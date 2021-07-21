Berkshire Hills Reports Higher Second Quarter Earnings

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that second quarter 2021 delivered earnings per share of $0.43, compared to a loss in same quarter last year and an increase of 65% from $0.26 in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 38% to $0.44 from $0.32 in the first quarter. Second quarter results featured year-over-year fee income growth due to higher consumer activity, disciplined expense control, credit improvement and resumption of share repurchases that were paused in 2020.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Comparisons are to the prior year unless otherwise stated; non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

27% increase in non-interest income

89% decrease in non-interest expense; 2% decrease in adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP measure)

Stable net interest margin and net interest income over last four quarters

No provision for credit losses on loans, compared to $30 million in 2Q'20

in 2Q'20 53% reduction in net loan charge-offs from prior quarter, while relatively flat over 2Q'20

65% reduction in wholesale funding to 5% of assets

Deposit costs down to 25bps compared to 79bps in 2Q'20 and 36bps in the first quarter of 2021

Stock repurchases of 745,000 shares (1.5% of outstanding stock)

Returned $26.8 million of capital to shareholders in 2Q'21 through buybacks and dividends amounting to 124% of 2Q'21 GAAP net income

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We posted a solid quarter of improved earnings, with increased business activity and a stable margin. Efficiency improved and our return on tangible common equity advanced to 7.9%. Credit performance improved across the board as our customers return to more normalized operations."

Mr. Mhatre continued, "In May, we announced our new strategic plan which we call Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation, or 'BEST'. Under this plan, we get better before we get bigger, as we target to earn in excess of our cost of capital on completion of the three-year plan. We're taking advantage of multiple merger-related market disruptions to add customers and to supplement our strong team with additional talent. Our BEST plan includes capital optimization and returning capital to shareholders, and in the second quarter we announced a stock repurchase program and initiated share buybacks."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 compared to a loss in the second quarter last year and represented a 65% increase over the previous quarter. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, were $0.44, also compared to a year ago loss, and represented a 38% increase over the previous quarter. Stable net interest income, higher fee revenue, lower expenses and a decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans drove the positive results.

Adjusted earnings exclude items not viewed as related to ongoing operations. In 2020, these items were primarily a goodwill impairment change. In 2021, these items were primarily restructuring expenses recorded in the first quarter for the consolidation of branch offices.

GAAP pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") of $29 million compared to a loss in the second quarter last year and represented a 23% increase over the previous quarter. Adjusted PPNR increased by 23% over last year and by 9% over the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio improved quarter over quarter to 67.8% from 71.3%, as non-interest expense decreased by 12% due to broad-based reductions in most categories.

The second quarter return on assets improved quarter over quarter to 0.70% from 0.42%, while adjusted return on assets improved to 0.71% from 0.51%. The second quarter return on tangible common equity was 7.9%, while the adjusted return on tangible common equity was 8.1%.

Revenue: Total net revenue increased by 3% year over year to $97 million from $95 million due to higher non-interest income resulting from increased customer activity.

Net interest income declined 3% year over year and rose modestly on a linked quarter basis. Due to the steady repricing of deposits and the reduction in higher cost wholesale funds, the net interest margin has been stable at approximately 2.62% over the last five quarters. The cost of deposits decreased year over year by 54 basis points to 0.25% and the total cost of funds decreased by 56 basis points to 0.36%.

Second quarter non-interest income increased year over year by $5 million, or 27%. This included a $2 million increase in deposit related fees reflecting increased customer activity. Additionally, SBA loan originations revenue increased by $3 million to a record $5.3 million, reflecting strong market conditions and expansion of the SBA team. Wealth management related revenue increased by 22%, reflecting account growth and improved market conditions.

Credit Loss Provision: There was no provision required for expected credit losses on loans in the second quarter. The provision expense is down from $30 million in the second quarter of 2020 and from $6.5 million linked quarter, reflecting much improved economic and credit conditions.

Expense: Non-interest expense decreased 89% year over year due to the goodwill write-off in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding this write-off, adjusted expense was down by $2 million, or 2%, due primarily to processing expenses in 2020 related to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Expenses improved quarter over quarter with broad based reductions in all categories. Total branches have been reduced to 115 offices from 130 at the start of the year. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,417 positions at midyear, compared to 1,505 positions at the start of the year. The second quarter 2021 effective income tax rate was 24%. New tax credit investments recorded in July are targeted to benefit the effective rate in the second half of the year.

BALANCE SHEET

Loans: Total period end loans decreased in the second quarter by $426 million, or 6%, to $7.23 billion primarily due to $271 million in PPP loan forgiveness, bringing the remaining PPP loan balance down to $173 million. All other total commercial loans were stable, as growth in originations offset further paydowns in targeted COVID-19 sensitive portfolios. Residential mortgages decreased by $109 million due to ongoing rate-related refinancings. Included in assets held for sale are $253 million in Mid-Atlantic loan balances which are targeted to be sold as part of the previously announced planned branch sale.

Asset Quality. Asset quality metrics continued to improve toward pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter. Accruing delinquent loans decreased year over year by 61% to $19 million, or 0.26% of loans. Total COVID-19 related loan modifications decreased year over year by 94% to $98 million, and measured 1.4% of total loans at midyear. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $5 million to $119 million primarily due to the decrease in loan balances. At period-end, the allowance measured 1.65% of total loans and 1.69% of total loans excluding PPP loans.

Deposit and Borrowings: Total deposits decreased from the prior quarter by $330 million primarily due to an $80 million paydown of maturing brokered deposits and a $190 million decrease in daily fluctuating payroll deposit balances. Average deposits increased, driven by a $250 million, or 10%, increase in average non-interest bearing demand deposits. The ratio of loans/deposits decreased to 73% from 75%. Higher cost wholesale funds, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, decreased by $213 million, or 24%, to $668 million and measured 5% of period-end total assets. Most of these balances are targeted to be repaid as they mature in the second half of the year. At period-end, liabilities held for sale included $633 million in Mid-Atlantic branch deposit balances which are targeted for sale in the third quarter.

Equity: During the second quarter, Berkshire announced a board authorization for the repurchase of 2.5 million shares. As of quarter end, the Company had repurchased 745 thousand shares, or 1.5% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $27.85, totaling $20.8 million. The Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to an estimated 14.3% from 14.2% in the prior quarter. Berkshire declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share with a June 29 record date and July 8 payment date.

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & ESG UPDATE

Berkshire is committed to purpose-driven, community-dedicated banking that enhances value for all its stakeholders in pursuit of its vision to be the leading socially responsible community bank in the markets it serves. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at www.berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

Launch of new socially responsible financial solutions : In support of Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST), the Bank launched two new financial solutions which are now part of its socially responsible banking ecosystem.

: In support of Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST), the Bank launched two new financial solutions which are now part of its socially responsible banking ecosystem. MyCheck, Berkshire's new check cashing service helps individuals cash checks at any one of its branches or MyTeller ITM locations for a fraction of the cost of traditional services. The offering provides an on-ramp for underbanked consumers to access a full banking relationship with Berkshire .

new check cashing service helps individuals cash checks at any one of its branches or MyTeller ITM locations for a fraction of the cost of traditional services. The offering provides an on-ramp for underbanked consumers to access a full banking relationship with .

MyFreedom, provides a safe, transparent, affordable, and accessible checking account as part of its socially responsible banking ecosystem. The account has no charges for overdrafts or monthly maintenance fees and offers free Mobile Banking with Mobile Deposit as well as access to Berkshire Bank's Greenpath Financial Wellness programs. MyFreedom recently received national certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund through their BankOn program.

Continued Commitment to Equity, Inclusion & Culture : Berkshire's Be FIRST culture continues to play an important role in the Company's transformation. Its PRIDE LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group celebrated Pride Month and Berkshire joined the Human Rights Campaign's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Its Health & Wellness and Multicultural Employee Resource Groups hosted programming for Mental Health awareness month and Berkshire came together again to celebrate the impactful significance of Black history in America on Juneteenth National Independence Day. Employees received a paid floating holiday to commemorate the day for the second consecutive year. The Company also recognized six of its employees for their commitment to volunteerism with its Volunteer Service X-ellence Awards while naming an additional 18 employees to its volunteering honor roll.

: Be FIRST culture continues to play an important role in the Company's transformation. Its PRIDE LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group celebrated Pride Month and joined the Human Rights Campaign's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Its Health & Wellness and Multicultural Employee Resource Groups hosted programming for Mental Health awareness month and came together again to celebrate the impactful significance of Black history in America on Juneteenth National Independence Day. Employees received a paid floating holiday to commemorate the day for the second consecutive year. The Company also recognized six of its employees for their commitment to volunteerism with its Volunteer Service X-ellence Awards while naming an additional 18 employees to its volunteering honor roll. Awards & Recognition : Berkshire was honored for the fourth consecutive year with the Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility. In addition, the Company was named a finalist for the North American Inspiring Workplaces Award for culture and social responsibility and was named a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by the Albany Business Review.

: was honored for the fourth consecutive year with the Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility. In addition, the Company was named a finalist for the North American Inspiring Workplaces Award for culture and social responsibility and was named a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by the Albany Business Review. Current ESG Performance: The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings, generally outperforming peers. As of June 30, 2021 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 47.81. The company is also rated by Sustainalytics.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will post an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157983/ea164d8160. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10157983. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has $12.3 billion in assets and operates 115 banking offices primarily in New England and New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2020, the Company recorded a full impairment of its goodwill and exited its discontinued national mortgage banking operations. Other adjusted expense in 2020 was primarily related to costs of the separation with the former CEO, as well as consulting for the CEO succession process. A 2020 adjusted gain was recognized on the sale of a specialty commercial insurance business line. In 2021, restructuring and other expense was primarily related to branch consolidation costs.

The Company measures of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Operations F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Balances and Average Yields and Costs F-7 Asset Quality Analysis F-8 Asset Quality Analysis (continued) F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)













June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,







2020

2020

2020

2021

2021



























NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA





















Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ (10.93)

$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43



Adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2) (0.13)

0.53

0.28

0.32

0.44



Net income/(loss), (thousands) (549,381)

21,225

15,009

13,031

21,636



Adjusted net income/(loss), (thousands)(2) (6,464)

26,424

14,062

16,015

22,104



Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) 50,192

50,306

50,833

50,988

50,453



Average diluted shares, (thousands) 50,246

50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608



Total book value per common share, (end of period) 22.79

23.03

23.37

23.05

23.30



Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 21.94

22.22

22.68

22.39

22.66



Dividends per common share 0.24

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Full-time equivalent staff, continuing operations 1,511

1,507

1,505

1,467

1,417



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)





















Return on equity (131.17) % 7.50 % 5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37 %

Adjusted return on equity (2) (1.54)

9.33

4.89

5.53

7.53



Return on tangible common equity (2) (206.08)

8.32

5.85

4.98

7.92



Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) (2.05)

10.27

5.50

6.04

8.08



Return on assets (16.38)

0.67

0.48

0.42

0.70



Adjusted return on assets (2) (0.19)

0.84

0.45

0.51

0.71



Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.62

2.61

2.61

2.62

2.62



Efficiency ratio (2) 71.01

65.39

71.03

71.32

67.82



























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)





















Total assets

$ 13,063

$ 12,614

$ 12,838

$ 12,757

$ 12,273



Total earning assets 12,267

11,832

12,090

12,071

11,571



Total loans

9,370

8,982

8,082

7,659

7,233



Total deposits

10,776

10,467

10,216

10,244

9,914



Loans/deposits (%) 87 % 86 % 79 % 75 % 73 %

Total shareholders' equity $ 1,164

$ 1,179

$ 1,188

$ 1,175

$ 1,175



























ASSET QUALITY





















Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 139

$ 134

$ 127

$ 124

$ 119



Net charge-offs, (millions) (4)

(6)

(17)

(10)

(5)



Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.17 % 0.27 % 0.80 % 0.51 % 0.26 %

Provision expense, (millions) $ 30

$ 1

$ 10

$ 7

$ -



Non-performing assets, (millions) 47

49

67

58

49



Non-performing loans/total loans 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.73 % 0.66 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 311

284

196

222

250



Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.49

1.50

1.58

1.62

1.65



























CAPITAL RATIOS





















Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 12.7 % 13.2 % 13.8 % 14.2 % 14.3 %

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 8.6

9.2

9.4

9.5

9.5



Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (2) 8.5

8.9

9.0

9.0

9.3





















































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.07%, 0.08%, 0.07%, 0.05%, 0.08%.

(6) Presented as projected for June 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

June 30, December 31, March 31, June 30,

(in thousands) 2020 2020 2021 2021

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 102,105 $ 91,219 $ 81,285 $ 98,262

Short-term investments 942,047 1,466,656 1,818,323 1,728,419

Total cash and short-term investments 1,044,152 1,557,875 1,899,608 1,826,681













Trading security 9,519 9,708 9,350 8,853

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 33,263 18,513 15,801 15,709

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,458,036 1,695,232 1,627,330 1,640,512

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 334,895 465,091 610,637 665,786

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 46,139 34,873 28,680 19,638

Total securities 1,881,852 2,223,417 2,291,798 2,350,498

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (113) (104) (111) (130)

Net securities 1,881,739 2,223,313 2,291,687 2,350,368













Loans held for sale 62,881 17,748 18,377 6,494













Total loans 9,370,271 8,081,519 7,658,778 7,232,591

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (139,394) (127,302) (123,800) (119,044)

Net loans 9,230,877 7,954,217 7,534,978 7,113,547













Premises and equipment, net 118,722 112,663 108,538 104,680

Other real estate owned 40 149 149 85

Goodwill and other intangible assets 42,477 34,819 33,500 32,203

Other assets 660,404 619,925 566,809 562,691

Assets held for sale (1) - 317,304 303,697 276,576

Assets from discontinued operations 21,692 - - -

Total assets $ 13,062,984 $ 12,838,013 $ 12,757,343 $ 12,273,325













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Demand deposits $ 2,573,786 $ 2,484,249 $ 2,750,393 $ 2,819,012

NOW and other deposits 1,453,397 1,003,005 1,856,988 1,696,762

Money market deposits 2,525,761 3,371,353 2,486,261 2,398,256

Savings deposits 932,243 972,116 1,047,506 1,065,428

Time deposits 3,290,721 2,385,085 2,103,222 1,934,442

Total deposits 10,775,908 10,215,808 10,244,370 9,913,900













Senior borrowings 719,638 474,357 351,354 217,847

Subordinated borrowings 97,165 97,280 97,338 97,396

Total borrowings 816,803 571,637 448,692 315,243













Other liabilities 280,843 232,730 229,832 222,105

Liabilities held for sale (1) - 630,065 659,310 646,688

Liabilities from discontinued operations 25,290 - - -

Total liabilities 11,898,844 11,650,240 11,582,204 11,097,936













Preferred shareholders' equity 20,325 - - -

Common shareholders' equity 1,143,815 1,187,773 1,175,139 1,175,389

Total shareholders' equity 1,164,140 1,187,773 1,175,139 1,175,389

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,062,984 $ 12,838,013 $ 12,757,343 $ 12,273,325













(1) Includes loans and deposits from planned branch sales in the Mid-Atlantic region.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS































































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

March 31, 2021

Balance

June 30, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2021

Year to Date

























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,647

$ 3,645

$ 3,652

- % - % Commercial and industrial loans

1,326

1,297

1,286

(1)

(6)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 633

444

173

(61)

(145)

Total commercial loans

5,606

5,386

5,111

(5)

(18)

























Total residential mortgages

1,813

1,668

1,559

(7)

(28)

























Home equity

295

280

270

(3)

(17)

Auto and other

368

325

293

(10)

(41)

Total consumer loans

663

605

563

(7)

(30)

Total loans

$ 8,082

$ 7,659

$ 7,233

(6) % (21) %















































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS







































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

March 31, 2021

Balance

June 30, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2021

Year to Date

Non-interest bearing

$ 2,484

$ 2,750

$ 2,819

3 % 27 % NOW and other

1,003

1,857

1,697

(9)

138

Money market

3,372

2,486

2,398

(4)

(58)

Savings

972

1,048

1,065

2

19

Time deposits

2,385

2,103

1,935

(8)

(38)

Total deposits (1)

$ 10,216

$ 10,244

$ 9,914

(3) % (6) % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $358.4 million, $431.5 million and $610.6 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income 85,364

103,688

173,517

219,883 Interest expense 9,971

26,098

23,031

55,865 Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE 75,393

77,590

150,486

164,018 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Deposit related fees 7,508

5,373

14,634

13,320 Loan fees and revenue 7,431

5,717

17,677

7,019 Insurance commissions and fees 2,292

2,767

5,422

5,791 Wealth management fees 2,519

2,057

5,291

4,627 Mortgage banking originations 534

1,644

1,336

2,603 Other 2,211

(999)

4,359

(1,435) Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) 22,495

16,559

48,719

31,925 Securities (losses)/gains, net (484)

822

(515)

(8,908) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net -

-

-

- Total non-interest income 22,011

17,381

48,204

23,017 Total net revenue from continuing operations 97,404

94,971

198,690

187,035 Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 97,888

94,149

199,205

195,943















Provision for credit losses -

29,871

6,500

64,678 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 36,970

39,403

75,705

76,312 Occupancy and equipment 10,599

10,195

21,623

21,327 Technology and communications 8,214

7,755

16,807

15,836 Professional services 3,701

2,565

10,315

5,285 Other expenses 9,382

10,595

19,084

23,078 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 6

553,762

3,492

553,762 Total non-interest expense 68,872

624,275

147,026

695,600 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 68,866

70,513

143,534

141,838















Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 28,532

$ (559,175)

$ 45,164

$ (573,243) Income tax expense/(benefit) 6,896

(16,130)

10,497

(18,126) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 21,636

$ (543,045)

$ 34,667

$ (555,117)















(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ -

$ (8,635)

$ -

$ (19,264) Income tax (benefit) -

(2,299)

-

(5,130) Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ -

$ (6,336)

$ -

$ (14,134)















Net income/(loss) $ 21,636

$ (549,381)

$ 34,667

$ (569,251) Preferred stock dividend -

130

-

255 Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 21,636

$ (549,511)

$ 34,667

$ (569,506)















Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.43

$ (10.80)

$ 0.69

$ (11.05) Discontinued Operations -

(0.13)

-

(0.28) Total $ 0.43

$ (10.93)

$ 0.69

$ (11.33)















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.43

$ (10.80)

$ 0.69

$ (11.05) Discontinued Operations -

(0.13)

-

(0.28) Total $ 0.43

$ (10.93)

$ 0.69

$ (11.33)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 50,321

50,246

50,327

50,228 Diluted 50,608

50,246

50,588

50,228

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)

























June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Interest income

103,688

97,768

92,131

88,153

85,364

Interest expense

26,098

20,713

16,422

13,060

9,971

Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE

77,590

77,055

75,709

75,093

75,393

Non-interest income from continuing operations





















Deposit related fees

5,373

7,062

7,523

7,126

7,508

Loan fees and revenue

5,717

4,988

4,833

10,246

7,431

Insurance commissions and fees

2,767

2,660

2,319

3,130

2,292

Wealth management fees

2,057

2,299

2,359

2,772

2,519

Mortgage banking originations

1,644

2,044

543

802

534

Other

(999)

1,927

2,105

2,148

2,211

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

16,559

20,980

19,682

26,224

22,495

Securities (losses)/gains, net

822

(1,017)

2,405

(31)

(484)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

-

-

1,240

-

-

Total non-interest income

17,381

19,963

23,327

26,193

22,011

Total net revenue from continuing operations

94,971

97,018

99,036

101,286

97,404

Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 94,149

98,035

95,391

101,317

97,888

























Provision for credit losses

29,871

1,200

10,000

6,500

-

























Compensation and benefits

39,403

34,809

36,719

38,735

36,970

Occupancy and equipment

10,195

11,084

10,948

11,024

10,599

Technology and communications

7,755

8,540

7,988

8,593

8,214

Professional services

2,565

2,567

4,055

6,614

3,701

Other expenses

10,595

10,527

11,563

9,702

9,382

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

553,762

5,316

523

3,486

6

Total non-interest expense

624,275

72,843

71,796

78,154

68,872

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

70,513

67,527

71,273

74,668

68,866

















































Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (559,175)

$ 22,975

$ 17,240

$ 16,632

$ 28,532

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(16,130)

(68)

(1,659)

3,601

6,896

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

$ (543,045)

$ 23,043

$ 18,899

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

























(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

$ (8,635)

$ (2,477)

$ (5,114)

$ -

$ -

Income tax (benefit)

(2,299)

(659)

(1,224)

-

-

Net (loss) from discontinued operations

$ (6,336)

$ (1,818)

$ (3,890)

$ -

$ -

























Net income/(loss)

$ (549,381)

$ 21,225

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

Preferred stock dividend

130

58

-

-

-

Income/(loss) available to common shareholders

$ (549,511)

$ 21,167

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

















































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:





















Continuing Operations

$ (10.80)

$ 0.46

$ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

Discontinued Operations

(0.13)

(0.04)

(0.08)

-

-

Total

$ (10.93)

$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

50,246

50,329

50,308

50,330

50,321

Diluted

50,246

50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608



















































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)























Dec. 31, 2020

March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020





(in millions)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Assets







































Commercial real estate

4,005 3.78 %

3,986 3.52 % 3,843 3.34 % 3,630 3.27 % 3,625 3.46 % Commercial and industrial loans

2,153 4.02



2,192 3.88



2,056 4.05



1,865 4.62

1,605 4.74



Residential mortgages

2,453 3.78



2,224 3.78



1,971 3.78



1,740 3.71

1,604 3.79



Consumer loans

865 3.72



801 3.59



726 3.41



634 3.79

582 3.80



Total loans (1)

9,476 3.83



9,203 3.68



8,596 3.62



7,869 3.73

7,416 3.84



Securities (2)

1,793 3.07



1,874 2.78



1,968 2.69



2,195 2.36

2,259 2.17



Short-term investments and loans held for sale

697 0.50



766 0.21



977 0.14



1,351 0.13

1,750 0.10



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale

- -



- -



101 4.27



295 4.09

269 3.96



Total earning assets (3)

11,966 3.50



11,843 3.31



11,642 3.17



11,710 3.07

11,694 2.96



Goodwill and other intangible assets

591





41





40





34



33





Other assets

752





760





752





724



690





Assets from discontinued operations

110





16





12





-



-





Total assets

13,419





12,660





12,446





12,468



12,417















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































NOW and other

1,184 0.30 % 1,244 0.24 % 1,279 0.17 % 1,325 0.15 % 1,389 0.07 % Money market

2,672 0.58



2,674 0.38



2,756 0.32



2,802 0.27

2,751 0.18



Savings

901 0.10



940 0.10



967 0.08



1,003 0.08

1,054 0.05



Time

3,399 1.84



3,056 1.63



2,629 1.35



2,266 1.12

2,013 0.94



Total interest-bearing deposits

8,156 1.01



7,914 0.81



7,631 0.62



7,396 0.48

7,207 0.35



Borrowings

942 2.38



777 2.36



658 2.50



500 2.78

381 3.12



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits

- -



- -



180 0.80



518 0.60

517 0.51



Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,098 1.16



8,691 0.95



8,469 0.77



8,414 0.63

8,105 0.49



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,343





2,559





2,542





2,537



2,787





Other liabilities (4)

274





254





279





358



351





Liabilities from discontinued operations

29





23





6





-



-





Total liabilities

11,744





11,527





11,296





11,309



11,243















































Preferred shareholders' equity

20





20





7





-



-





Common shareholders' equity

1,655





1,113





1,143





1,159



1,174





Total shareholders' equity

1,675





1,133





1,150





1,159



1,174





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,419





12,660





12,446





12,468



12,417















































Net interest spread



2.34 %

2.36 %

2.40 %

2.44 % 2.47 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)



2.62





2.61





2.61





2.62



2.62



Cost of funds



0.92





0.73





0.60





0.48



0.36



Cost of deposits



0.79





0.61





0.47





0.36



0.25













































Supplementary data







































Net Interest Income, not FTE

78





77





76





75



75





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

2





2





1





1



2





Net Interest Income, FTE

79





79





77





77



77















































Average PPP loans

461





707





685





546



321





Average loans excluding PPP loans

9,015





8,496





7,911





7,323



7,095





Total PPP loans, end of period

706





708





633





444



173





Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period

8,664





8,274





7,448





7,215



7,059





PPP interest income

3





4





6





7



5















































Total average non-maturity deposits

7,100





7,417





7,544





7,666



7,981





Total average deposits

10,500





10,473





10,173





9,932



9,994















































Purchased loan accretion

2





3





2





1



2





Total average tangible equity (6)

1,085





1,091





1,110





1,125



1,141















































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations.















(4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits were $125 million and $37 million, respectively. (5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.00%, (0.01%), 0.05%, 0.11%, 0.11%. This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Non-accruing loans:



















Commercial real estate $ 12,486

$ 14,777

$ 35,581

$ 28,325

$ 22,799

Commercial and industrial loans 15,045

15,035

12,921

9,371

9,427

Residential mortgages 9,840

7,928

8,347

10,674

9,238

Consumer loans 7,513

9,650

8,099

7,447

6,141

Total non-accruing loans 44,884

47,390

64,948

55,817

47,605

Other real estate owned 517

401

149

149

85

Repossessed assets 1,581

1,646

1,932

1,701

1,666

Total non-performing assets $ 46,982

$ 49,437

$ 67,029

$ 57,667

$ 49,356























Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.48%

0.53%

0.80%

0.73%

0.66%

Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.52%

0.57%

0.87%

0.77%

0.67%

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.36%

0.39%

0.52%

0.45%

0.40%























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS













Balance at beginning of period $ 113,510

$ 139,394

$ 134,414

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

Charged-off loans (7,274)

(7,776)

(18,314)

(11,460)

(7,248)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 3,259

1,580

1,209

1,465

2,492

Net loans charged-off (4,015)

(6,196)

(17,105)

(9,995)

(4,756)

Provision for loan credit losses 29,899

1,216

9,993

6,493

-

Balance at end of period $ 139,394

$ 134,414

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

$ 119,044























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.49%

1.50%

1.58%

1.62%

1.65%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.61%

1.62%

1.71%

1.72%

1.69%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 311%

284%

196%

222%

250%























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ (1,679)

$ (635)

$ (11,862)

$ (6,959)

$ (2,325)

Commercial and industrial loans (1,059)

(5,551)

(5,089)

(2,662)

(2,331)

Residential mortgages (966)

517

250

80

176

Home equity (10)

(57)

141

(42)

(136)

Auto and other consumer (301)

(470)

(545)

(412)

(140)

Total, net $ (4,015)

$ (6,196)

$ (17,105)

$ (9,995)

$ (4,756)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.17%

0.27%

0.80%

0.51%

0.26%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.31%

0.29%

0.41%

0.51%

0.39%

























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)







June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 35,128

0.37%

$ 27,626

0.31%

$ 16,310

0.20%

$ 28,565

0.37%

$ 15,483

0.22%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

13,056

0.14%

12,876

0.14%

11,450

0.14%

6,124

0.08%

3,129

0.04%

Total accruing delinquent loans

48,184

0.51%

40,502

0.45%

27,760

0.34%

34,689

0.45%

18,612

0.26%

Non-accruing loans

44,884

0.48%

47,390

0.53%

64,948

0.80%

55,817

0.73%

47,605

0.66%

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

$ 93,068

0.99%

$ 87,892

0.98%

$ 92,708

1.14%

$ 90,506

1.18%

$ 66,217

0.92%



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A) $ 94,971

$ 97,018

$ 99,036

$ 101,286

$ 97,404

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

(822)

1,017

(2,405)

31

484

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

-

(1,240)

-

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 94,149

$ 98,035

$ 95,391

$ 101,317

$ 97,888

























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C) $ 624,275

$ 72,843

$ 71,796

$ 78,154

$ 68,872

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

-

(5,316)

(523)

(3,486)

(6)

Less: Goodwill impairment

(553,762)

-

-

-

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 70,513

$ 67,527

$ 71,273

$ 74,668

$ 68,866

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C) $ (529,304)

$ 24,175

$ 27,240

$ 23,132

$ 28,532

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D) 23,636

30,508

24,118

26,649

29,022

























Net income/(loss)

$ (549,381)

$ 21,225

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

(822)

1,017

(2,405)

31

484

Adj: Goodwill impairment

553,762

-

-

-

-

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

-

(1,240)

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

-

5,316

523

3,486

6

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

8,635

2,477

5,114

-

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)

(18,658)

(3,611)

(2,939)

(533)

(22)

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E) $ (6,464)

$ 26,424

$ 14,062

$ 16,015

$ 22,104

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 13,419

$ 12,660

$ 12,446

$ 12,468

$ 12,417

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,675

1,133

1,150

1,159

1,174

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,085

1,091

1,110

1,125

1,141

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,064

1,071

1,103

1,125

1,141

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,122

1,138

1,153

1,142

1,143

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,101

1,118

1,153

1,142

1,143

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 13,021

12,574

12,803

12,724

12,241

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 50,192

50,306

50,833

50,988

50,453

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 50,246

50,329

50,355

50,565

50,608

























GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2)

$ (10.93)

$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

Adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) (0.13)

0.53

0.28

0.32

0.44

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 21.94

22.22

22.68

22.39

22.66

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 8.61

9.05

9.01

8.98

9.34

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

(131.17) % 7.50 % 5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) (1.54)

9.33

4.89

5.53

7.53

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

(206.08)

8.32

5.85

4.98

7.92

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) (2.05)

10.27

5.50

6.04

8.08

GAAP return on assets

(16.38)

0.67

0.48

0.42

0.70

Adjusted return on assets(2)

(0.19)

0.84

0.45

0.51

0.71

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

(15.78)

0.76

0.88

0.74

0.92

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.71

0.97

0.78

0.85

0.93

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 71.01

65.39

71.03

71.32

67.82

Net interest margin, FTE

2.62

2.61

2.61

2.62

2.62

























Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 1,379

$ 1,377

$ 1,334

$ 41

$ 79

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (1,097)

(1,090)

(971)

(33)

(175)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) 282

287

363

9

(96)

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,558

$ 1,530

$ 1,513

$ 1,319

$ 1,297

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,580

1,512

1,485

1,494

1,660









































































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2020

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A)

$ 187,035

$ 198,690

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



8,908

515

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 195,943

$ 199,205















Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C)

$ 695,600

$ 147,026

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



-

(3,492)

Less: Goodwill impairment



(553,762)

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 141,838

$ 143,534















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C)

$ (508,565)

$ 51,664

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

54,105

55,671















Net income/(loss)



$ (569,251)

$ 34,667

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



8,908

515

Adj: Goodwill impairment



553,762

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



-

3,492

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes



19,264

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(22,792)

(555)

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E)

$ (10,109)

$ 38,119















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 13,173

$ 12,442

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,705

1,166

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,110

1,133

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,090

1,133

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,122

1,143

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,101

1,143

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

13,021

12,241















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

50,192

50,453

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

50,228

50,588















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2)



$ (11.33)

$ 0.69

Adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

(0.20)

0.75

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

21.94

22.66

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

8.61

9.34















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



(66.79) % 5.95 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

(1.19)

6.54

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



(104.08)

6.46

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

(1.48)

7.07

GAAP return on assets



(8.67)

0.56

Adjusted return on assets(2)



(0.15)

0.61

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



(7.72)

0.83

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.82

0.89

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

68.89

69.60

Net interest margin, FTE



2.82

2.62















Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 1,987

$ 120

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(1,583)

(208)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

404

(88)















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 3,138

$ 2,616

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

3,404

3,154











































(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

