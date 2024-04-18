Berkshire Hills Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 18, 2024, 07:30 ET

Announces $362 Million Securities Sale

  • First quarter loss of $20 million, ($0.47) per share
  • Operating income of $21 million, $0.49 per share
  • Securities sale of $362 million resulted in a $49.9 million net non-operating loss ($0.89 per share after-tax)
  • Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points annualized
  • TCE ratio of 8.2% and CET1 ratio of 11.6%; tangible book value per share of $22.84

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023








Net (loss) income

$

($20.2)

$

(1.4)

$

27.6

        Per share

(0.47)

(0.03)

0.63

Operating earnings1

20.9

20.2

27.6

         Per share

0.49

0.47

0.63








Net interest income, non FTE

$

88.1

$

88.4

$

97.5

Net interest income, FTE

90.1

90.4

99.4

         Net interest margin, FTE

3.15 %

3.11 %

3.58 %

Non-interest income

(32.6)

(8.4)

16.6

Operating non-interest income1

17.3

16.7

16.6








Non-interest expense

$

76.0

$

79.0

$

72.0

Operating non-interest expense1

72.4

75.3

72.0

Efficiency ratio1

66.3 %

67.8 %

59.5 %








Average balances2






Loans

$

9,059

$

8,990

$

8,515

Deposits

9,978

9,936

9,676








Period-end balances2






Loans

9,144

9,040

8,682

Deposits

10,368

10,633

10,068


1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12. 1Q24 operating non-interest
income excludes $49.9 million securities loss ($38.3 million after-tax, or $0.89 per share). Operating non-interest expense excludes
 $3.6 million branch sale costs ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share).

2. Loans and deposits include balances held for sale in branch transaction of $18 million and $149 million respectively (average),
and $58 million and $485 million (end of period).

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We had a solid start to the year, increasing operating earnings, growing loans, and maintaining solid asset quality and capital strength. In March, we announced the planned sale of ten branches which will enhance efficiency and profitability, while strengthening our focus in core New York markets. In anticipation of completing the branch sale in the third quarter, we sold lower yielding investment securities, resulting in a non-operating charge.  During the quarter, we announced key hires bolstering Berkshire's commercial and private banking teams. Newsweek magazine also ranked Berkshire as one of the top 10 most trusted banks in America, recognizing our commitment to integrity, respect, and transparency as a trusted client advisor and financial partner."

CFO David Rosato added, "First quarter operating earnings were $20.9 million, increasing $744 thousand linked quarter. We sold $362 million in securities, resulting in a $49.9 million non-operating charge ($38.3 million after-tax, or $0.89 per share). Net interest margin of 3.15 percent increased 4 basis points including the benefit of the 4Q23 securities sales.  Operating non-interest income increased $636 thousand linked quarter. Reflecting our focus on expense management, non-interest expense decreased $3.0 million linked quarter on a GAAP basis and $2.9 million on an operating basis. Non-operating expenses of $3.6 million ($2.8 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) were related to the branch sale. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and the common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 11.6 percent at period-end."

As of and For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Asset Quality




Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.32 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.31 %






Returns




Return on average assets

(0.69) %

(0.05) %

0.96 %

Operating return on average assets1

0.71 %

0.68 %

0.95 %

Return on tangible common equity1

(7.73) %

(0.24) %

11.96 %

Operating return on tangible common equity1

8.73 %

8.90 %

11.96 %












Capital Ratios2




Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

8.2 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.5 %

9.6 %

9.9 %

Common equity Tier 1

11.6 %

12.0 %

12.1 %

Tier 1 risk-based

11.8 %

12.3 %

12.4 %

Total risk-based

14.0 %

14.4 %

14.4 %



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based
on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

2. Presented as estimated for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.








Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

1Q 2024 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP loss of $20.2 million, or $(0.47) per share.
    • Operating earnings totaled $20.9 million, or $0.49 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 1Q24 compared to $88.4 million in 4Q23.
    • One less calendar day in 1Q24 (1% decrease in net interest income).
  • Net interest margin increased 4 basis points from 4Q23 to 3.15% reflecting the benefit of securities sales and reduction of higher cost borrowings.
    • The earning asset yield increased 18 basis points.
      • The loan yield increased 7 basis points.
    • The cost of funds increased 13 basis points.
      • The cost of deposits increased 18 basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $6.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.0 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.0 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.18%, down sequentially for last five quarters.
  • Operating non-interest income totaled $17.3 million in 1Q24 excluding the $49.9 million net loss on sale of AFS securities, compared to $16.7 million in 4Q23 excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities.
    • The tax credit amortization charge included in other non-interest income decreased $1.9 million linked quarter due to a change in accounting method (with offsetting increase in income tax expense).
    • Deposit related fee revenue decreased $176 thousand.
    • Loan related fees increased $605 thousand primarily due to higher swap revenue.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $683 thousand.
    • Wealth management revenue increased $490 thousand. At March 31, 2024, wealth assets under management were $1.5 billion.
    • Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million.
  • Non-interest expense in 1Q24 totaled $76.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.4 million on an operating basis. These measures were $79.0 million and $75.3 million in 4Q23.
    • Non-operating expense totaled $3.6 million in 1Q24, and was related to the pending branch sale.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $640 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense increased $145 thousand.
    • Technology and communications expense decreased $1.4 million.
    • Professional services expense decreased $741 thousand.
    • Other non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million.
    • The efficiency ratio was 66.3% for 1Q24 compared to 67.8% for 4Q23.
  • Income tax expense was a benefit of $6.3 million in 1Q24 and the effective tax rate was 23.8%.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, a $67 million increase from December 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.6 billion in 1Q24, an $84 million increase from 4Q23.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $32 million increase from December 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million decrease from 4Q23.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a $4 million increase from December 31, 2023.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 1Q24, a $12 million increase from 4Q23.
  • Consumer loans totaled $430 million at March 31, 2024, a $57 million decrease from December 31, 2023.
    • Average consumer loans totaled $465 million in 1Q24, a $33 million decrease from 4Q23.
  • Loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $58 million at March 31, 2024, and consisted primarily of consumer and residential mortgage loans.
    • Average loans held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $18 million based on the March 4, 2024 branch sale agreement date.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a $207 million decrease from December 31, 2023.  
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 1Q24, a $140 million decrease from 4Q23.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $281 million decrease from December 31, 2024.
    • Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 1Q24, a $3 million increase from 4Q23.
  • Deposits held for sale in conjunction with the planned branch sale totaled $485 million at March 31, 2024.
    • Average deposits held for sale totaled $149 million in 1Q24 based on the March 4, 2024 sale agreement date.

1Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

  • Berkshire was named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek magazine. 
  • The Company released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting all that Berkshire is doing to be a responsible, equitable and sustainable bank while elevating its client experience and community impact.  
  • Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, April 18, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT
Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected] 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)




At or for the Quarters Ended




March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2024

2023

2023

2023

2023















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA











Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted

$       (0.47)

$        (0.03)

$         0.45

$         0.55

$         0.63


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63


Net (loss)/income, (thousands)

(20,188)

(1,445)

19,545

23,861

27,637


Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

20,934

20,190

21,516

23,878

27,608


Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533


Net interest income, FTE (5)

90,146

90,442

92,314

94,721

99,441


Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411


Average diluted shares, (thousands)

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036


Total book value per common share, end of period

23.26

23.27

21.70

22.11

22.42


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89


Dividends per common share

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18


Dividend payout ratio

 N/M 

%

 N/M 

%

40.56

%

33.47

%

28.98

%















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)











Return on equity

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%


Operating return on equity (2)(3)

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30


Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96


Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96


Return on assets

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96


Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95


Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.15

3.11

3.18

3.24

3.58


Efficiency ratio (3)

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)











Total assets

$    12,147

$     12,431

$     12,140

$     12,090

$     12,320


Total earning assets

11,430

11,705

11,400

11,370

11,615


Total loans

9,086

9,040

8,984

8,882

8,682


Total funding liabilities

10,826

11,140

10,906

10,864

11,093


Total deposits

9,883

10,633

9,981

10,068

10,068


Loans/deposits (%)

92

%

85

%

90

%

88

%

86

%


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$        (114)

$         (143)

$         (218)

$         (186)

$         (159)


Total shareholders' equity

1,010

1,012

951

973

995















ASSET QUALITY











Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$          107

$          105

$          103

$          100

$            98


Net charge-offs, (millions)

(4)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)


Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.32

%


Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$              6

$              7

$              8

$              8

$              9


Non-performing assets, (millions)

24

24

29

31

29


Non-performing loans/total loans

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.30

%

0.32

%

0.31

%


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

500

492

386

353

363


Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.18

1.17

1.14

1.13

1.13















CAPITAL RATIOS











Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$       9,628

$       9,552

$       9,594

$       9,523

$       9,454


Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

11.6

%

12.0

%

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.1

%


Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.5

9.6

9.8

9.6

9.9


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

8.2

8.0

7.7

7.9

7.9





























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited. 










(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, start on page 12.







(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges





primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.







(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.









(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.










(6)

Presented as projected for March 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$               111,676

$             148,148

$             121,589

Short-term investments

1,082,019

1,055,096

884,973

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,193,695

1,203,244

1,006,562




Trading securities, at fair value

5,909

6,142

6,584

Equity securities, at fair value

12,823

13,029

13,072

Securities available for sale, at fair value

625,857

1,022,285

1,407,271

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

531,820

543,351

574,606

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 

20,522

22,689

44,245

Total securities

1,196,931

1,607,496

2,045,778

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(61)

(68)

(71)

Net securities

1,196,870

1,607,428

2,045,707




Loans held for sale

6,345

2,237

1,906




Commercial real estate loans

4,593,692

4,527,012

4,231,510

Commercial and industrial loans

1,384,591

1,352,834

1,553,340

Residential mortgages

2,677,046

2,672,677

2,369,614

Consumer loans

430,424

487,163

527,503

Total loans

9,085,753

9,039,686

8,681,967

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(107,331)

(105,357)

(97,991)

Net loans

8,978,422

8,934,329

8,583,976




Premises and equipment, net

57,832

68,915

78,710

Other intangible assets

18,460

19,664

23,279

Other assets

611,967

584,066

571,616

Assets held for sale 

83,020

10,938

8,220

Total assets

$         12,146,611

$        12,430,821

$        12,319,976




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Non-interest bearing deposits

$           2,261,794

$          2,469,164

$          2,650,937

NOW and other deposits

793,492

858,644

959,417

Money market deposits

3,411,672

3,565,516

3,274,630

Savings deposits

1,010,630

1,053,810

1,069,915

Time deposits

2,405,384

2,686,250

2,112,646

Total deposits

9,882,972

10,633,384

10,067,545




Federal Home Loan Bank advances

337,169

385,223

904,395

Subordinated borrowings

121,425

121,363

121,176

Total borrowings

458,594

506,586

1,025,571




Other liabilities 

297,663

278,630

231,380

Liabilities held for sale 

497,459

-

-

Total liabilities

11,136,688

11,418,600

11,324,496




Common shareholders' equity

1,009,923

1,012,221

995,480

Total shareholders' equity

1,009,923

1,012,221

995,480

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         12,146,611

$        12,430,821

$        12,319,976

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Interest income    

$       152,006

$         132,316

Interest expense    

63,866

34,783

Net interest income, non FTE

88,140

97,533

Non-interest income



Deposit related fees

8,305

8,311

Loan related fees

2,663

2,469

Gain on SBA loans

1,699

2,494

Wealth management fees    

2,884

2,739

Fair value adjustments on securities

(115)

234

Other

1,874

359

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

17,310

16,606

(Loss) on sale of AFS securities 

(49,909)

-

Total non-interest income      

(32,599)

16,606

Total net revenue

55,541

114,139





Provision expense for credit losses   

6,000

8,999

Non-interest expense 



Compensation and benefits

40,735

39,071

Occupancy and equipment     

8,698

9,379

Technology

9,904

9,471

Professional services

2,676

3,277

Regulatory expenses

1,845

1,426

Amortization of intangible assets     

1,205

1,205

Marketing

1,116

1,208

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,617

(36)

Other expenses

6,224

6,954

Total non-interest expense     

76,020

71,955

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses          

72,403

71,991





(Loss)/income before income taxes       

$        (26,479)

$           33,185

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(6,291)

5,548

Net (loss)/income

$        (20,188)

$           27,637





Basic (loss)/earnings per common share

$            (0.47)

$               0.63

Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$            (0.47)

$               0.63





Weighted average shares outstanding:      



Basic

42,777

43,693

Diluted

43,028

44,036





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) 


March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest income    

$    152,006

$      150,537

$      148,021

$      145,425

$      132,316

Interest expense    

63,866

62,116

57,687

52,666

34,783

Net interest income, non FTE

88,140

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

Non-interest income 










Deposit related fees

8,305

8,481

8,792

8,571

8,311

Loan related fees

2,663

2,058

2,879

3,189

2,469

Gain on SBA loans

1,699

2,382

2,548

2,910

2,494

Wealth management fees    

2,884

2,394

2,481

2,583

2,739

Fair value adjustments on securities

(115)

768

(467)

(22)

234

Other

1,874

591

1,232

(137)

359

Total non-interest income excluding sales of AFS securities

17,310

16,674

17,465

17,094

16,606

Loss on sale of AFS securities 

(49,909)

(25,057)

-

-

-

Total non-interest income      

(32,599)

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

16,606

Total net revenue 

55,541

80,038

107,799

109,853

114,139












Provision expense for credit losses   

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

Non-interest expense










Compensation and benefits

40,735

40,095

40,155

39,960

39,071

Occupancy and equipment     

8,698

8,553

8,816

8,970

9,379

Technology

9,904

11,326

10,616

10,465

9,471

Professional services

2,676

3,417

2,423

2,526

3,277

Regulatory expenses

1,845

1,854

1,905

1,834

1,426

Amortization of intangible assets     

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

1,205

Marketing

1,116

1,107

1,552

1,510

1,208

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

Other expenses

6,224

7,766

7,234

7,557

6,954

Total non-interest expense     

76,020

78,992

76,513

74,048

71,955

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

72,403

75,323

73,906

74,027

71,991
























(Loss)/income before income taxes       

$     (26,479)

$         (5,954)

$        23,286

$        27,805

$        33,185

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

5,548

Net (loss)/income

$     (20,188)

$         (1,445)

$        19,545

$        23,861

$        27,637












Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$         (0.47)

$           (0.03)

$            0.45

$            0.55

$            0.63












Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

42,777

42,852

43,164

43,443

43,693

Diluted

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036












BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 

Quarters Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023



(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets













Commercial real estate

$         4,553

$         75

6.53

%

$           4,469

$         74

6.45

%

$          4,166

$         61

5.88

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,355

26

7.64

1,367

26

7.60

1,527

26

6.92

Residential mortgages

2,668

29

4.15

2,656

27

4.06

2,283

21

3.70

Consumer loans

465

8

7.24

498

9

7.31

539

10

7.24

Total loans 

9,041

138

6.04

8,990

136

5.97

8,515

118

5.57

Securities (2)

1,726

10

2.38

2,080

12

2.40

2,261

13

2.23

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

489

6

5.07

350

4

4.22

313

3

4.24

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

18

0

5.72

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total earning assets

11,274

154

5.44

11,420

152

5.26

11,089

134

4.85

Goodwill and other intangible assets

19



20



24


Other assets

462



422



456


Total assets

$        11,755



$         11,862



$         11,569

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$          2,348

$            -

-

%

$           2,488

$            -

-

%

$          2,706

$            -

-

%

NOW and other

799

3

1.37

833

3

1.38

1,456

6

1.64

Money market

3,083

25

3.25

2,995

23

3.08

2,659

10

1.59

Savings

1,038

3

0.97

1,062

2

0.90

1,047

-

0.10

Time

2,561

26

4.07

2,558

25

3.77

1,808

10

2.13

Total deposits

9,829

57

2.29

9,936

53

2.11

9,676

26

1.09

Borrowings (4)

504

7

5.52

668

9

5.45

688

9

5.06

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits
held for sale (3)

30

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New York branch interest-bearing deposits 
held for sale (3)

119

1

2.75

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total funding liabilities

10,482

65

2.45

10,604

62

2.32

10,364

35

1.36















Other liabilities

255



292



227


Total liabilities

10,737



10,896



10,591

















Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,018



966



978


Total shareholders' equity

1,018



966



978


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         11,755



$         11,862



$         11,569


Net interest margin, FTE

3.15



3.11



3.58















Supplementary data













Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.140



88.421



97.533


FTE income adjustment

2.006



2.021



1.908


Net Interest Income, FTE

90.146



90.442



99.441

















(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. 

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. 

(4) Average balances for borrowings includes financing lease obligations which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. 

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS 

At or for the Quarters Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Commercial real estate 

$             4,762

$               4,453

$              5,288

$              1,509

$              2,546

Commercial and industrial loans

9,174

8,712

11,028

15,597

12,155

Residential mortgages

5,992

6,404

8,060

8,722

9,442

Consumer loans

1,526

1,838

2,260

2,560

2,848

Total non-performing loans

21,454

21,407

26,636

28,388

26,991

Repossessed assets

2,689

2,601

2,548

2,549

2,462

Total non-performing assets

$          24,143

$             24,008

$            29,184

$            30,937

$            29,453











Total non-performing loans/total
loans

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

Total non-performing assets/total
assets

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.24 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE
FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON
LOANS








Balance at beginning of period

$        105,357

$           102,792

$          100,219

$            97,991

$            96,270

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

-

-

-

-

(401)

Balance after adoption of ASU
No. 2022-02

105,357

102,792

100,219

97,991

95,869

Charged-off loans

(5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

(7,936)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,610

2,456

1,317

1,914

1,059

Net loans charged-off

(4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

(6,877)

Provision (benefit)/expense for
loan credit losses

6,000

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

Balance at end of period

$        107,331

$           105,357

$          102,792

$          100,219

$            97,991











Allowance for credit losses/total
loans

1.18 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-
performing loans

500 %

492 %

386 %

353 %

363 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate

$                292

$                  316

$                   97

$                 664

$                 122

Commercial and industrial loans

(1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

(5,695)

Residential mortgages

98

55

23

(143)

305

Home equity 

193

83

208

126

16

Other consumer loans

(2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

(1,625)

Total, net

$           (4,026)

$             (4,435)

$             (5,427)

$             (5,772)

$             (6,877)











Net charge-offs (QTD
annualized)/average loans 

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

Net charge-offs (YTD
annualized)/average loans 

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.32 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-
PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
 of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$          27,682

0.30 %

$             22,140

0.24 %

$            18,700

0.21 %

$            15,147

0.17 %

$            14,210

0.16 %

90+ Days delinquent and still
accruing

5,882

0.06 %

5,537

0.06 %

5,744

0.06 %

7,812

0.09 %

6,937

0.08 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

33,564

0.36 %

27,677

0.30 %

24,444

0.27 %

22,959

0.26 %

21,147

0.24 %

Non-performing loans

21,454

0.24 %

21,407

0.24 %

26,636

0.30 %

28,399

0.32 %

26,991

0.31 %

Total delinquent and non-
performing loans

$          55,018

0.60 %

$             49,084

0.54 %

$            51,080

0.57 %

$            51,358

0.58 %

$            48,138

0.55 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch sales and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA


At or for the Quarters Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Total non-interest income

$   (32,599)

$        (8,383)

$       17,465

$       17,094

$       16,606

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$     17,310

$       16,674

$       17,465

$       17,094

$       16,606













Total revenue

(A)

$     55,541

$       80,038

$     107,799

$     109,853

$     114,139

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$   105,450

$     105,095

$     107,799

$     109,853

$     114,139













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$     76,020

$       78,992

$       76,513

$       74,048

$       71,955

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

36

Operating non-interest expense (1)                                    

(D)

$     72,403

$       75,323

$       73,906

$       74,027

$       71,991













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$   (20,479)

$         1,046

$       31,286

$       35,805

$       42,184

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

33,047

29,772

33,893

35,826

42,148













Net (loss)/income

$   (20,188)

$        (1,445)

$       19,545

$       23,861

$       27,637

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909

25,057

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

3,617

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

(4)

7

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$     20,934

$       20,190

$       21,516

$       23,878

$       27,608













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets                                                

(F)

$     11,755

$       11,862

$       11,860

$       12,057

$       11,569

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,018

966

988

1,004

978

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)            

(I)

999

946

967

981

954

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(114)

(143)

(218)

(186)

(159)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

991

993

930

951

972

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

12,128

12,411

12,119

12,068

12,297













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

(M)

43,415

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,028

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036













Earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$        (0.47)

$          (0.03)

$           0.45

$           0.55

$           0.63

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

22.84

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

8.17

8.00

7.68

7.88

7.91













Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

8.23

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

8.73

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

Return on assets

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

0.71

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)                                                                          

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

66.26

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)

 N/M 

$         2,252

$         1,979

$         2,735

$         2,897

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)

(P)

 N/M 

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

(2,285)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

 N/M 

193

516

525

612

Effective tax rate

23.8

%

75.7

%

16.1

%

14.2

%

16.7

%













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$       1,205

$         1,205

$         1,205

$         1,205

$         1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

2,006

2,021

1,980

1,962

1,908







































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. 

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts. 

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

