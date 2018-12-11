Berkshire Hills Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10127662.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of our website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 31, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10127662. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. With $12.0 billion in assets, Berkshire provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance services through 115 full service branch offices throughout New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The Company has a pending agreement to acquire SI Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiary, Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company, and Trust Company, a $1.6 billion dollar bank with 18 branches in Eastern CT and 5 branches in Rhode Island, adding to Berkshire existing Connecticut branches.

