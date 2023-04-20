Berkshire Hills Reports First Quarter Net Income of $27.6 Million, or $0.63 per Share

Diversified 5 percent growth in average loans; relatively flat (-1%) average deposits

Cash and borrowing capacity at 117% of uninsured deposits

Tangible book value per share +4 percent to $21.89

TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent

Added two prominent and well-respected board members – Karyn Polito and Eric Rosengren

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share data)

Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022





















Net income $ 27.6

$ 30.5

$ $20.2

Per share

0.63



0.69



0.42

Operating earnings1

27.6



28.3



20.8

Per share

0.63



0.64



0.43





















Net interest income, non FTE $ 97.5

$ 102.1

$ 69.1

Net interest income, FTE

99.4



103.9



70.6

Net interest margin, FTE

3.58 %

3.84 %

2.61 % Non-interest income

16.6



15.7



20.7

Operating non-interest income1

16.6



15.5



21.4





















Non-interest expense $ 72.0

$ 70.0

$ 68.6

Operating non-interest expense1

72.0



72.6



68.5

Efficiency ratio1

59.5 %

58.3 %

72.6 %



















Average balances

















Loans $ 8,515

$ 8,082

$ 6,974

Deposits

9,676



9,731



10,036





















Period-end balances

















Loans

8,682



8,335



7,267

Deposits

10,068



10,327



10,699





















1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 11

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "We continued to make steady progress on our BEST plan, while responding prudently to recent market turbulence in the quarter. Our teams continued to provide exceptional service to our clients, generating diversified loan growth and managing shifting deposit demand. Key financial metrics improved year-over-year driven by ongoing execution of BEST strategic initiatives. We welcomed new executives – David Rosato as Chief Financial Officer, James Brown as Head of Commercial Banking and Philip Jurgeleit as Chief Credit Officer in first quarter. We also bolstered our board further through addition of two prominent, well-respected board directors - Karyn Polito, former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, and Eric Rosengren, retired President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. During the quarter, we were recognized as "America's Best Mid-sized Employers in 2023" by Forbes, and "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" in 2023 by Newsweek."

"We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter," stated CFO David Rosato. "Operating income of $27.6 million decreased by two percent linked-quarter and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 9.6 percent. These results included modestly higher non-interest income and a lower provision for credit losses on loans, which mostly offset lower net interest income. Net interest margin of 3.58 percent was 26 basis points lower than the fourth quarter due to higher funding costs which were only partially offset by higher loan yields. The loan-to-deposit ratio ended the quarter at 86 percent as loans increased $347 million or four percent from December 31, while deposits declined by $260 million or three percent at period-end, quarter-over-quarter. The increase in period-end loans was largely driven by $216 million in higher commercial balances and $153 million in higher residential mortgage balances. The reduction in deposits reflected a $179 million decrease in payroll deposits and an $81 million decrease in all other deposit balances. Capital generation supported both organic growth and four percent growth in tangible book value per share. Cash and equivalents increased $321 million to support more on-balance sheet liquidity in the current environment."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.32 %

0.58 %

0.15 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.31 %

0.37 %

0.41 %











Returns









Return on average assets1 0.94 %

1.08 %

0.70 % Return on average tangible common equity1 9.59 %

10.59 %

7.29 %











Capital Ratios









Tangible common equity/tangible assets 7.9 %

8.0 %

8.8 % Tier 1 leverage 9.9 %

10.2 %

10.3 % Common equity Tier 1 12.1 %

12.4 %

13.9 % Tier 1 risk-based 12.4 %

12.6 %

14.1 % Total risk-based 14.4 %

14.6 %

16.1 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 11. All performance ratios

are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

















Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

1Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

GAAP and operating earnings totaled $27.6 million, or $0.63 per share.

per share. Net interest income totaled $97.5 million in 1Q23 compared to $102.1 million in 4Q22.

Two fewer calendar days in 1Q23 (2% reduction in net interest income).

Net interest margin decreased 26 basis points from 4Q22 to 3.58% reflecting:

Higher cost of funds (increase of 59 basis points).



Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 40 basis points).





Includes $519 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.

increase in higher cost average borrowings.

Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 29 basis points).

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $9.0 million.

Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.7 million .

.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $6.9 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.32%.

Non-interest income totaled $16.6 million in 1Q23 compared to $15.7 million in 4Q22.

Wealth management revenue increased $484 thousand . At March 31, 2023, wealth assets under supervision totaled $1.9 billion , including $1.4 billion under management.

. At March 31, 2023, wealth assets under supervision totaled , including under management.

Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $485 thousand .

. Non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million in 1Q23, compared to $70.0 million in 4Q22.

Operating non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million in 1Q23 and $72.6 million in 4Q22.



Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.1 million , primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q23.

, primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q23.

Technology and communications expense decreased $258 thousand .

.

Non-interest expense includes non-operating amounts totaling ($36) thousand in 1Q23 and ($2.6) million in 4Q22.



The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for 1Q23 compared to 58.3% for 4Q22 and 72.6% for 1Q22.

The effective income tax rate was 16.7% for 1Q23 compared to 14.6% in 4Q22 and 18.7% for the full-year of 2022.

Loans

Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.2 billion at March 31, 2023, a $136 million increase from December 31, 2022.

Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.2 billion in 1Q23, a $232 million increase from 4Q22.

in 1Q23, a increase from 4Q22. Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023 , an $80 million increase from December 31, 2022 .

at , an increase from . Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 1Q23, a $56 million increase from 4Q22.

in 1Q23, a increase from 4Q22. Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2023 , a $153 million increase from December 31, 2022 .

at , a increase from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.3 billion in 1Q23, a $169 million increase from 4Q22.

in 1Q23, a increase from 4Q22. Consumer loans totaled $528 million at March 31, 2023 , a $23 million decrease from December 31, 2022 .

at , a decrease from . Average consumer loans totaled $539 million in 1Q23, a $24 million decrease from 4Q22.

Deposits

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2023 , a $201 million decrease from December 31, 2022 .

at , a decrease from . Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.7 billion in 1Q23, a $170 million decrease from December 31, 2022 .

in 1Q23, a decrease from . Time deposits totaled $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023 , a $479 million increase from December 31, 2022 .

at , a increase from . Average time deposits totaled $1.8 billion in 1Q23, a $253 million increase from December 31, 2022 .

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire is a purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy. Key highlights in the quarter include:

The Company released its 2022 ESG Report, Purpose & Performance that Matters which highlights Berkshire's environmental, social, and governance dimensions of its business.

which highlights environmental, social, and governance dimensions of its business. Berkshire was again listed in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, and Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers. Berkshire also received a 2023 Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Responsibility, and the Company maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)















March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,









2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA

























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42







Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

0.43







Net income, (thousands) 27,637

30,505

18,717

23,115

20,196







Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 27,608

28,254

27,928

23,562

20,789







Net interest income, non FTE 97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358

69,063







Net interest income, FTE (5) 99,441

103,937

93,799

82,918

70,587







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

47,792







Average diluted shares, (thousands) 44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067







Total book value per common share, end of period 22.42

21.51

20.93

22.15

22.89







Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

22.30







Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.12

0.12

0.12







Dividend payout ratio 28.98 % 26.59 % 29.35 % 25.24 % 30.46 %































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)

























Return on equity 9.11 % 10.06 % 6.30 % 7.82 % 6.79 %



Operating return on equity (2)(3) 9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

6.99







Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

7.29







Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

7.49







Return on assets 0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

0.70







Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

0.72







Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.58

3.84

3.48

3.11

2.61







Efficiency ratio (3) 59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60

72.61



































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)

























Total assets $ 12,320

$ 11,663

$ 11,317

$ 11,579

$ 12,097







Total earning assets 11,615

10,913

10,604

10,849

11,401







Total loans 8,682

8,335

7,943

7,803

7,267







Total deposits 10,068

10,327

9,988

10,115

10,699







Loans/deposits (%) 86 % 81 % 80 % 77 % 68 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 995

$ 954

$ 943

$ 1,014

$ 1,094

































ASSET QUALITY

























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 98

$ 96

$ 96

$ 99

$ 99







Net charge-offs, (millions) (7)

(12)

(6)

(0)

(3)







Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.30 % 0.02 % 0.15 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 9

$ 12

$ 3

$ -

$ (4)







Non-performing assets, (millions) 29

33

40

29

32







Non-performing loans/total loans 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.34 % 0.41 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 363

309

254

368

335







Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.13

1.15

1.21

1.27

1.37

































CAPITAL RATIOS

























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,447

$ 9,151

$ 8,823

$ 8,718

$ 8,386







Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 12.1 % 12.4 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 13.9 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.9

10.2

10.1

10.2

10.3







Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 7.9

8.0

8.1

8.5

8.8





























































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.









(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on page 11.





(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net

non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 11 for reconciliations of non-GAAP







financial measures.





(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.





(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.





(6) Presented as projected for March 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.













BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, March 31,

(in thousands) 2023 2022 2022

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 121,589 $ 145,342 $ 151,814

Short-term investments 884,973 540,013 1,455,437

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,006,562 685,355 1,607,251











Trading securities, at fair value 6,584 6,708 7,798

Equity securities, at fair value 13,072 12,856 14,719

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,407,271 1,423,200 2,032,575

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 574,606 583,453 612,174

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,245 7,219 10,829

Total securities 2,045,778 2,033,436 2,678,095

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (71) (91) (99)

Net securities 2,045,707 2,033,345 2,677,996











Loans held for sale 1,906 4,311 300











Commercial real estate loans 4,231,510 4,095,079 3,763,951

Commercial and industrial loans 1,553,340 1,473,316 1,397,193

Residential mortgages 2,369,614 2,216,410 1,567,299

Consumer loans 527,503 550,504 538,880

Total loans 8,681,967 8,335,309 7,267,323

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (97,991) (96,270) (99,475)

Net loans 8,583,976 8,239,039 7,167,848











Premises and equipment, net 78,710 85,217 92,971

Other intangible assets 23,279 24,483 28,332

Other assets 571,616 587,854 518,322

Assets held for sale 8,220 3,260 3,988

Total assets $ 12,319,976 $ 11,662,864 $ 12,097,008











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,650,937 $ 2,852,127 $ 3,020,568

NOW and other deposits 959,417 1,054,596 2,546,799

Money market deposits 3,274,630 3,723,570 2,469,042

Savings deposits 1,069,915 1,063,269 1,133,877

Time deposits 2,112,646 1,633,707 1,528,922

Total deposits 10,067,545 10,327,269 10,699,208











Federal Home Loan Bank advances 904,395 4,445 14,563

Subordinated borrowings 121,176 121,064 97,569

Total borrowings 1,025,571 125,509 112,132











Other liabilities 231,380 256,024 191,807

Total liabilities 11,324,496 10,708,802 11,003,147











Common shareholders' equity 995,480 954,062 1,093,861

Total shareholders' equity 995,480 954,062 1,093,861

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,319,976 $ 11,662,864 $ 12,097,008



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended



March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

Interest income $ 132,316

$ 74,823

Interest expense 34,783

5,760

Net interest income, non FTE 97,533

69,063

Non-interest income







Deposit related fees 8,311

7,351

Loan fees and other 2,469

4,939

Gain on SBA loan sales 2,494

3,345

Wealth management fees 2,739

2,625

Other 359

3,166

Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) 16,372

21,426

Securities gains/(losses), net 234

(745)

Total non-interest income 16,606

20,681

Total net revenue 114,139

89,744











Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses 8,999

(4,000)

Non-interest expense







Compensation and benefits 39,071

37,521

Occupancy and equipment 9,379

10,067

Technology and communications 9,471

8,527

Professional services 3,277

2,692

Other expenses 10,793

9,725

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (36)

18

Total non-interest expense 71,955

68,550

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 71,991

68,532











Income before income taxes $ 33,185

$ 25,194

Income tax expense 5,548

4,998

Net income $ 27,637

$ 20,196











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.63

$ 0.42

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63

$ 0.42











Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 43,693

47,668

Diluted 44,036

48,067













BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend)



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 Interest income

$ 132,316

$ 121,384

$ 103,671

$ 87,379

$ 74,823 Interest expense

34,783

19,292

11,587

6,021

5,760 Net interest income, non FTE

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358

69,063 Non-interest income



















Deposit related fees

8,311

8,293

8,377

8,005

7,351 Loan fees and other

2,469

2,123

1,292

1,113

4,939 Gain on SBA loan sales

2,494

2,979

2,551

3,619

3,345 Wealth management fees

2,739

2,255

2,353

2,775

2,625 Other

359

(159)

2,154

1,812

3,166 Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses)

16,372

15,491

16,727

17,324

21,426 Securities gains/(losses), net

234

163

(476)

(973)

(745) Total non-interest income

16,606

15,654

16,251

16,351

20,681 Total net revenue

114,139

117,746

108,335

97,709

89,744





















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses

8,999

12,000

3,000

-

(4,000) Non-interest expense



















Compensation and benefits

39,071

37,968

39,422

37,830

37,521 Occupancy and equipment

9,379

9,431

8,702

9,438

10,067 Technology and communications

9,471

9,729

8,719

8,611

8,527 Professional services

3,277

3,153

3,285

2,913

2,692 Other expenses

10,793

12,350

10,076

9,648

9,725 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

18 Total non-interest expense

71,955

70,014

81,677

68,475

68,550 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

71,991

72,631

70,204

68,440

68,532











































Income before income taxes

$ 33,185

$ 35,732

$ 23,658

$ 29,234

$ 25,194 Income tax expense

5,548

5,227

4,941

6,119

4,998 Net income

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717

$ 23,115

$ 20,196





















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42





















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

43,693

44,105

44,700

45,818

47,668 Diluted

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067













































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS



Quarters Ended





March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

March 31, 2022











(in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Assets































Commercial real estate

4,166 61 5.88 % 3,934 55 5.46 % 3,651 31 3.35 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,527 26 6.92



1,471 25 6.62



1,373 14 4.14



Residential mortgages

2,283 21 3.70



2,114 19 3.56



1,436 13 3.56



Consumer loans

539 10 7.24



563 10 7.00



514 5 4.24



Total loans

8,515 118 5.57



8,082 109 5.28



6,974 63 3.61



Securities (2)

2,261 13 2.23



2,294 13 2.20



2,649 13 1.95



Short-term investments and loans HFS

313 3 4.24



267 2 3.05



1,202 - 0.17



Total earning assets

11,089 134 4.85



10,643 123 4.56



10,825 76 2.82



Goodwill and other intangible assets

24







25







29







Other assets

692







653







639







Total assets

11,805







11,321







11,493









































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,706 - - % 2,876 - - % 2,968 - - % NOW and other

1,456 6 1.64



1,395 4 1.11



1,456 - 0.04



Money market

2,659 10 1.59



2,819 8 1.16



2,871 1 0.16



Savings

1,047 - 0.10



1,086 - 0.03



1,117 - 0.03



Time

1,808 10 2.13



1,555 5 1.21



1,624 3 0.71



Total cost deposits

9,676 26 1.09



9,731 17 0.69



10,036 4 0.17



Borrowings (3)

688 9 5.06



169 2 5.56



122 2 5.21



Total funding liabilities

10,364 35 1.36



9,900 19 0.77



10,158 6 0.23





































Other liabilities

227







208







146







Total liabilities

10,591







10,108







10,304









































Common shareholders' equity

1,214







1,213







1,189







Total shareholders' equity

1,214







1,213







1,189







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,805







11,321







11,493







Net interest margin, FTE





3.58







3.84







2.61





































Total average non-maturity deposits

7,868







8,176







8,412









































Supplementary data































Net Interest Income, non FTE

97.533







102.092







69.063







FTE income adjustment

1.908







1.845







1.524







Net Interest Income, FTE

99.441







103.937







70.587











































































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.























(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.























(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.









































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS





March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 2,546

$ 2,434

$ 2,976

$ 8,277

$ 8,984

Commercial and industrial loans 12,155

17,023

21,008

4,891

5,618

Residential mortgages 9,442

8,612

10,407

10,331

11,079

Consumer loans 2,848

3,045

3,463

3,385

4,000

Total non-performing loans 26,991

31,114

37,854

26,884

29,681

Repossessed assets 2,462

2,209

2,175

2,004

2,004

Total non-performing assets $ 29,453

$ 33,323

$ 40,029

$ 28,888

$ 31,685























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.31 %

0.37 %

0.48 %

0.34 %

0.41 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.24 %

0.29 %

0.35 %

0.25 %

0.26 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS











Balance at beginning of period $ 96,270

$ 96,013

$ 99,021

$ 99,475

$ 106,094

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 (401)

-

-

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 95,869

96,013

99,021

99,475

106,094

Charged-off loans (7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)

(1,593)

(6,048)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,059

1,252

1,416

1,139

3,429

Net loans charged-off (6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)

(454)

(2,619)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 8,999

12,000

3,000

-

(4,000)

Balance at end of period $ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013

$ 99,021

$ 99,475























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.13 %

1.15 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.37 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 363 %

309 %

254 %

368 %

335 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ 122

$ 187

$ (854)

$ (76)

$ (3,280)

Commercial and industrial loans (5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)

(237)

653

Residential mortgages 305

192

122

(30)

(50)

Home equity 16

(128)

1

33

135

Auto and other consumer (1,625)

(1,080)

(346)

(144)

(77)

Total, net $ (6,877)

$ (11,743)

$ (6,008)

$ (454)

$ (2,619)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.32 %

0.58 %

0.30 %

0.02 %

0.15 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.32 %

0.27 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.15 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 14,210 0.16 % $ 12,162 0.15 % $ 14,662 0.18 % $ 36,184 0.46 % $ 13,517 0.19 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 6,937 0.08 % 7,038 0.08 % 6,285 0.08 % 6,760 0.09 % 6,613 0.09 % Total accruing delinquent loans 21,147 0.24 % 19,200 0.23 % 20,947 0.26 % 42,944 0.55 % 20,130 0.28 % Non-performing loans 26,991 0.31 % 31,114 0.37 % 37,854 0.48 % 26,884 0.34 % 29,681 0.41 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 48,138 0.55 % $ 50,314 0.60 % $ 58,801 0.74 % $ 69,828 0.89 % $ 49,811 0.69 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



























March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Total non-interest income



$ 16,606

$ 15,654

$ 16,251

$ 16,351

$ 20,681

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)



-

(163)

476

973

745

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 16,606

$ 15,491

$ 16,727

$ 17,324

$ 21,426



























Total revenue (A)

$ 114,139

$ 117,746

$ 108,335

$ 97,709

$ 89,744

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)



-

(163)

476

973

745

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 114,139

$ 117,583

$ 108,811

$ 98,682

$ 90,489



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 71,955

$ 70,014

$ 81,677

$ 68,475

$ 68,550

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other expense



36

2,617

(11,473)

(35)

(18)

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 71,991

$ 72,631

$ 70,204

$ 68,440

$ 68,532



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 42,184

$ 47,732

$ 26,658

$ 29,234

$ 21,194

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

42,148

44,952

38,607

30,242

21,957



























Net income



$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717

$ 23,115

$ 20,196

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)



-

(163)

476

973

745

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

18

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



7

529

(2,738)

(561)

(170)

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 27,608

$ 28,254

$ 27,928

$ 23,562

$ 20,789



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,805

$ 11,321

$ 11,315

$ 11,260

$ 11,493

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,214

1,213

1,189

1,182

1,189

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,190

1,188

1,164

1,155

1,160

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(159)

(181)

(188)

(123)

(78)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)(3) (J)

972

930

917

987

1,066

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)(3) (L)

12,297

11,638

11,291

11,552

12,069



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

47,792

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067



























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)



$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

0.43

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (K/M)

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

22.30

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

7.91

7.99

8.12

8.54

8.83



























Performance ratios (4)























GAAP return on equity



9.11 % 10.06 % 6.30

7.82 % 6.79 % Operating return on equity (2) (E/G)

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

6.99

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

7.29

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

7.49

GAAP return on assets



0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

0.70

Operating return on assets (2)



0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

0.72

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60

72.61





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 2,897

$ 3,068

$ 620

$ 595

$ 596

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (8) (P)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)

(351)

(357)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

612

713

175

244

239



























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,205

$ 1,277

$ 1,285

$ 1,286

$ 1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,908

1,845

1,715

1,560

1,524





















































(1) As of March 31, 2023, securities gains/(losses) are included in operating income. Net securities (gains)/losses for prior periods include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

















(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.























(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at end of period. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at end of period.























(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Operating return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total operating income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,

assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.























(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total operating tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total operating non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide

important information regarding its operational efficiency.























(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation,

low-income housing, new markets and solar.























(8) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.







SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.