Berkshire Hills Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Announces $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

  • Fourth quarter loss of $1 million, ($0.03) per share; operating income of $20 million, $0.47 per share
  • $267 million securities sale resulting in $25.1 million pre-tax non-operating loss
  • Net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets decreased 18% linked quarter
  • TCE ratio of 8.0% and CET1 ratio of 12.0%
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.82, up $1.57, or 7%, in the quarter

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


        Three Months Ended           

Twelve Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022











Net (loss) income

$

(1.4)

$

19.5

$

30.5

$

69.6

$

92.5

        Per share

(0.03)

0.45

0.69

1.60

2.02

Operating earnings1

20.2

21.5

28.3

93.2

100.5

         Per share

0.47

0.50

0.64

2.14

2.19











Net interest income, non FTE

$

88.4

$

90.3

$

102.1

$

369.0

$

344.6

Net interest income, FTE

90.4

92.3

103.9

376.9

351.3

         Net interest margin, FTE

3.11 %

3.18 %

3.84 %

3.27 %

3.26 %

Non-interest income

(8.4)

17.5

15.7

42.8

68.9

Operating non-interest income1

16.7

17.5

15.5

67.8

71.0











Non-interest expense

$

79.0

$

76.5

$

70.0

$

301.5

$

288.7

Operating non-interest expense1

75.3

73.9

72.6

295.2

279.8

Efficiency ratio1

67.8 %

65.1 %

58.3 %

63.9 %

64.3 %











Average balances









Loans

$

8,990

$

8,952

$

8,082

$

8,814

$

7,612

Deposits

9,936

9,630

9,731

9,704

9,797











Period-end balances









Loans

9,040

8,984

8,335

9,040

8,335

Deposits

10,633

9,981

10,327

10,633

10,327





1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Through the final quarter of the year, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet while maintaining strong credit performance, cost discipline and capital. Despite industry turbulence earlier in the year, full year operating EPS was relatively unchanged from 2022.  Our year-end securities sale reduced wholesale borrowings, improving our funding profile as we move into 2024. We continue to benefit from disruption in the competitive landscape and have recruited experienced bankers to further support deposit gathering activities. Our Board has authorized additional share repurchases in 2024 to balance return of capital while supporting franchise growth.  I'm confident that Berkshire is well positioned to deliver the benefits of our strategic initiatives to our shareholders and communities."

CFO David Rosato added, "Fourth quarter operating earnings were $20.2 million, decreasing $1.3 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.11 percent decreased 7 basis points as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion. However, our full year margin was steady at 3.27%. Operating non-interest income decreased by 5 percent linked quarter and increased 8 percent year-over-year. Non-interest expense increased 3 percent linked quarter on a GAAP basis and 2 percent on an operating basis.  We continue to improve oversight of our operating costs and are pursuing further efficiency improvements in 2024 while reinvesting in front-line revenue generating teams. Non-operating expenses of $3.7 million were primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction. We sold lower-yielding securities with a market value of $267 million near period-end and proceeds were used to reduce borrowings by a similar amount. The securities sale resulted in a $25.1 million ($19.0 million after-tax) non-operating loss. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and our common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 12.0% percent at year-end."

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $40 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. This would result in the repurchase of approximately 4% of outstanding shares based on the current share price.

      _ __ ___As of and For the Three Months Ended_________

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Asset Quality




Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.58 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.37 %






Returns






Return on average assets

(0.05) %

0.66 %

1.10 %

Return on tangible common equity,

   including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1

(0.24) %

8.45 %

13.36 %

Return on tangible common equity,

   excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1

(0.18) %

6.76 %

10.59 %






Capital Ratios2




Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

8.0 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.6 %

9.8 %

10.2 %

Common equity Tier 1

12.0 %

12.1 %

12.4 %

Tier 1 risk-based

12.3 %

12.3 %

12.6 %

Total risk-based

14.4 %

14.4 %

14.6 %



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.








Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.4 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

4Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.03) per share.
    • Operating earnings totaled $20.2 million, or $0.47 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $88.4 million in 4Q23 compared to $90.3 million in 3Q23.
  • Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points from 3Q23 to 3.11% reflecting:
    • Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points).
    • Higher cost of funds (increase of 17 basis points).
    • Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 9 basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.4 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.20%.
  • Non-interest income excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities totaled $16.7 million in 4Q23 compared to $17.5 million in 3Q23.
    • Deposit related fee revenue decreased $311 thousand.
    • Loan related fees decreased $821 thousand primarily due to lower swap revenue.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $166 thousand.
    • Wealth management revenue decreased $87 thousand. At December 31, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion.
    • Other non-interest income decreased $641 thousand due to higher tax credit amortization.
  • Non-interest expense in 4Q23 totaled $79.0 million on a GAAP basis and $75.3 million on an operating basis. These measures were $76.5 million and $73.9 million in 3Q23.
    • Non-operating expense totaled $3.7 million in 4Q23, and was primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction.
    • Compensation and benefits expense decreased $60 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $263 thousand.
    • Technology and communications expense increased $710 thousand.
    • Professional services expense increased $994 thousand.
    • The efficiency ratio was 67.8% for 4Q23 compared to 65.1% for 3Q23.
  • Income tax expense was a benefit of $4.5 million in 4Q23, including a $7.1 million credit related to net non-operating items. The effective tax rate was 11.1% for the year 2023 compared to 18.7% for the year 2022.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $73 million increase from September 30, 2023.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion in 4Q23, an $84 million increase from 3Q23.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a $31 million decrease from September 30, 2023.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 4Q23, a $69 million decrease from 3Q23.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $32 million increase from September 30, 2023.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 4Q23, a $38 million increase from 3Q23.
  • Consumer loans totaled $487 million at December 31, 2023, a $19 million decrease from September 30, 2023.
    • Average consumer loans totaled $498 million in 4Q23, a $15 million decrease from 3Q23.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.14% at September 30, 2023.

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $61 million decrease from September 30, 2023.  
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion in 4Q23, a $65 million decrease from 3Q23.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $241 million increase from September 30, 2023.
    • Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 4Q23, a $118 million increase from 3Q23.

4Q 2023 Corporate Responsibility Highlights

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)




At or for the Quarters Ended




Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,




2023

2023

2023

2023

2022















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA











Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted

$   (0.03)

$     0.45

$     0.55

$      0.63

$     0.69


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64


Net (loss)/income, (thousands)

(1,445)

19,545

23,861

27,637

30,505


Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

20,190

21,516

23,878

27,608

28,254


Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092


Net interest income, FTE (5)

90,442

92,314

94,721

99,441

103,937


Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361


Average diluted shares, (thousands)

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484


Total book value per common share, end of period

23.27

21.70

22.11

22.42

21.51


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95


Dividends per common share

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18


Dividend payout ratio

(543.94)

%

40.56

%

33.47

%

28.98

%

26.59

%















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)











Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%

12.63

%


Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

(0.47)

6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06


Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70


Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

6.51

6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32


Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36


Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

(0.18)

6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59


Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40


Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

6.91

7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83


Return on assets

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10


Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02


Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.11

3.18

3.24

3.58

3.84


Efficiency ratio (3)

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)











Total assets

$ 12,431

$ 12,140

$ 12,090

$  12,320

$ 11,663


Total earning assets

11,705

11,400

11,370

11,615

10,913


Total loans

9,040

8,984

8,882

8,682

8,335


Total deposits

10,633

9,981

10,068

10,068

10,327


Loans/deposits (%)

85

%

90

%

88

%

86

%

81

%


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$    (143)

$    (218)

$    (186)

$     (159)

$    (181)


Total shareholders' equity

1,012

951

973

995

954















ASSET QUALITY












Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$      105

$      103

$      100

$         98

$        96


Net charge-offs, (millions)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(12)


Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.32

%

0.58

%


Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$          7

$          8

$          8

$           9

$        12


Non-performing assets, (millions)

24

29

31

29

33


Non-performing loans/total loans

0.24

%

0.30

%

0.32

%

0.31

%

0.37

%


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

492

386

353

363

309


Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.17

1.14

1.13

1.13

1.15















CAPITAL RATIOS












Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$   9,549

$   9,594

$   9,523

$    9,454

$   9,151


Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

12.0

%

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.4

%


Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.6

9.8

9.6

9.9

10.2


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

8.0

7.7

7.9

7.9

8.0


















(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited. 

(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.

(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6)

Presented as projected for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$               148,148

$               120,634

$           145,342

Short-term investments

1,055,096

542,836

540,013

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,203,244

663,470

685,355




Trading securities, at fair value

6,142

6,171

6,708

Equity securities, at fair value

13,029

12,325

12,856

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,022,285

1,260,391

1,423,200

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

543,351

552,981

583,453

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 

22,689

38,912

7,219

Total securities

1,607,496

1,870,780

2,033,436

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(68)

(69)

(91)

Net securities

1,607,428

1,870,711

2,033,345




Loans held for sale

2,237

2,342

4,311




Commercial real estate loans

4,527,012

4,453,573

4,095,079

Commercial and industrial loans

1,352,834

1,384,038

1,473,316

Residential mortgages

2,672,677

2,640,210

2,216,410

Consumer loans

487,163

506,556

550,504

Total loans

9,039,686

8,984,377

8,335,309

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(105,357)

(102,792)

(96,270)

Net loans

8,934,329

8,881,585

8,239,039




Premises and equipment, net

68,915

70,042

85,217

Other intangible assets

19,664

20,869

24,483

Other assets

584,066

619,777

587,854

Assets held for sale 

10,938

11,157

3,260

Total assets

$          12,430,821

$          12,139,953

$      11,662,864




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Non-interest bearing deposits

$            2,469,164

$            2,530,441

$        2,852,127

NOW and other deposits

858,644

843,032

1,054,596

Money market deposits

3,565,516

3,075,307

3,723,570

Savings deposits

1,053,810

1,086,329

1,063,269

Time deposits

2,686,250

2,445,435

1,633,707

Total deposits

10,633,384

9,980,544

10,327,269




Federal Home Loan Bank advances

385,223

804,295

4,445

Subordinated borrowings

121,363

121,300

121,064

Total borrowings

506,586

925,595

125,509




Other liabilities 

278,630

282,805

256,024

Total liabilities

11,418,600

11,188,944

10,708,802




Common shareholders' equity

1,012,221

951,009

954,062

Total shareholders' equity

1,012,221

951,009

954,062

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          12,430,821

$          12,139,953

$      11,662,864

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income    

$        150,537

$        121,384

$         576,299

$          387,257

Interest expense    

62,116

19,292

207,252

42,660

Net interest income, non FTE

88,421

102,092

369,047

344,597

Non-interest income






Deposit related fees

8,481

8,293

34,155

32,026

Loan related fees

2,058

2,123

10,595

9,467

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,382

2,979

10,334

12,494

Wealth management fees    

2,394

2,255

10,197

10,008

Other

591

(159)

2,045

6,973

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains   

15,906

15,491

67,326

70,968

Fair value adjustments on securities

768

163

513

(2,037)

(Loss)/gain on sale of AFS securities 

(25,057)

-

(25,057)

6

Total non-interest income      

(8,383)

15,654

42,782

68,937

Total net revenue

80,038

117,746

411,829

413,534








Provision expense for credit losses   

7,000

12,000

31,999

11,000

Non-interest expense 






Compensation and benefits

40,095

37,968

159,281

152,741

Occupancy and equipment     

8,553

9,431

35,718

37,638

Technology and communications

11,326

9,729

41,878

35,586

Professional services

3,417

3,153

11,643

12,043

Other expenses

11,932

12,350

46,727

41,799

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,669

(2,617)

6,261

8,909

Total non-interest expense     

78,992

70,014

301,508

288,716

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

75,323

72,631

295,247

279,807








Income before income taxes       

$          (5,954)

$          35,732

$           78,322

$          113,818

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,509)

5,227

8,724

21,285

Net (loss)/income

$          (1,445)

$          30,505

$           69,598

$            92,533








Basic (loss)/earnings per common share

$            (0.03)

$              0.69

$               1.61

$                2.03

Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$            (0.03)

$              0.69

$               1.60

$                2.02








Weighted average shares outstanding:      






Basic

42,852

44,105

43,288

45,564

Diluted

43,101

44,484

43,504

45,914








BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) 


Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Interest income    

$     150,537

$     148,021

$     145,425

$     132,316

$     121,384

Interest expense    

62,116

57,687

52,666

34,783

19,292

Net interest income, non FTE

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092

Non-interest income 










Deposit related fees

8,481

8,792

8,571

8,311

8,293

Loan related fees

2,058

2,879

3,189

2,469

2,123

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,382

2,548

2,910

2,494

2,979

Wealth management fees    

2,394

2,481

2,583

2,739

2,255

Other

591

1,232

(137)

359

(159)

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

15,906

17,932

17,116

16,372

15,491

Fair value adjustments on securities

768

(467)

(22)

234

163

Loss on sale of AFS securities 

(25,057)

-

-

-

-

Total non-interest income      

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

16,606

15,654

Total net revenue 

80,038

107,799

109,853

114,139

117,746












Provision expense for credit losses   

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

Non-interest expense










Compensation and benefits

40,095

40,155

39,960

39,071

37,968

Occupancy and equipment     

8,553

8,816

8,970

9,379

9,431

Technology and communications

11,326

10,616

10,465

9,471

9,729

Professional services

3,417

2,423

2,526

3,277

3,153

Other expenses

11,932

11,896

12,106

10,793

12,350

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

Total non-interest expense     

78,992

76,513

74,048

71,955

70,014

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

75,323

73,906

74,027

71,991

72,631
























Income before income taxes

$       (5,954)

$       23,286

$       27,805

$       33,185

$       35,732

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

5,548

5,227

Net (loss)/income

$       (1,445)

$       19,545

$       23,861

$       27,637

$       30,505












Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$         (0.03)

$           0.45

$           0.55

$           0.63

$           0.69












Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

42,852

43,164

43,443

43,693

44,105

Diluted

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484












BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 

Quarters Ended


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022





(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets














Commercial real estate

$         4,469

$         74

6.45

%

$         4,385

$         71

6.32

%

$         3,934

$         55

5.46

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,367

26

7.60

1,436

27

7.48

1,471

25

6.62

Residential mortgages

2,656

27

4.06

2,618

26

3.97

2,114

19

3.56

Consumer loans

498

9

7.31

513

9

7.33

563

10

7.00

Total loans 

8,990

136

5.97

8,952

133

5.88

8,082

109

5.28

Securities (2)

2,080

12

2.40

2,171

13

2.40

2,294

13

2.20

Short-term investments and loans HFS

350

4

4.22

267

3

4.76

267

2

3.05

Total earning assets

11,420

152

5.26

11,390

149

5.19

10,643

123

4.56

Goodwill and other intangible assets

20



21



25


Other assets

422



449



406


Total assets

$         11,862



$         11,860



11,074


















Liabilities and shareholders' equity














Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$         2,488

$         0

-

%

$         2,553

$         0

-

%

$         2,876

$         0

-

%

NOW and other

833

3

1.38

858

2

1.15

1,395

4

1.11

Money market

2,995

23

3.08

2,697

18

2.69

2,819

8

1.16

Savings

1,062

2

0.90

1,082

2

0.77

1,086

-

0.03

Time

2,558

25

3.77

2,440

22

3.43

1,555

5

1.21

Total deposits

9,936

53

2.11

9,630

44

1.81

9,731

17

0.69

Borrowings (3)

668

9

5.45

1,010

14

5.32

169

2

5.56

Total funding liabilities

10,604

62

2.32

10,640

58

2.15

9,900

19

0.77
















Other liabilities

292



232



208


Total liabilities

10,896



10,872



10,108


















Common shareholders' equity (4)

966



988



966


Total shareholders' equity

966



988



966


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         11,862



$         11,860



11,074


Net interest margin, FTE


3.11



3.18



3.84
















Supplementary data














Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.421



90.334



102.092


FTE income adjustment

2.021



1.980



1.845


Net Interest Income, FTE

90.442



92.314



103.937



















(1)  Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. 

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. 

(4) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS 

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Commercial real estate 

$             4,453

$             5,288

$             1,509

$             2,546

$             2,434

Commercial and industrial loans

8,712

11,028

15,597

12,155

17,023

Residential mortgages

6,404

8,060

8,722

9,442

8,612

Consumer loans

1,838

2,260

2,560

2,848

3,045

Total non-performing loans

21,407

26,636

28,388

26,991

31,114

Repossessed assets

2,601

2,548

2,549

2,462

2,209

Total non-performing assets

$           24,008

$           29,184

$           30,937

$           29,453

$           33,323











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.37 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.29 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS









Balance at beginning of period

$         102,792

$         100,219

$           97,991

$           96,270

$           96,013

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

-

-

-

(401)

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

102,792

100,219

97,991

95,869

96,013

Charged-off loans

(6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

2,456

1,317

1,914

1,059

1,252

Net loans charged-off

(4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

Balance at end of period

$         105,357

$         102,792

$         100,219

$           97,991

$           96,270











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

492 %

386 %

353 %

363 %

309 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate

$                316

$                  97

$                664

$                122

$                187

Commercial and industrial loans

(2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

Residential mortgages

55

23

(143)

305

192

Home equity 

83

208

126

16

(128)

Auto and other consumer

(2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

Total, net

$           (4,435)

$           (5,427)

$           (5,772)

$           (6,877)

$         (11,743)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.32 %

0.27 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$           22,140

0.24 %

$           18,700

0.21 %

$           15,147

0.17 %

$           14,210

0.16 %

$           12,162

0.15 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

5,537

0.06 %

5,744

0.06 %

7,812

0.09 %

6,937

0.08 %

7,038

0.08 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

27,677

0.30 %

24,444

0.27 %

22,959

0.26 %

21,147

0.24 %

19,200

0.23 %

Non-performing loans

21,407

0.24 %

26,636

0.30 %

28,399

0.32 %

26,991

0.31 %

31,114

0.37 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$           49,084

0.54 %

$           51,080

0.57 %

$           51,358

0.58 %

$           48,138

0.55 %

$           50,314

0.60 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities. Expense adjustments in 2022 were primarily related to branch consolidations. For 2022, fair value adjustments on securities were primarily due to unrealized equity securities losses due to changes in market conditions. Starting March 31, 2023 fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

  BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA


At or for the Quarters Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Total non-interest income

$      (8,383)

$      17,465

$      17,094

$      16,606

$      15,654

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

25,057

-

-

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$      16,674

$      17,465

$      17,094

$      16,606

$      15,491













Total revenue

(A)

$      80,038

$    107,799

$    109,853

$    114,139

$    117,746

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

25,057

-

-

-

-

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$    105,095

$    107,799

$    109,853

$    114,139

$    117,583













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$      78,992

$      76,513

$      74,048

$      71,955

$      70,014

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

36

2,617

Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$      75,323

$      73,906

$      74,027

$      71,991

$      72,631













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$        1,046

$      31,286

$      35,805

$      42,184

$      47,732

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

29,772

33,893

35,826

42,148

44,952













Net (loss)/income

$      (1,445)

$      19,545

$      23,861

$      27,637

$      30,505

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

25,057

-

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(7,091)

(636)

(4)

7

529

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$      20,190

$      21,516

$      23,878

$      27,608

$      28,254













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets                                                

(F)

$      11,862

$      11,860

$      12,057

$      11,569

$      11,074

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities         

(G)

966

988

1,004

978

966

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities                

(H)

1,240

1,231

1,221

1,214

1,213

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)            

(I)

946

967

981

954

941

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)            

(J)

1,220

1,210

1,198

1,190

1,188

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(143)

(218)

(186)

(159)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(K)

993

930

951

972

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,411

12,119

12,068

12,297

11,638













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

(M)

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484













Earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$        (0.03)

$          0.45

$          0.55

$          0.63

$          0.69

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(K/M)

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(K/L)

8.00

7.68

7.88

7.91

7.99













Performance ratios (3)











Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%

12.63

%

Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities  

(0.47)

6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(E/G)

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities  

(E/H)

6.51

6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(0.18)

6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(I)

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(J)

6.91

7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83

Return on assets

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02

Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                          

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$        2,252

$        1,979

$        2,735

$        2,897

$        3,068

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)

(P)

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

193

516

525

612

713













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$        1,205

$        1,205

$        1,205

$        1,205

$        1,277

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

2,021

1,980

1,962

1,908

1,845



























(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. 

(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED


At or for the Years Ended



Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

Total non-interest income

$                  42,782

$                  68,937

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

2,037

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

25,057

(6)

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$                  67,839

$                  70,968







Total revenue 

(A)

$                411,829

$                413,534

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

2,037

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities

25,057

(6)

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$                436,886

$                415,565







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$                301,508

$                288,716

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(6,261)

(8,909)

Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$                295,247

$                279,807







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 

(A-C)

$                110,321

$                124,818

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

141,639

135,758







Net income

$                  69,598

$                  92,533

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

2,037

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities

25,057

(6)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

6,261

8,909

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(7,723)

(2,940)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$                  93,193

$                100,533







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets                                                

(F)

$                  11,838

$                  11,216

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities                

(G)

984

1,063

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities                

(H)

1,226

1,193

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)            

(I)

962

1,036

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)            

(J)

1,204

1,166

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(143)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(K)

993

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,411

11,638







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

(M)

43,501

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,504

45,914







Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)

$                      1.60

$                      2.02

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

2.14

2.19

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(K/M)

22.82

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(K/L)

8.00

7.99







Performance ratios (3)





Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

7.07

%

8.70

%

Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities  

5.68

7.76

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(E/G)

9.47

9.46

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)  

(E/H)

7.60

8.43

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

7.60

9.29

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

6.07

8.26

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(I)

10.05

10.07

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(J)

8.03

8.94

Return on assets

0.59

0.82

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.79

0.90

Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                               

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.88

64.31

Net interest margin, FTE

3.27

3.26














Supplementary data (in thousands)





Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$                    9,863

$                    4,880

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)

(P)

(8,018)

(3,508)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

1,845

1,372







Intangible amortization

(Q)

$                    4,820

$                    5,134

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 

(R)

7,870

6,644















(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. 

(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. 

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.