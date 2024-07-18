Berkshire Hills Reports a Solid Second Quarter Net Income of $24.0 million, or $0.57 Per Share

Operating EPS of $0.55 increased 12% linked quarter

Operating revenue increased 3% linked quarter

Operating expense decreased 2% linked quarter

Net interest margin 3.20%, increased 5 basis points linked quarter

Net loan charge-offs were 7 basis points annualized

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 24.0 $ (20.2) $ 23.9

Per share

0.57

(0.47)

0.55

Operating earnings1

23.2

20.9

23.9

Per share

0.55

0.49

0.55

















Net interest income, non FTE $ 88.5 $ 88.1 $ 92.8

Net interest income, FTE

90.5

90.1

94.7

Net interest margin, FTE

3.20 %

3.15 %

3.24 %

Non-interest income

20.1

(32.6)

17.1

Operating non-interest income1

20.1

17.3

17.1

















Non-interest expense $ 70.9 $ 76.0 $ 74.0

Operating non-interest expense1

71.3

72.4

74.0

Efficiency ratio1

63.4 %

66.3 %

63.6 %

















Average balances2













Loans $ 9,214 $ 9,059 $ 8,791

Deposits

9,779

9,978

9,568

















Period-end balances2













Loans

9,284

9,144

8,882

Deposits

10,095

10,368

10,068





1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12. 2. Loans and deposits in 2Q24 include balances held for sale in branch transaction of $57 million and $483 million respectively (average), and $55 million and $474 million (end of period). These balances in 1Q24

were $18 million and $149 million respectively (average), and $58 million and $485 million (end of period).



Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Operating income advanced for the second consecutive quarter and we benefited from loan growth, credit quality, and expense management. The consolidation of three branch offices was completed, bringing our branch count to 93, and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of ten offices in the second half of the year. Berkshire bolstered its cash management and government banking capabilities through promotions and new hires, and Brett Brbovic was promoted to CFO from his position as Chief Accounting Officer. Brett will continue our forward momentum supported by the strong team that he has built over his many years at Berkshire. Finally, I'm proud that TIME named us one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 recognizing our progress on financial performance, employee satisfaction and commitment to sustainability."

Mr. Brbovic added, "The margin increase benefited from loan growth and impacts from prior quarter securities sales. Net interest income increased $392 thousand linked quarter, following several quarters of decreases. Operating non-interest income increased $2.8 million, primarily due to higher gain on SBA loans. The loan loss provision increased by approximately $500 thousand, supporting loan growth and increasing the credit loss allowance to 1.22% of total loans. Linked quarter operating expenses decreased $1.1 million due primarily to lower compensation and occupancy expense. The efficiency ratio improved to 63.4% from 66.3%. Capital ratios remained strong, with the tangible common equity ratio remaining unchanged at 8.2%."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.07 %

0.18 %

0.26 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 %

0.24 %

0.32 %











Returns









Return on average assets 0.82 %

(0.69) %

0.79 % Operating return on average assets1 0.79 %

0.71 %

0.79 % Return on tangible common equity1 9.99 %

(7.73) %

10.09 % Operating return on tangible common equity1 9.65 %

8.73 %

10.09 %























Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 8.2 %

8.2 %

7.9 % Tier 1 leverage 9.6 %

9.5 %

9.6 % Common equity Tier 1 11.6 %

11.6 %

12.1 % Tier 1 risk-based 11.8 %

11.8 %

12.3 % Total risk-based 14.1 %

14.0 %

14.4 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based

on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for June 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

















Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.2 billion in assets and 93 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

2Q 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. GAAP income was $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share. Operating earnings totaled $23.2 million, or $0.55 per share. GAAP results improved from a loss in the prior quarter which included a non-operating loss on the sale of securities. Operating EPS improved 12% due to loan growth, higher fee income, and lower operating expenses.

Net interest income totaled $88.5 million in 2Q24 compared to $88.1 million in 1Q24.

in 2Q24 compared to in 1Q24. Net interest margin increased 5 basis points linked quarter to 3.20% reflecting the benefit of loan growth and securities sales. The earning asset yield increased 13 basis points. The loan yield increased 5 basis points. The cost of funds increased 8 basis points. The cost of deposits increased 6 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $6.5 million . Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $4.8 million . Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.7 million . Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.07%, down sequentially for last six quarters.

. GAAP and operating non-interest income totaled $20.1 million . Operating non-interest income increased $2.8 million linked quarter. Gain on SBA loan sales increased $1.6 million to a five quarter high of $3.3 million

. Operating non-interest income increased linked quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $70.9 million on a GAAP basis and $71.3 million on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense decreased $1.1 million linked quarter. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $609 thousand . Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $634 thousand . The efficiency ratio was 63.4% compared to 66.3% linked quarter.

on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense decreased linked quarter. Income tax expense was $7.2 million and the effective tax rate was 23.1%.

Loans. Total loans increased $143 million to $9.23 billion due to commercial loan growth. Problem loans decreased and the allowance for credit losses increased.

Commercial real estate loans increased $113 million to $4.71 billion .

to . Commercial and industrial loans increased $37 million to $1.42 billion .

to . Residential mortgage loans decreased $2 million to $2.67 billion . Loans held for sale included $47 million of seasoned mortgages pending sale (not related to the pending NY branch sale).

to . Loans held for sale included of seasoned mortgages pending sale (not related to the pending NY branch sale). Consumer loans decreased $5 million to $425 million .

to . Included in assets held for sale were loans related to the branch sale totaling $55 million at period-end.

at period-end. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2024 , compared to 1.18% at prior quarter-end. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of loans in the quarter.

, compared to 1.18% at prior quarter-end. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of loans in the quarter. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.23% at June 30, 2024 , down from 0.24% at prior quarter-end.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $262 million to $9.62 billion.

Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $40 million to $2.22 billion .

to . Non-maturity interest bearing deposits decreased $166 million to $5.05 billion .

to . Time deposits decreased $56 million to $2.35 billion .

to . Excluded from total deposits were branch sale deposits totaling $474 million at period-end, which were included in liabilities held for sale.

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased by $3 million to $1.01 billion. The Company repurchased approximately 612 thousand shares totaling $13 million during the second quarter. Tangible book value per share advanced to $23.18 from $22.84.

2Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

Berkshire expanded its Down Payment Assistance Program to help qualifying buyers achieve their dream of homeownership.

expanded its Down Payment Assistance Program to help qualifying buyers achieve their dream of homeownership. More than 1,000 Berkshire employees participated in 50 volunteer projects contributing more than 4,600 hours of service as part of Xtraordinary Day, the bank's annual day of service.

employees participated in 50 volunteer projects contributing more than 4,600 hours of service as part of Xtraordinary Day, the bank's annual day of service. Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector and was recognized among TIME's America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, July 18, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)





At or for the Quarters Ended





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



























NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA





















Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55



Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55



Net income/(loss), (thousands) 24,025

(20,188)

(1,445)

19,545

23,861



Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 23,168

20,934

20,190

21,516

23,878



Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759



Net interest income, FTE (5) 90,545

90,146

90,442

92,314

94,721



Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033



Average diluted shares, (thousands) 42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532



Total book value per common share, end of period 23.58

23.26

23.27

21.70

22.11



Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60



Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18



Dividend payout ratio 32.74 % N/M % N/M % 40.56 % 33.47 %

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)





















Return on equity 9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60) % 7.91 % 9.51 %

Operating return on equity (2)(3) 9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51



Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09



Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09



Return on assets 0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79



Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79



Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.20

3.15

3.11

3.18

3.24



Efficiency ratio (3) 63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57



























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)





















Total assets

$ 12,219

$ 12,147

$ 12,431

$ 12,140

$ 12,090



Total earning assets 11,510

11,430

11,705

11,400

11,370



Total loans

9,229

9,086

9,040

8,984

8,882



Total funding liabilities 10,907

10,826

11,140

10,906

10,864



Total deposits

9,621

9,883

10,633

9,981

10,068



Loans/deposits (%) 96 % 92 % 85 % 90 % 88 %

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (115)

$ (114)

$ (143)

$ (218)

$ (186)



Total shareholders' equity 1,013

1,010

1,012

951

973



























ASSET QUALITY





















Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 112

$ 107

$ 105

$ 103

$ 100



Net charge-offs, (millions) (2)

(4)

(4)

(5)

(6)



Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.26 %

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 6

$ 6

$ 7

$ 8

$ 8



Non-performing assets, (millions) 24

24

24

29

31



Non-performing loans/total loans 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.32 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 525

500

492

386

353



Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22

1.18

1.17

1.14

1.13



























CAPITAL RATIOS





















Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,602

$ 9,615

$ 9,552

$ 9,594

$ 9,523



Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 11.6 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.1 %

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.6

9.5

9.6

9.8

9.6



Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 8.2

8.2

8.0

7.7

7.9





















































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.



















(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.









(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges









primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.









(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

















(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.



















(6) Presented as projected for June 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.





















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 112,085 $ 111,676 $ 148,148 $ 120,285 Short-term investments 988,207 1,082,019 1,055,096 520,315 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,100,292 1,193,695 1,203,244 640,600









Trading securities, at fair value 5,699 5,909 6,142 6,405 Equity securities, at fair value 12,736 12,823 13,029 12,868 Securities available for sale, at fair value 611,711 625,857 1,022,285 1,340,331 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 520,239 531,820 543,351 563,765 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 35,010 20,522 22,689 34,714 Total securities 1,185,395 1,196,931 1,607,496 1,958,083 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (65) (61) (68) (71) Net securities 1,185,330 1,196,870 1,607,428 1,958,012









Loans held for sale 52,072 6,345 2,237 8,708









Commercial real estate loans 4,706,810 4,593,692 4,527,012 4,315,202 Commercial and industrial loans 1,421,921 1,384,591 1,352,834 1,464,922 Residential mortgages 2,674,611 2,677,046 2,672,677 2,584,959 Consumer loans 425,184 430,424 487,163 517,319 Total loans 9,228,526 9,085,753 9,039,686 8,882,402 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (112,167) (107,331) (105,357) (100,219) Net loans 9,116,359 8,978,422 8,934,329 8,782,183









Premises and equipment, net 55,893 57,832 68,915 76,903 Other intangible assets 17,319 18,460 19,664 22,074 Other assets 615,882 611,967 584,066 593,621 Assets held for sale 76,307 83,020 10,938 8,220 Total assets $ 12,219,454 $ 12,146,611 $ 12,430,821 $ 12,090,321









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,222,012 $ 2,261,794 $ 2,469,164 $ 2,594,528 NOW and other deposits 766,641 793,492 858,644 944,775 Money market deposits 3,278,753 3,411,672 3,565,516 3,005,081 Savings deposits 1,004,320 1,010,630 1,053,810 1,088,405 Time deposits 2,349,733 2,405,384 2,686,250 2,435,618 Total deposits 9,621,459 9,882,972 10,633,384 10,068,407









Federal Home Loan Bank advances 689,606 337,169 385,223 674,345 Subordinated borrowings 121,487 121,425 121,363 121,238 Total borrowings 811,093 458,594 506,586 795,583









Other liabilities 287,312 297,663 278,630 252,950 Liabilities held for sale 486,648 497,459 - - Total liabilities 11,206,512 11,136,688 11,418,600 11,116,940









Common shareholders' equity 1,012,942 1,009,923 1,012,221 973,381 Total shareholders' equity 1,012,942 1,009,923 1,012,221 973,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,219,454 $ 12,146,611 $ 12,430,821 $ 12,090,321

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 'CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income $ 154,109

$ 145,425

$ 306,115

$ 277,741 Interest expense 65,577

52,666

129,443

87,449 Net interest income, non FTE 88,532

92,759

176,672

190,292 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,561

8,571

16,866

16,882 Loan related fees 2,364

3,189

5,027

5,658 Gain on SBA loans 3,294

2,910

4,993

5,404 Wealth management fees 2,613

2,583

5,497

5,322 Fair value adjustments on securities (42)

(22)

(157)

212 Other 3,343

(137)

5,217

222 Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities 20,133

17,094

37,443

33,700 (Loss) on sale of AFS securities -

-

(49,909)

- Total non-interest income 20,133

17,094

(12,466)

33,700 Total net revenue 108,665

109,853

164,206

223,992















Provision expense for credit losses 6,499

8,000

12,499

16,999 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 40,126

39,960

80,861

79,031 Occupancy and equipment 8,064

8,970

16,762

18,349 Technology 10,236

10,465

20,140

19,936 Professional services 2,757

2,526

5,433

5,803 Regulatory expenses 1,848

1,834

3,693

3,260 Amortization of intangible assets 1,140

1,205

2,345

2,410 Marketing 532

1,510

1,648

2,718 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (384)

21

3,233

(15) Other expenses 6,612

7,557

12,836

14,511 Total non-interest expense 70,931

74,048

146,951

146,003 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses 71,315

74,027

143,718

146,018















Income before income taxes $ 31,235

$ 27,805

$ 4,756

$ 60,990 Income tax expense 7,210

3,944

919

9,492 Net income $ 24,025

$ 23,861

$ 3,837

$ 51,498















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57

$ 0.55

$ 0.09

$ 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57

$ 0.55

$ 0.09

$ 1.18















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,437

43,443

42,602

43,564 Diluted 42,508

43,532

42,763

43,780

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Interest income

$ 154,109

$ 152,006

$ 150,537

$ 148,021

$ 145,425

Interest expense

65,577

63,866

62,116

57,687

52,666

Net interest income, non FTE

88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,561

8,305

8,481

8,792

8,571

Loan related fees

2,364

2,663

2,058

2,879

3,189

Gain on SBA loans

3,294

1,699

2,382

2,548

2,910

Wealth management fees

2,613

2,884

2,394

2,481

2,583

Fair value adjustments on securities

(42)

(115)

768

(467)

(22)

Other

3,343

1,874

591

1,232

(137)

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

20,133

17,310

16,674

17,465

17,094

Loss on sale of AFS securities

-

(49,909)

(25,057)

-

-

Total non-interest income

20,133

(32,599)

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

Total net revenue

108,665

55,541

80,038

107,799

109,853

























Provision expense for credit losses

6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

40,126

40,735

40,095

40,155

39,960

Occupancy and equipment

8,064

8,698

8,553

8,816

8,970

Technology

10,236

9,904

11,326

10,616

10,465

Professional services

2,757

2,676

3,417

2,423

2,526

Regulatory expenses

1,848

1,845

1,854

1,905

1,834

Amortization of intangible assets

1,140

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

Marketing

532

1,116

1,107

1,552

1,510

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

Other expenses

6,612

6,224

7,766

7,234

7,557

Total non-interest expense

70,931

76,020

78,992

76,513

74,048

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

71,315

72,403

75,323

73,906

74,027

















































Income/(loss) before income taxes

$ 31,235

$ (26,479)

$ (5,954)

$ 23,286

$ 27,805

Income tax expense/(benefit)

7,210

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

Net income/(loss)

$ 24,025

$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

















































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

42,437

42,777

42,852

43,164

43,443

Diluted

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532



















































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023





(in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Assets



























Commercial real estate

$ 4,649 $ 77 6.52 %

$ 4,553 $ 75 6.53 % $ 4,283 $ 67 6.16 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,384 27 7.62



1,355 26 7.64

1,496 27 7.27

Residential mortgages

2,694 28 4.21



2,668 29 4.15

2,488 24 3.87

Consumer loans

430 8 7.47



465 8 7.24

524 9 7.28

Total loans

9,157 140 6.05



9,041 138 6.04

8,791 127 5.77

Securities (2)

1,332 8 2.44



1,726 10 2.38

2,236 13 2.27

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

597 8 5.07



489 6 5.07

560 7 4.94

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

57 1 5.86



18 - 5.72

- - -

Total earning assets

11,143 157 5.57



11,274 154 5.44

11,587 147 5.05

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18







19





22





Other assets

531







462





448





Total assets

$ 11,692







$ 11,755





$ 12,057



































Liabilities and shareholders' equity



























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,244 $ - - %

$ 2,348 $ - - % $ 2,594 $ - - % NOW and other

763 3 1.44



799 3 1.37

1,055 4 1.35

Money market

2,909 24 3.32



3,083 25 3.25

2,555 14 2.13

Savings

1,004 3 1.06



1,038 3 0.97

1,077 - 0.50

Time

2,376 25 4.22



2,561 26 4.07

2,287 18 3.07

Total deposits

9,296 55 2.35



9,829 57 2.29

9,568 36 1.51

Borrowings (4)

610 9 5.55



504 7 5.52

1,288 17 5.14

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3) 97 - -



30 - -

- - -

New York branch interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3)

386 3 2.80



119 1 2.75

- - -

Total funding liabilities

10,389 67 2.53



10,482 65 2.45

10,856 53 1.94































Other liabilities

290







255





197





Total liabilities

10,679







10,737





11,053



































Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,013







1,018





1,004





Total shareholders' equity

1,013







1,018





1,004





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,692







$ 11,755





$ 12,057





Net interest margin, FTE





3.20







3.15





3.24































Supplementary data



























Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.532







88.140





92.759





FTE income adjustment

2.013







2.006





1.962





Net Interest Income, FTE

90.545







90.146





94.721

































































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. (4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 5,976

$ 4,762

$ 4,453

$ 5,288

$ 1,509

Commercial and industrial loans 8,489

9,174

8,712

11,028

15,597

Residential mortgages 5,491

5,992

6,404

8,060

8,722

Consumer loans 1,392

1,526

1,838

2,260

2,560

Total non-performing loans 21,348

21,454

21,407

26,636

28,388

Repossessed assets 2,549

2,689

2,601

2,548

2,549

Total non-performing assets $ 23,897

$ 24,143

$ 24,008

$ 29,184

$ 30,937























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.23 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.20 %

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT

LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period $ 107,331

$ 105,357

$ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991

Charged-off loans (3,246)

(5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,583

1,610

2,456

1,317

1,914

Net loans charged-off (1,663)

(4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit

losses 6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

Balance at end of period $ 112,167

$ 107,331

$ 105,357

$ 102,792

$ 100,219























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing

loans 525 %

500 %

492 %

386 %

353 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ 22

$ 292

$ 316

$ 97

$ 664

Commercial and industrial loans (711)

(1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

Residential mortgages 316

98

55

23

(143)

Home equity 8

193

83

208

126

Other consumer loans (1,298)

(2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

Total, net $ (1,663)

$ (4,026)

$ (4,435)

$ (5,427)

$ (5,772)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average

loans 0.07 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average

loans 0.13 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING

LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 18,494 0.20 % $ 27,682 0.30 % $ 22,140 0.24 % $ 18,700 0.21 % $ 15,147 0.17 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 11,672 0.13 % 5,882 0.06 % 5,537 0.06 % 5,744 0.06 % 7,812 0.09 % Total accruing delinquent loans 30,166 0.33 % 33,564 0.36 % 27,677 0.30 % 24,444 0.27 % 22,959 0.26 % Non-performing loans 21,348 0.23 % 21,454 0.24 % 21,407 0.24 % 26,636 0.30 % 28,399 0.32 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 51,514 0.56 % $ 55,018 0.60 % $ 49,084 0.54 % $ 51,080 0.57 % $ 51,358 0.58 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.



The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch consolidations and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Total non-interest income



$ 20,133

$ (32,599)

$ (8,383)

$ 17,465

$ 17,094

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 20,133

$ 17,310

$ 16,674

$ 17,465

$ 17,094



























Total revenue (A)

$ 108,665

$ 55,541

$ 80,038

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 108,665

$ 105,450

$ 105,095

$ 107,799

$ 109,853



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 70,931

$ 76,020

$ 78,992

$ 76,513

$ 74,048

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



384

(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 71,315

$ 72,403

$ 75,323

$ 73,906

$ 74,027



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 37,734

$ (20,479)

$ 1,046

$ 31,286

$ 35,805

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

37,350

33,047

29,772

33,893

35,826



























Net income/(loss)



$ 24,025

$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(473)

(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

(4)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 23,168

$ 20,934

$ 20,190

$ 21,516

$ 23,878



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,692

$ 11,755

$ 11,862

$ 11,860

$ 12,057

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,013

1,018

966

988

1,004

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

995

999

946

967

981

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(115)

(114)

(143)

(218)

(186)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

996

991

993

930

951

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

12,202

12,128

12,411

12,119

12,068



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532



























Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)



$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

8.16

8.17

8.00

7.68

7.88



























Performance ratios (2)























Return on equity



9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60)

7.91 % 9.51 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

Return on assets



0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

Efficiency ratio (1)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

N/M

$ 2,252

$ 1,979

$ 2,735

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5) (P)

N/M

N/M

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

N/M

193

516

525

Effective tax rate



23.1 % 23.8 % 75.7 % 16.1 % 14.2 %

























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,140

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

2,013

2,006

2,021

1,980

1,962























































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. (6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2024

2023

Total non-interest income



$ (12,466)

$ 33,700

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 37,443

$ 33,700















Total revenue (A)

$ 164,206

$ 223,992

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 214,115

$ 223,992















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 146,951

$ 146,003

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(3,233)

15

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 143,718

$ 146,018















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 17,255

$ 77,989

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

70,397

77,974















Net income



$ 3,837

$ 51,498

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



3,233

(15)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(12,877)

3

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 44,102

$ 51,486















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 11,723

$ 11,814

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,015

991

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

997

968

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(115)

(186)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

996

951

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

12,202

12,068















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

42,959

44,033

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

42,763

43,780















Earnings per common share, diluted (1)



$ 0.09

$ 1.18

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

1.03

1.18

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

23.18

21.60

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

8.16

7.88















Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity



0.76 % 10.39 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

8.69

10.39

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



1.11

11.01

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.19

11.01

Return on assets



0.07

0.87

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.75

0.87

Efficiency ratio (1)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

64.81

61.50

Net interest margin, FTE



3.18

3.40





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

$ 5,632

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5) (P)

N/M

(4,495)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

1,137















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 2,345

$ 2,410

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

4,019

3,869







(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. (6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.

