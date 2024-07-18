Berkshire Hills Reports a Solid Second Quarter Net Income of $24.0 million, or $0.57 Per Share

News provided by

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 18, 2024, 07:30 ET

Operating EPS of $0.55 increased 12% linked quarter 

  • Operating revenue increased 3% linked quarter
  • Operating expense decreased 2% linked quarter
  • Net interest margin 3.20%, increased 5 basis points linked quarter
  • Net loan charge-offs were 7 basis points annualized

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


         Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

June 30, 2023








Net income (loss)

$

24.0

$

(20.2)

$

23.9

        Per share

0.57

(0.47)

0.55

Operating earnings1

23.2

20.9

23.9

         Per share

0.55

0.49

0.55








Net interest income, non FTE

$

88.5

$

88.1

$

92.8

Net interest income, FTE

90.5

90.1

94.7

         Net interest margin, FTE

3.20 %

3.15 %

3.24 %

Non-interest income

20.1

(32.6)

17.1

Operating non-interest income1

20.1

17.3

17.1








Non-interest expense

$

70.9

$

76.0

$

74.0

Operating non-interest expense1

71.3

72.4

74.0

Efficiency ratio1

63.4 %

66.3 %

63.6 %








Average balances2






Loans

$

9,214

$

9,059

$

8,791

Deposits

9,779

9,978

9,568








Period-end balances2






Loans

9,284

9,144

8,882

Deposits

10,095

10,368

10,068


1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

2. Loans and deposits in 2Q24 include balances held for sale in branch transaction of $57 million and $483

million respectively (average), and $55 million and $474 million (end of period). These balances in 1Q24
were $18 million and $149 million respectively (average), and $58 million and $485 million (end of period).

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Operating income advanced for the second consecutive quarter and we benefited from loan growth, credit quality, and expense management.  The consolidation of three branch offices was completed, bringing our branch count to 93, and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of ten offices in the second half of the year.  Berkshire bolstered its cash management and government banking capabilities through promotions and new hires, and Brett Brbovic was promoted to CFO from his position as Chief Accounting Officer. Brett will continue our forward momentum supported by the strong team that he has built over his many years at Berkshire. Finally, I'm proud that TIME named us one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 recognizing our progress on financial performance, employee satisfaction and commitment to sustainability."

Mr. Brbovic added, "The margin increase benefited from loan growth and impacts from prior quarter securities sales.  Net interest income increased $392 thousand linked quarter, following several quarters of decreases.  Operating non-interest income increased $2.8 million, primarily due to higher gain on SBA loans.  The loan loss provision increased by approximately $500 thousand, supporting loan growth and increasing the credit loss allowance to 1.22% of total loans.  Linked quarter operating expenses decreased $1.1 million due primarily to lower compensation and occupancy expense. The efficiency ratio improved to 63.4% from 66.3%. Capital ratios remained strong, with the tangible common equity ratio remaining unchanged at 8.2%."

As of and For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Asset Quality




Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.07 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.32 %






Returns




Return on average assets

0.82 %

(0.69) %

0.79 %

Operating return on average assets1

0.79 %

0.71 %

0.79 %

Return on tangible common equity1

9.99 %

(7.73) %

10.09 %

Operating return on tangible common equity1

9.65 %

8.73 %

10.09 %












Capital Ratios2




Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

8.2 %

8.2 %

7.9 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.6 %

9.5 %

9.6 %

Common equity Tier 1

11.6 %

11.6 %

12.1 %

Tier 1 risk-based

11.8 %

11.8 %

12.3 %

Total risk-based

14.1 %

14.0 %

14.4 %



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based
on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

2. Presented as estimated for June 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.








Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.2 billion in assets and 93 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

2Q 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. GAAP income was $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share. Operating earnings totaled $23.2 million, or $0.55 per share. GAAP results improved from a loss in the prior quarter which included a non-operating loss on the sale of securities. Operating EPS improved 12% due to loan growth, higher fee income, and lower operating expenses.

  • Net interest income totaled $88.5 million in 2Q24 compared to $88.1 million in 1Q24.
  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points linked quarter to 3.20% reflecting the benefit of loan growth and securities sales.
    • The earning asset yield increased 13 basis points.
      • The loan yield increased 5 basis points.
    • The cost of funds increased 8 basis points.
      • The cost of deposits increased 6 basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $6.5 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $4.8 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.7 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.07%, down sequentially for last six quarters.
  • GAAP and operating non-interest income totaled $20.1 million. Operating non-interest income increased $2.8 million linked quarter.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales increased $1.6 million to a five quarter high of $3.3 million
  • Non-interest expense totaled $70.9 million on a GAAP basis and $71.3 million on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense decreased $1.1 million linked quarter.
    • Compensation and benefits expense decreased $609 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $634 thousand.
    • The efficiency ratio was 63.4% compared to 66.3% linked quarter.
  • Income tax expense was $7.2 million and the effective tax rate was 23.1%.

Loans. Total loans increased $143 million to $9.23 billion due to commercial loan growth. Problem loans decreased and the allowance for credit losses increased.

  • Commercial real estate loans increased $113 million to $4.71 billion.
  • Commercial and industrial loans increased $37 million to $1.42 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $2 million to $2.67 billion. Loans held for sale included $47 million of seasoned mortgages pending sale (not related to the pending NY branch sale).
  • Consumer loans decreased $5 million to $425 million.
  • Included in assets held for sale were loans related to the branch sale totaling $55 million at period-end.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.18% at prior quarter-end.  Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of loans in the quarter.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.23% at June 30, 2024, down from 0.24% at prior quarter-end.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $262 million to $9.62 billion

  • Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $40 million to $2.22 billion.
  • Non-maturity interest bearing deposits decreased $166 million to $5.05 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $56 million to $2.35 billion.
  • Excluded from total deposits were branch sale deposits totaling $474 million at period-end, which were included in liabilities held for sale.

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased by $3 million to $1.01 billion. The Company repurchased approximately 612 thousand shares totaling $13 million during the second quarter. Tangible book value per share advanced to $23.18 from $22.84.

2Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, July 18, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT
Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)




At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023













NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA










Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted

$        0.57

$        (0.47)

$        (0.03)

$         0.45

$         0.55

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

Net income/(loss), (thousands)

24,025

(20,188)

(1,445)

19,545

23,861

Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

23,168

20,934

20,190

21,516

23,878

Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

Net interest income, FTE (5)

90,545

90,146

90,442

92,314

94,721

Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

Average diluted shares, (thousands)

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

Total book value per common share, end of period

23.58

23.26

23.27

21.70

22.11

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

Dividends per common share

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Dividend payout ratio

32.74

%

 N/M 

%

 N/M 

%

40.56

%

33.47

%













PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)










Return on equity

9.49

%

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

9.51

%

Operating return on equity (2)(3)

9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

Return on assets

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.20

3.15

3.11

3.18

3.24

Efficiency ratio (3)

63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57













FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)










Total assets

$    12,219

$      12,147

$     12,431

$     12,140

$     12,090

Total earning assets

11,510

11,430

11,705

11,400

11,370

Total loans

9,229

9,086

9,040

8,984

8,882

Total funding liabilities

10,907

10,826

11,140

10,906

10,864

Total deposits

9,621

9,883

10,633

9,981

10,068

Loans/deposits (%)

96

%

92

%

85

%

90

%

88

%

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$        (115)

$         (114)

$         (143)

$         (218)

$         (186)

Total shareholders' equity

1,013

1,010

1,012

951

973













ASSET QUALITY










Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$         112

$           107

$          105

$          103

$          100

Net charge-offs, (millions)

(2)

(4)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.07

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.26

%

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$              6

$               6

$              7

$              8

$              8

Non-performing assets, (millions)

24

24

24

29

31

Non-performing loans/total loans

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.30

%

0.32

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

525

500

492

386

353

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.22

1.18

1.17

1.14

1.13













CAPITAL RATIOS










Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$      9,602

$        9,615

$       9,552

$       9,594

$       9,523

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

11.6

%

11.6

%

12.0

%

12.1

%

12.1

%

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.6

9.5

9.6

9.8

9.6

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

8.2

8.2

8.0

7.7

7.9


























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited. 









(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.




(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges




primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.




(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.








(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.









(6)

Presented as projected for June 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$               112,085

$             111,676

$             148,148

$             120,285

Short-term investments

988,207

1,082,019

1,055,096

520,315

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,100,292

1,193,695

1,203,244

640,600





Trading securities, at fair value

5,699

5,909

6,142

6,405

Equity securities, at fair value

12,736

12,823

13,029

12,868

Securities available for sale, at fair value

611,711

625,857

1,022,285

1,340,331

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

520,239

531,820

543,351

563,765

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 

35,010

20,522

22,689

34,714

Total securities

1,185,395

1,196,931

1,607,496

1,958,083

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(65)

(61)

(68)

(71)

Net securities

1,185,330

1,196,870

1,607,428

1,958,012





Loans held for sale

52,072

6,345

2,237

8,708





Commercial real estate loans

4,706,810

4,593,692

4,527,012

4,315,202

Commercial and industrial loans

1,421,921

1,384,591

1,352,834

1,464,922

Residential mortgages

2,674,611

2,677,046

2,672,677

2,584,959

Consumer loans

425,184

430,424

487,163

517,319

Total loans

9,228,526

9,085,753

9,039,686

8,882,402

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(112,167)

(107,331)

(105,357)

(100,219)

Net loans

9,116,359

8,978,422

8,934,329

8,782,183





Premises and equipment, net

55,893

57,832

68,915

76,903

Other intangible assets

17,319

18,460

19,664

22,074

Other assets

615,882

611,967

584,066

593,621

Assets held for sale 

76,307

83,020

10,938

8,220

Total assets

$         12,219,454

$        12,146,611

$        12,430,821

$        12,090,321





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Non-interest bearing deposits

$           2,222,012

$          2,261,794

$          2,469,164

$          2,594,528

NOW and other deposits

766,641

793,492

858,644

944,775

Money market deposits

3,278,753

3,411,672

3,565,516

3,005,081

Savings deposits

1,004,320

1,010,630

1,053,810

1,088,405

Time deposits

2,349,733

2,405,384

2,686,250

2,435,618

Total deposits

9,621,459

9,882,972

10,633,384

10,068,407





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

689,606

337,169

385,223

674,345

Subordinated borrowings

121,487

121,425

121,363

121,238

Total borrowings

811,093

458,594

506,586

795,583





Other liabilities 

287,312

297,663

278,630

252,950

Liabilities held for sale 

486,648

497,459

-

-

Total liabilities

11,206,512

11,136,688

11,418,600

11,116,940





Common shareholders' equity

1,012,942

1,009,923

1,012,221

973,381

Total shareholders' equity

1,012,942

1,009,923

1,012,221

973,381

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         12,219,454

$        12,146,611

$        12,430,821

$        12,090,321

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

'CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income    

$       154,109

$         145,425

$         306,115

$            277,741

Interest expense    

65,577

52,666

129,443

87,449

Net interest income, non FTE

88,532

92,759

176,672

190,292

Non-interest income






Deposit related fees

8,561

8,571

16,866

16,882

Loan related fees

2,364

3,189

5,027

5,658

Gain on SBA loans

3,294

2,910

4,993

5,404

Wealth management fees    

2,613

2,583

5,497

5,322

Fair value adjustments on securities

(42)

(22)

(157)

212

Other

3,343

(137)

5,217

222

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

20,133

17,094

37,443

33,700

(Loss) on sale of AFS securities 

-

-

(49,909)

-

Total non-interest income      

20,133

17,094

(12,466)

33,700

Total net revenue

108,665

109,853

164,206

223,992








Provision expense for credit losses   

6,499

8,000

12,499

16,999

Non-interest expense 






Compensation and benefits

40,126

39,960

80,861

79,031

Occupancy and equipment     

8,064

8,970

16,762

18,349

Technology

10,236

10,465

20,140

19,936

Professional services

2,757

2,526

5,433

5,803

Regulatory expenses

1,848

1,834

3,693

3,260

Amortization of intangible assets     

1,140

1,205

2,345

2,410

Marketing

532

1,510

1,648

2,718

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(384)

21

3,233

(15)

Other expenses

6,612

7,557

12,836

14,511

Total non-interest expense     

70,931

74,048

146,951

146,003

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

71,315

74,027

143,718

146,018








Income before income taxes       

$         31,235

$           27,805

$             4,756

$              60,990

Income tax expense

7,210

3,944

919

9,492

Net income

$         24,025

$           23,861

$             3,837

$              51,498








Basic earnings per common share

$              0.57

$               0.55

$                0.09

$                  1.18

Diluted earnings per common share

$              0.57

$               0.55

$                0.09

$                  1.18








Weighted average shares outstanding:      






Basic

42,437

43,443

42,602

43,564

Diluted

42,508

43,532

42,763

43,780








BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)  


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Interest income    

$    154,109

$      152,006

$      150,537

$      148,021

$      145,425

Interest expense    

65,577

63,866

62,116

57,687

52,666

Net interest income, non FTE

88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

Non-interest income 










Deposit related fees

8,561

8,305

8,481

8,792

8,571

Loan related fees

2,364

2,663

2,058

2,879

3,189

Gain on SBA loans

3,294

1,699

2,382

2,548

2,910

Wealth management fees    

2,613

2,884

2,394

2,481

2,583

Fair value adjustments on securities

(42)

(115)

768

(467)

(22)

Other

3,343

1,874

591

1,232

(137)

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

20,133

17,310

16,674

17,465

17,094

Loss on sale of AFS securities 

-

(49,909)

(25,057)

-

-

Total non-interest income      

20,133

(32,599)

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

Total net revenue 

108,665

55,541

80,038

107,799

109,853












Provision expense for credit losses   

6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

Non-interest expense










Compensation and benefits

40,126

40,735

40,095

40,155

39,960

Occupancy and equipment     

8,064

8,698

8,553

8,816

8,970

Technology

10,236

9,904

11,326

10,616

10,465

Professional services

2,757

2,676

3,417

2,423

2,526

Regulatory expenses

1,848

1,845

1,854

1,905

1,834

Amortization of intangible assets     

1,140

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

Marketing

532

1,116

1,107

1,552

1,510

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

Other expenses

6,612

6,224

7,766

7,234

7,557

Total non-interest expense     

70,931

76,020

78,992

76,513

74,048

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

71,315

72,403

75,323

73,906

74,027
























Income/(loss) before income taxes

$      31,235

$       (26,479)

$         (5,954)

$        23,286

$        27,805

Income tax expense/(benefit)

7,210

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

Net income/(loss)

$      24,025

$       (20,188)

$         (1,445)

$        19,545

$        23,861
























Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$          0.57

$           (0.47)

$           (0.03)

$            0.45

$            0.55












Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

42,437

42,777

42,852

43,164

43,443

Diluted

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532
























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 

Quarters Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023



(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets













Commercial real estate

$         4,649

$         77

6.52

%

$         4,553

$         75

6.53

%

$         4,283

$         67

6.16

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,384

27

7.62

1,355

26

7.64

1,496

27

7.27

Residential mortgages

2,694

28

4.21

2,668

29

4.15

2,488

24

3.87

Consumer loans

430

8

7.47

465

8

7.24

524

9

7.28

Total loans 

9,157

140

6.05

9,041

138

6.04

8,791

127

5.77

Securities (2)

1,332

8

2.44

1,726

10

2.38

2,236

13

2.27

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

597

8

5.07

489

6

5.07

560

7

4.94

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

57

1

5.86

18

-

5.72

-

-

-

Total earning assets

11,143

157

5.57

11,274

154

5.44

11,587

147

5.05

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18



19


22


Other assets

531



462


448


Total assets

$         11,692



$         11,755


$         12,057

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$         2,244

$            -

-

%

$         2,348

$            -

-

%

$         2,594

$            -

-

%

NOW and other

763

3

1.44

799

3

1.37

1,055

4

1.35

Money market

2,909

24

3.32

3,083

25

3.25

2,555

14

2.13

Savings

1,004

3

1.06

1,038

3

0.97

1,077

-

0.50

Time

2,376

25

4.22

2,561

26

4.07

2,287

18

3.07

Total deposits

9,296

55

2.35

9,829

57

2.29

9,568

36

1.51

Borrowings (4)

610

9

5.55

504

7

5.52

1,288

17

5.14

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits
held for sale (3)

97

-

-

30

-

-

-

-

-

New York branch interest-bearing deposits
held for sale (3)

386

3

2.80

119

1

2.75

-

-

-

Total funding liabilities

10,389

67

2.53

10,482

65

2.45

10,856

53

1.94















Other liabilities

290



255


197


Total liabilities

10,679



10,737


11,053

















Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,013



1,018


1,004


Total shareholders' equity

1,013



1,018


1,004


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         11,692



$         11,755


$         12,057


Net interest margin, FTE


3.20



3.15


3.24















Supplementary data













Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.532



88.140


92.759


FTE income adjustment

2.013



2.006


1.962


Net Interest Income, FTE

90.545



90.146


94.721
































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. 

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. 

(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. 

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS 

At or for the Quarters Ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Commercial real estate 

$             5,976

$              4,762

$               4,453

$              5,288

$              1,509

Commercial and industrial loans

8,489

9,174

8,712

11,028

15,597

Residential mortgages

5,491

5,992

6,404

8,060

8,722

Consumer loans

1,392

1,526

1,838

2,260

2,560

Total non-performing loans

21,348

21,454

21,407

26,636

28,388

Repossessed assets

2,549

2,689

2,601

2,548

2,549

Total non-performing assets

$          23,897

$            24,143

$             24,008

$            29,184

$            30,937











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.20 %

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
LOSSES ON LOANS








Balance at beginning of period

$        107,331

$          105,357

$           102,792

$          100,219

$            97,991

Charged-off loans

(3,246)

(5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,583

1,610

2,456

1,317

1,914

Net loans charged-off

(1,663)

(4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit
losses

6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

Balance at end of period

$        112,167

$          107,331

$           105,357

$          102,792

$          100,219











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.22 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing
loans

525 %

500 %

492 %

386 %

353 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate

$                  22

$                 292

$                  316

$                   97

$                 664

Commercial and industrial loans

(711)

(1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

Residential mortgages

316

98

55

23

(143)

Home equity 

8

193

83

208

126

Other consumer loans

(1,298)

(2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

Total, net

$           (1,663)

$             (4,026)

$             (4,435)

$             (5,427)

$             (5,772)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average
loans 

0.07 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average
loans 

0.13 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING
LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$          18,494

0.20 %

$            27,682

0.30 %

$             22,140

0.24 %

$            18,700

0.21 %

$            15,147

0.17 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

11,672

0.13 %

5,882

0.06 %

5,537

0.06 %

5,744

0.06 %

7,812

0.09 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

30,166

0.33 %

33,564

0.36 %

27,677

0.30 %

24,444

0.27 %

22,959

0.26 %

Non-performing loans

21,348

0.23 %

21,454

0.24 %

21,407

0.24 %

26,636

0.30 %

28,399

0.32 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$          51,514

0.56 %

$            55,018

0.60 %

$             49,084

0.54 %

$            51,080

0.57 %

$            51,358

0.58 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.


The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch consolidations and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.


Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA


At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Total non-interest income

$     20,133

$     (32,599)

$        (8,383)

$       17,465

$       17,094

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$     20,133

$       17,310

$       16,674

$       17,465

$       17,094













Total revenue

(A)

$   108,665

$       55,541

$       80,038

$     107,799

$     109,853

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$   108,665

$     105,450

$     105,095

$     107,799

$     109,853













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$     70,931

$       76,020

$       78,992

$       76,513

$       74,048

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

384

(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

Operating non-interest expense (1)                                    

(D)

$     71,315

$       72,403

$       75,323

$       73,906

$       74,027













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$     37,734

$     (20,479)

$         1,046

$       31,286

$       35,805

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

37,350

33,047

29,772

33,893

35,826













Net income/(loss)

$     24,025

$     (20,188)

$        (1,445)

$       19,545

$       23,861

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-

49,909

25,057

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(473)

(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

(4)

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$     23,168

$       20,934

$       20,190

$       21,516

$       23,878













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets                                                

(F)

$     11,692

$       11,755

$       11,862

$       11,860

$       12,057

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,013

1,018

966

988

1,004

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)            

(I)

995

999

946

967

981

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(115)

(114)

(143)

(218)

(186)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

996

991

993

930

951

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

12,202

12,128

12,411

12,119

12,068













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

(M)

42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532













Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)

$          0.57

$         (0.47)

$          (0.03)

$           0.45

$           0.55

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

8.16

8.17

8.00

7.68

7.88













Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity

9.49

%

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

7.91

%

9.51

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

Return on assets

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)                                                                          

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)

 N/M 

 N/M 

$         2,252

$         1,979

$         2,735

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)

(P)

 N/M 

 N/M 

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

 N/M 

 N/M 

193

516

525

Effective tax rate

23.1

%

23.8

%

75.7

%

16.1

%

14.2

%













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$       1,140

$         1,205

$         1,205

$         1,205

$         1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

2,013

2,006

2,021

1,980

1,962



























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. 

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts. 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED


At or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

Total non-interest income

$                (12,466)

$                    33,700

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$                  37,443

$                    33,700







Total revenue 

(A)

$                164,206

$                  223,992

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities

49,909

-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$                214,115

$                  223,992







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$                146,951

$                  146,003

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(3,233)

15

Operating non-interest expense (1)                                    

(D)

$                143,718

$                  146,018







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 

(A-C)

$                  17,255

$                    77,989

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

70,397

77,974







Net income

$                    3,837

$                    51,498

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities

49,909

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

3,233

(15)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(12,877)

3

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$                  44,102

$                    51,486







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets                                                

(F)

$                  11,723

$                    11,814

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,015

991

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)            

(I)

997

968

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(115)

(186)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

996

951

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

12,202

12,068







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

(M)

42,959

44,033

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

42,763

43,780







Earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$                       0.09

$                        1.18

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

1.03

1.18

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

23.18

21.60

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

8.16

7.88







Performance ratios (2)





Return on equity 

0.76

%

10.39

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

8.69

10.39

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

1.11

11.01

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.19

11.01

Return on assets

0.07

0.87

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

0.75

0.87

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)                                                                               

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

64.81

61.50

Net interest margin, FTE

3.18

3.40














Supplementary data (in thousands)





Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)

 N/M 

$                      5,632

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5)

(P)

 N/M 

(4,495)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

 N/M 

1,137







Intangible amortization

(Q)

$                    2,345

$                      2,410

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

4,019

3,869



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. 

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio

     for tax credit impacts. 

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Berkshire Hills Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Berkshire Hills Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) second quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows: Earnings Release:...
Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics