Berkshire Hills Reports First Quarter Net Income of $27.6 Million, or $0.63 per Share

News provided by

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 20, 2023, 07:30 ET

  • Diversified 5 percent growth in average loans; relatively flat (-1%) average deposits
  • Cash and borrowing capacity at 117% of uninsured deposits
  • Tangible book value per share +4 percent to $21.89
  • TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent
  • Added two prominent and well-respected board members – Karyn Polito and Eric Rosengren

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.  These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share data)

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022










Net income

$

27.6

$

30.5

$

$20.2

        Per share

0.63

0.69

0.42

Operating earnings1

27.6

28.3

20.8

         Per share

0.63

0.64

0.43










Net interest income, non FTE

$

97.5

$

102.1

$

69.1

Net interest income, FTE

99.4

103.9

70.6

         Net interest margin, FTE

3.58

%

3.84

%

2.61

%

Non-interest income

16.6

15.7

20.7

Operating non-interest income1

16.6

15.5

21.4










Non-interest expense

$

72.0

$

70.0

$

68.6

Operating non-interest expense1

72.0

72.6

68.5

Efficiency ratio1

59.5

%

58.3

%

72.6

%










Average balances








Loans

$

8,515

$

8,082

$

6,974

Deposits

9,676

9,731

10,036










Period-end balances








Loans

8,682

8,335

7,267

Deposits

10,068

10,327

10,699










1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 11

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "We continued to make steady progress on our BEST plan, while responding prudently to recent market turbulence in the quarter.  Our teams continued to provide exceptional service to our clients, generating diversified loan growth and managing shifting deposit demand.  Key financial metrics improved year-over-year driven by ongoing execution of BEST strategic initiatives. We welcomed new executives – David Rosato as Chief Financial Officer, James Brown as Head of Commercial Banking and Philip Jurgeleit as Chief Credit Officer in first quarter. We also bolstered our board further through addition of two prominent, well-respected board directors - Karyn Polito, former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, and Eric Rosengren, retired President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. During the quarter, we were recognized as "America's Best Mid-sized Employers in 2023" by Forbes, and "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" in 2023 by Newsweek." 

"We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter," stated CFO David Rosato.  "Operating income of $27.6 million decreased by two percent linked-quarter and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 9.6 percent.  These results included modestly higher non-interest income and a lower provision for credit losses on loans, which mostly offset lower net interest income.  Net interest margin of 3.58 percent was 26 basis points lower than the fourth quarter due to higher funding costs which were only partially offset by higher loan yields.  The loan-to-deposit ratio ended the quarter at 86 percent as loans increased $347 million or four percent from December 31, while deposits declined by $260 million or three percent at period-end, quarter-over-quarter. The increase in period-end loans was largely driven by $216 million in higher commercial balances and $153 million in higher residential mortgage balances.  The reduction in deposits reflected a $179 million decrease in payroll deposits and an $81 million decrease in all other deposit balances.  Capital generation supported both organic growth and four percent growth in tangible book value per share.  Cash and equivalents increased $321 million to support more on-balance sheet liquidity in the current environment."

As of and For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Asset Quality




Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.15 %

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.31 %

0.37 %

0.41 %






Returns




Return on average assets1

0.94 %

1.08 %

0.70 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

9.59 %

10.59 %

7.29 %






Capital Ratios




Tangible common equity/tangible assets

7.9 %

8.0 %

8.8 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.9 %

10.2 %

10.3 %

Common equity Tier 1

12.1 %

12.4 %

13.9 %

Tier 1 risk-based

12.4 %

12.6 %

14.1 %

Total risk-based

14.4 %

14.6 %

16.1 %



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 11.  All performance ratios
are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.








Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank.  Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

1Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP and operating earnings totaled $27.6 million, or $0.63 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $97.5 million in 1Q23 compared to $102.1 million in 4Q22.
    • Two fewer calendar days in 1Q23 (2% reduction in net interest income).
  • Net interest margin decreased 26 basis points from 4Q22 to 3.58% reflecting:
    • Higher cost of funds (increase of 59 basis points). 
      • Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 40 basis points).
      • Includes $519 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.
    • Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 29 basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $9.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.7 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $6.9 million.
    • Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.32%.
  • Non-interest income totaled $16.6 million in 1Q23 compared to $15.7 million in 4Q22.
    • Wealth management revenue increased $484 thousand.  At March 31, 2023, wealth assets under supervision totaled $1.9 billion, including $1.4 billion under management.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $485 thousand.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million in 1Q23, compared to $70.0 million in 4Q22.
    • Operating non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million in 1Q23 and $72.6 million in 4Q22.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.1 million, primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q23.
    • Technology and communications expense decreased $258 thousand.
    • Non-interest expense includes non-operating amounts totaling ($36) thousand in 1Q23 and ($2.6) million in 4Q22.
    • The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for 1Q23 compared to 58.3% for 4Q22 and 72.6% for 1Q22.
  • The effective income tax rate was 16.7% for 1Q23 compared to 14.6% in 4Q22 and 18.7% for the full-year of 2022.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.2 billion at March 31, 2023, a $136 million increase from December 31, 2022.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.2 billion in 1Q23, a $232 million increase from 4Q22.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, an $80 million increase from December 31, 2022.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 1Q23, a $56 million increase from 4Q22.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2023, a $153 million increase from December 31, 2022.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.3 billion in 1Q23, a $169 million increase from 4Q22.
  • Consumer loans totaled $528 million at March 31, 2023, a $23 million decrease from December 31, 2022.
    • Average consumer loans totaled $539 million in 1Q23, a $24 million decrease from 4Q22.

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2023, a $201 million decrease from December 31, 2022.
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.7 billion in 1Q23, a $170 million decrease from December 31, 2022.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a $479 million increase from December 31, 2022.
    • Average time deposits totaled $1.8 billion in 1Q23, a $253 million increase from December 31, 2022.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE  

Berkshire is a purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank.  Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy.  Key highlights in the quarter include:

  • The Company released its 2022 ESG Report, Purpose & Performance that Matters which highlights Berkshire's environmental, social, and governance dimensions of its business.
  • Berkshire was again listed in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, and Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers. Berkshire also received a 2023 Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Responsibility, and the Company maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Kevin Conn

Investor Relations

617.641.9206

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Gary Levante

Corporate Communications

413.447.1737

[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)







March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2023

2022

2022

2022

2022
















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA












Net earnings per common share, diluted

$        0.63

$          0.69

$          0.42

$          0.50

$          0.42



Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

0.43



Net income, (thousands)

27,637

30,505

18,717

23,115

20,196



Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

27,608

28,254

27,928

23,562

20,789



Net interest income, non FTE

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358

69,063



Net interest income, FTE (5)

99,441

103,937

93,799

82,918

70,587



Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

47,792



Average diluted shares, (thousands)

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067



Total book value per common share, end of period

22.42

21.51

20.93

22.15

22.89



Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

22.30



Dividends per common share

0.18

0.18

0.12

0.12

0.12



Dividend payout ratio

28.98

%

26.59

%

29.35

%

25.24

%

30.46

%
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)












Return on equity

9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30

%

7.82

%

6.79

%


Operating return on equity (2)(3)

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

6.99



Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

7.29



Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

7.49



Return on assets

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

0.70



Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

0.72



Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.58

3.84

3.48

3.11

2.61



Efficiency ratio (3)

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60

72.61

















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)












Total assets

$    12,320

$      11,663

$      11,317

$      11,579

$      12,097



Total earning assets

11,615

10,913

10,604

10,849

11,401



Total loans

8,682

8,335

7,943

7,803

7,267



Total deposits

10,068

10,327

9,988

10,115

10,699



Loans/deposits (%)

86

%

81

%

80

%

77

%

68

%


Total shareholders' equity

$         995

$           954

$           943

$        1,014

$        1,094
















ASSET QUALITY












Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$            98

$             96

$             96

$             99

$             99



Net charge-offs, (millions)

(7)

(12)

(6)

(0)

(3)



Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.32

%

0.58

%

0.30

%

0.02

%

0.15

%


Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$              9

$             12

$               3

$               -

$             (4)



Non-performing assets, (millions)

29

33

40

29

32



Non-performing loans/total loans

0.31

%

0.37

%

0.48

%

0.34

%

0.41

%


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

363

309

254

368

335



Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13

1.15

1.21

1.27

1.37
















CAPITAL RATIOS












Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$      9,447

$        9,151

$        8,823

$        8,718

$        8,386



Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

12.1

%

12.4

%

12.7

%

13.0

%

13.9

%


Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6)

9.9

10.2

10.1

10.2

10.3



Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

7.9

8.0

8.1

8.5

8.8






























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.






(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on page 11.


(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net
non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 11 for reconciliations of non-GAAP



financial measures.


(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.


(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.


(6)

Presented as projected for March 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$               121,589

$             145,342

$             151,814

Short-term investments

884,973

540,013

1,455,437

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,006,562

685,355

1,607,251





Trading securities, at fair value

6,584

6,708

7,798

Equity securities, at fair value

13,072

12,856

14,719

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,407,271

1,423,200

2,032,575

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

574,606

583,453

612,174

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

44,245

7,219

10,829

Total securities

2,045,778

2,033,436

2,678,095

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(71)

(91)

(99)

Net securities

2,045,707

2,033,345

2,677,996





Loans held for sale

1,906

4,311

300





Commercial real estate loans

4,231,510

4,095,079

3,763,951

Commercial and industrial loans

1,553,340

1,473,316

1,397,193

Residential mortgages

2,369,614

2,216,410

1,567,299

Consumer loans

527,503

550,504

538,880

Total loans

8,681,967

8,335,309

7,267,323

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(97,991)

(96,270)

(99,475)

Net loans

8,583,976

8,239,039

7,167,848





Premises and equipment, net

78,710

85,217

92,971

Other intangible assets

23,279

24,483

28,332

Other assets

571,616

587,854

518,322

Assets held for sale

8,220

3,260

3,988

Total assets

$         12,319,976

$        11,662,864

$        12,097,008





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Non-interest bearing deposits

$           2,650,937

$          2,852,127

$          3,020,568

NOW and other deposits

959,417

1,054,596

2,546,799

Money market deposits

3,274,630

3,723,570

2,469,042

Savings deposits

1,069,915

1,063,269

1,133,877

Time deposits

2,112,646

1,633,707

1,528,922

Total deposits

10,067,545

10,327,269

10,699,208





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

904,395

4,445

14,563

Subordinated borrowings

121,176

121,064

97,569

Total borrowings

1,025,571

125,509

112,132





Other liabilities

231,380

256,024

191,807

Total liabilities

11,324,496

10,708,802

11,003,147





Common shareholders' equity

995,480

954,062

1,093,861

Total shareholders' equity

995,480

954,062

1,093,861

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         12,319,976

$        11,662,864

$        12,097,008

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

Interest income   

$       132,316

$           74,823

Interest expense   

34,783

5,760

Net interest income, non FTE

97,533

69,063

Non-interest income



Deposit related fees

8,311

7,351

Loan fees and other

2,469

4,939

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,494

3,345

Wealth management fees   

2,739

2,625

Other

359

3,166

Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses)  

16,372

21,426

Securities gains/(losses), net    

234

(745)

Total non-interest income     

16,606

20,681

Total net revenue

114,139

89,744





Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  

8,999

(4,000)

Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits

39,071

37,521

Occupancy and equipment    

9,379

10,067

Technology and communications

9,471

8,527

Professional services

3,277

2,692

Other expenses

10,793

9,725

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(36)

18

Total non-interest expense    

71,955

68,550

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

71,991

68,532





Income before income taxes      

$         33,185

$           25,194

Income tax expense

5,548

4,998

Net income

$         27,637

$           20,196





Basic earnings per common share

$              0.63

$               0.42

Diluted earnings per common share

$              0.63

$               0.42





Weighted average shares outstanding:     





Basic

43,693

47,668

Diluted

44,036

48,067





 BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) 


March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income   


$    132,316

$      121,384

$      103,671

$        87,379

$        74,823

Interest expense   


34,783

19,292

11,587

6,021

5,760

Net interest income, non FTE

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358

69,063

Non-interest income











Deposit related fees

8,311

8,293

8,377

8,005

7,351

Loan fees and other

2,469

2,123

1,292

1,113

4,939

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,494

2,979

2,551

3,619

3,345

Wealth management fees   


2,739

2,255

2,353

2,775

2,625

Other

359

(159)

2,154

1,812

3,166

Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses)

16,372

15,491

16,727

17,324

21,426

Securities gains/(losses), net    


234

163

(476)

(973)

(745)

Total non-interest income     


16,606

15,654

16,251

16,351

20,681

Total net revenue


114,139

117,746

108,335

97,709

89,744











Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  


8,999

12,000

3,000

-

(4,000)

Non-interest expense









Compensation and benefits

39,071

37,968

39,422

37,830

37,521

Occupancy and equipment    


9,379

9,431

8,702

9,438

10,067

Technology and communications

9,471

9,729

8,719

8,611

8,527

Professional services

3,277

3,153

3,285

2,913

2,692

Other expenses

10,793

12,350

10,076

9,648

9,725

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

18

Total non-interest expense    


71,955

70,014

81,677

68,475

68,550

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

71,991

72,631

70,204

68,440

68,532






















Income before income taxes

$      33,185

$        35,732

$        23,658

$        29,234

$        25,194

Income tax expense

5,548

5,227

4,941

6,119

4,998

Net income

$      27,637

$        30,505

$        18,717

$        23,115

$        20,196











Diluted earnings per common share

$           0.63

$            0.69

$            0.42

$            0.50

$            0.42











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

43,693

44,105

44,700

45,818

47,668

Diluted

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067






















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 

Quarters Ended


March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

March 31, 2022





(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets















Commercial real estate

4,166

61

5.88

%

3,934

55

5.46

%

3,651

31

3.35

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,527

26

6.92

1,471

25

6.62

1,373

14

4.14

Residential mortgages

2,283

21

3.70

2,114

19

3.56

1,436

13

3.56

Consumer loans

539

10

7.24

563

10

7.00

514

5

4.24

Total loans


8,515

118

5.57

8,082

109

5.28

6,974

63

3.61

Securities (2)

2,261

13

2.23

2,294

13

2.20

2,649

13

1.95

Short-term investments and loans HFS

313

3

4.24

267

2

3.05

1,202

-

0.17

Total earning assets

11,089

134

4.85

10,643

123

4.56

10,825

76

2.82

Goodwill and other intangible assets

24



25



29



Other assets

692



653



639



Total assets

11,805



11,321



11,493




















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,706

-

-

%

2,876

-

-

%

2,968

-

-

%

NOW and other

1,456

6

1.64

1,395

4

1.11

1,456

-

0.04

Money market

2,659

10

1.59

2,819

8

1.16

2,871

1

0.16

Savings

1,047

-

0.10

1,086

-

0.03

1,117

-

0.03

Time

1,808

10

2.13

1,555

5

1.21

1,624

3

0.71

Total cost deposits

9,676

26

1.09

9,731

17

0.69

10,036

4

0.17

Borrowings (3)

688

9

5.06

169

2

5.56

122

2

5.21

Total funding liabilities

10,364

35

1.36

9,900

19

0.77

10,158

6

0.23


















Other liabilities

227



208



146



Total liabilities

10,591



10,108



10,304




















Common shareholders' equity

1,214



1,213



1,189



Total shareholders' equity

1,214



1,213



1,189



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,805



11,321



11,493



Net interest margin, FTE


3.58



3.84



2.61


















Total average non-maturity deposits

7,868



8,176



8,412




















Supplementary data















Net Interest Income, non FTE

97.533



102.092



69.063



FTE income adjustment

1.908



1.845



1.524



Net Interest Income, FTE

99.441



103.937



70.587





































(1)  Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.













(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.











(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.





















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS




March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Commercial real estate

$            2,546

$              2,434

$       2,976

$       8,277

$              8,984

Commercial and industrial loans

12,155

17,023

21,008

4,891

5,618

Residential mortgages

9,442

8,612

10,407

10,331

11,079

Consumer loans

2,848

3,045

3,463

3,385

4,000

Total non-performing loans

26,991

31,114

37,854

26,884

29,681

Repossessed assets

2,462

2,209

2,175

2,004

2,004

Total non-performing assets

$          29,453

$            33,323

$     40,029

$     28,888

$            31,685











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.31 %

0.37 %

0.48 %

0.34 %

0.41 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.35 %

0.25 %

0.26 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS





Balance at beginning of period

$          96,270

$            96,013

$     99,021

$     99,475

$          106,094

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

(401)

-

-

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

95,869

96,013

99,021

99,475

106,094

Charged-off loans

(7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)

(1,593)

(6,048)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,059

1,252

1,416

1,139

3,429

Net loans charged-off

(6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)

(454)

(2,619)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

8,999

12,000

3,000

-

(4,000)

Balance at end of period

$          97,991

$            96,270

$     96,013

$     99,021

$            99,475











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.37 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

363 %

309 %

254 %

368 %

335 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate

$               122

$                 187

$         (854)

$           (76)

$            (3,280)

Commercial and industrial loans

(5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)

(237)

653

Residential mortgages

305

192

122

(30)

(50)

Home equity

16

(128)

1

33

135

Auto and other consumer

(1,625)

(1,080)

(346)

(144)

(77)

Total, net

$          (6,877)

$          (11,743)

$      (6,008)

$         (454)

$            (2,619)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.30 %

0.02 %

0.15 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.15 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$          14,210

0.16 %

$            12,162

0.15 %

$     14,662

0.18 %

$     36,184

0.46 %

$            13,517

0.19 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

6,937

0.08 %

7,038

0.08 %

6,285

0.08 %

6,760

0.09 %

6,613

0.09 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

21,147

0.24 %

19,200

0.23 %

20,947

0.26 %

42,944

0.55 %

20,130

0.28 %

Non-performing loans

26,991

0.31 %

31,114

0.37 %

37,854

0.48 %

26,884

0.34 %

29,681

0.41 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$          48,138

0.55 %

$            50,314

0.60 %

$     58,801

0.74 %

$     69,828

0.89 %

$            49,811

0.69 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA














March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Total non-interest income

$     16,606

$       15,654

$    16,251

$    16,351

$    20,681

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

-

(163)

476

973

745

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$     16,606

$       15,491

$    16,727

$    17,324

$    21,426













Total revenue

(A)

$   114,139

$     117,746

$  108,335

$    97,709

$    89,744

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

-

(163)

476

973

745

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$   114,139

$     117,583

$  108,811

$    98,682

$    90,489













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$     71,955

$       70,014

$    81,677

$    68,475

$    68,550

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other expense

36

2,617

(11,473)

(35)

(18)

Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$     71,991

$       72,631

$    70,204

$    68,440

$    68,532













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$     42,184

$       47,732

$    26,658

$    29,234

$    21,194

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

42,148

44,952

38,607

30,242

21,957













Net income

$     27,637

$       30,505

$    18,717

$    23,115

$    20,196

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

-

(163)

476

973

745

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

18

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

7

529

(2,738)

(561)

(170)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$     27,608

$       28,254

$    27,928

$    23,562

$    20,789













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets                                               

(F)

$     11,805

$       11,321

$    11,315

$    11,260

$    11,493

Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)

1,214

1,213

1,189

1,182

1,189

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)                       

(H)

1,190

1,188

1,164

1,155

1,160

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(159)

(181)

(188)

(123)

(78)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)(3)

(J)

972

930

917

987

1,066

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)(3)

(L)

12,297

11,638

11,291

11,552

12,069













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)              

(M)

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

47,792

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102

48,067













GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$          0.63

$           0.69

$        0.42

$        0.50

$        0.42

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

0.43

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(K/M)

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

22.30

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)

7.91

7.99

8.12

8.54

8.83













Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30

7.82

%

6.79

%

Operating return on equity (2)

(E/G)

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

6.99

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

7.29

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

7.49

GAAP return on assets

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

0.70

Operating return on assets (2)

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

0.72

Efficiency ratio (2)(6)                                                                                

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60

72.61


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)

(O)

$       2,897

$         3,068

$         620

$         595

$         596

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (8)

(P)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)

(351)

(357)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

612

713

175

244

239













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$       1,205

$         1,277

$      1,285

$      1,286

$      1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

1,908

1,845

1,715

1,560

1,524


























(1) As of March 31, 2023, securities gains/(losses) are included in operating income. Net securities (gains)/losses for prior periods include the change in fair value of the

      Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.










(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at end of period. Total tangible assets is computed by

       taking intangible assets at end of period. 













(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Operating return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total operating income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,

      assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.











(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total operating tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and

      total operating non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide


      important information regarding its operational efficiency.











(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation,


      low-income housing, new markets and solar.











(8) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.




SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Appoints Former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President and CEO Eric Rosengren as New Independent Director

Berkshire Hills First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics