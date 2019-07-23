Berkshire Hills Reports Second Quarter Results; Dividend Declared

BOSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) reported GAAP net income of $25 million, or $0.52 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $32 million, or $0.65 per share. Net non-core charges were primarily related to the acquisition of Willimantic, CT based SI Financial Group, Inc. on May 17, 2019 and are net of discontinued operations. GAAP EPS increased by 2% compared to the prior quarter, while core EPS increased by 8% due to the benefits of the Company's initiatives.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (income statement metrics are compared to the prior quarter):

2% increase in GAAP EPS; 8% increase in core EPS

2% increase in net revenue from continuing operations

3.19% net interest margin

56.4% efficiency ratio, improved from 59.5%

0.14% net loan charge-offs/average loans

0.27% non-performing assets/assets

CEO Richard Marotta stated, "Our teams had a good quarter and contributed to improving the profitability of our operations based on revenue driven positive operating leverage. Several critical initiatives were accomplished in the most recent quarter. We completed the acquisition of SI Financial Group, which added the Savings Institute operations consisting of 23 branches and $1.7 billion in total assets in eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island. This was completed on time and on plan, including the issuance of 5.7 million Berkshire shares as merger consideration. The systems conversion remains targeted for early in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We completed our strategic review and moved forward on several fronts. Our commercial aircraft portfolio is in the process of being sold, and our FCLS national mortgage banking operations are being marketed for sale. We're seeing the benefits of our efficiency initiatives, and we're also investing in targeted areas, including our growing SBA lending team. Repurchases of common stock have begun under our recent 2.4 million share repurchase authorization."

Mr. Marotta concluded with comments about recent governance and culture initiatives. "We were pleased to add three new Board members in June: Baye Adofo-Wilson, Rheo Brouillard, and William Hughes. They represent our newer markets, enhance our diversity, and add new expertise in technology and community development finance. Longtime community organizer and activist, Malia Lazu, was appointed as EVP/Chief Experience and Culture Officer, and SVP Jacqueline Courtwright was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer. In May, the Bank announced its Be FIRST values program, including initiatives for new community storefronts based around our MyBanker program, a new community deposit and loan product, and enhanced diversity and inclusion programs for employee recruitment and development. In June, over 90% of our employees joined together in our fourth annual Xtraordinary Day of Service, donating more than 6,000 hours of service at 37 projects throughout our footprint. Berkshire Bank was recently named as the winner of the 2019 North American Employee Engagement Award for Social Responsibility."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2019, payable on August 22, 2019. The dividend equates to a 3.1% annualized yield based on the $29.85 average closing price of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter of 2019. Effective on the same dates, the Board also approved a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock totaling $0.46 per share. The Board had approved a 5% increase in the common and preferred dividend following the start of the year.

ACQUISITION OF SI FINANCIAL GROUP

Berkshire completed the acquisition of SI Financial Group ("SIFI") on May 17, 2019. At the acquisition date, SIFI had assets with a gross fair value totaling $1.7 billion and a net fair value of $140 million net of liabilities. Berkshire recorded $176 million in total merger consideration, consisting primarily of the issuance of 5.69 million Berkshire common shares. Goodwill was recorded in the amount of $35 million, and the core deposit intangible was recorded at $18 million. For the first quarter of 2019, SIFI reported $57 million in annualized revenue and $39 million in annualized operating expense. For that period, it recorded a 3.00% net interest margin, with a 4.35% loan yield and a 1.29% interest-bearing deposit cost. Most Berkshire consolidated balance sheet and income statement categories increased as a result of the merger.

Berkshire targets to achieve cost savings related efficiencies totaling approximately $12 million, or 30% of SIFI annualized non-interest expense. The Company continues to expect that it will remain within its target of approximately $23 million in total after-tax transaction costs. Including all purchase accounting and targeted transaction costs the Company estimates that the transaction will be approximately $0.45 dilutive to tangible book value per share. Projected dilution per share is less than originally anticipated due to changes in market conditions affecting purchase accounting.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $13.7 billion at midyear 2019, increasing by $1.5 billion, or 12%, during the quarter and including the SIFI merger. Investment securities increased by $24 million, or 1%. The SIFI merger added $143 million and there were $119 million in net reductions as a result of the Company's strategic review, along with the integration of the SIFI securities. Total loans increased in the second quarter by $1.0 billion, or 11%, to $9.9 billion including $1.3 billion in SIFI loans. The $178 million portfolio of commercial aircraft loans was designated as held-for-sale. The Company expects to complete the sale of these loans in the third quarter. Total loans decreased organically in the quarter and year-to-date. This reflects the Company's strategic review and emphasis on adjusting the level and mix of assets to improve capital returns and to integrate the acquired SIFI portfolio. Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion, or 15%, in the second quarter to $10.6 billion including $1.3 billion in SIFI deposits. Payroll related balances decreased by $82 million to $480 million in the second quarter. Deposits increased organically before changes related to SIFI and payroll accounts. Ratio metrics of capital, liquidity, and asset quality improved modestly during the most recent quarter. The SIFI loans were recorded at a $42 million (or 3.1%) discount to gross carrying value, including a $31 million credit discount and an $11 million interest rate discount. Near quarter-end, the Company initiated purchases of common stock under its recently approved 2.4 million share repurchase program. The Company repurchased 110 thousand shares in the second quarter and repurchases are expected to continue. Book value per common share increased by 1% to $34.05 from $33.75 in the most recent quarter, and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per common share increased by 3% to $22.25 from $21.66, more than offsetting the dilution from the acquisition.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

GAAP earnings were $0.52 per share in the most recent quarter, compared to $0.51 in the prior quarter. Results in the second quarter were reduced by non-core charges related to the SIFI acquisition, restructuring charges, and discontinued operations.

The non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $0.65 per share in the most recent quarter, increasing by 8% from $0.60 in the prior quarter. Revenue driven positive operating leverage contributed to improving core profitability. This reflected initial benefits from the SIFI acquisition and the Company's strategic initiatives. The return on equity measured 6.1% in the most recent quarter, and the non-GAAP metric of core return on tangible common equity measured 12.2%.

Compared to the prior quarter, total net revenue from continuing operations increased by $2 million, or 2%, and the non-GAAP measure of core revenue increased by $4 million, or 4%. The net interest margin was 3.19% in the most recent quarter, increasing by 0.02% from the prior quarter, including the benefit of higher accretion related to the SIFI acquisition. Fee income was down 3% from the prior quarter due to lower loan related revenue. Non-interest income decreased due to higher tax credit amortization charges which were more than offset by the benefit to income tax expense from tax credits received on projects completed during the quarter.

Non-interest expense increased quarter-over-quarter including the acquired SIFI operations and higher merger related charges. Compared to the prior quarter, non- interest expense increased by $5 million, or 6%, while the non-GAAP measure of core expense increased by $400 thousand, or 1%. The efficiency ratio improved to 56% from 60%. Excluding SIFI and the FCLS operations, full time equivalent staff decreased to 1,391 at midyear, compared to 1,485 at the start of the year. FCLS staff totaled 416 at midyear, compared to 432 at the start of the year. Staff in the acquired SIFI operations totaled 230 at midyear. The effective income tax rate decreased to 18% in the most recent quarter from 22% in the prior quarter due to higher tax credit benefits resulting from tax credit investment projects that came into service during the quarter. Net of the related amortization charges to non-interest income previously mentioned, these projects contributed $0.01 to earnings per share during the quarter.

The FCLS national mortgage banking operations contributed $0.03 in non-core EPS during the most recent quarter, as industry business volumes improved following the decrease in long term interest rates that developed during the quarter. These operations generated $15 million in fee revenue, which was an increase of 56% quarter-over-quarter and 47% year-over-year due to improved market conditions. The Company generated $719 million in held-for-sale residential mortgages in the most recent quarter, compared to $398 million in the prior quarter and to $626 million in the second quarter of 2018. Due to the decision to sell the FCLS operations, they are accounted for as discontinued in the financial statements, and most references to revenue and expense refer to continuing operations and exclude FCLS revenue and expense.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Prior to the call, the Company will post a presentation at its website with updates on its strategic initiatives. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10133134. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. A telephone replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, July 31, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10133134. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a premier regional bank distinguished by its local responsiveness and engagement. With corporate headquarters in Boston, the Company operates in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.7 billion in assets and 132 banking offices. Berkshire Bank is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience, and distinctive culture embracing and celebrating the diversity of all customers, employees and, suppliers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are several factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, and discontinued operations. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2018 and 2019 are primarily related to the acquisitions of Commerce Bancshares Corp. and SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations for which the Company is pursuing sale opportunities. In 2018, the Company recorded $8 million in charges related to the restructuring of banking systems vendor relationships. The Company recorded a $3 million cost for the settlement of an existing legal proceeding with a plaintiff claiming to be representing a class of depositors. Non-core charges in 2018 also included a $1.5 million net charge related to the CEO transition.

Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contact

Erin E. Duggan; Investor Relations Manager; 413-236-3773

Media Contact

Cassandra Giovanni; Corporate Communications Manager; 860-428-9561

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Income F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Yields and Costs F-7 Average Balances F-8 Asset Quality Analysis F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)







At or for the Quarters Ended (1)







June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2019 (2)

2019

2018

2018

2018































PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.51

$ 0.31

$ 0.70

$ 0.74





Core earnings per common share, diluted (3) 0.65

0.60

0.69

0.72

0.73





Total book value per common share 34.05

33.75

33.30

32.84

32.49





Tangible book value per common share (3) 22.25

21.66

21.15

20.68

20.28





Market price at period end 31.39

27.24

26.97

40.70

40.60





Dividends per common share 0.23

0.23

0.22

0.22

0.22





Dividends per preferred share 0.46

0.46

0.44

0.44

0.44































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on assets 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.47 % 1.08 % 1.17 %



Core return on assets (3) 1.01

0.92

1.07

1.12

1.18





Return on equity 6.07

5.97

3.61

8.27

8.88





Core return on equity (3) 7.67

7.00

8.09

8.49

8.81





Core return on tangible common equity (3) 12.21

11.44

13.21

14.02

14.68





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (5)(6) 3.19

3.17

3.41

3.32

3.50





Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations 16.20

17.56

15.59

18.06

17.21





Efficiency ratio (3) 56.41

59.54

54.88

52.20

52.42































GROWTH (Year-to-date)























Total commercial loans (organic, annualized) (10) % (3) % 6 % 5 % 5 %



Total loans (organic, annualized) (9)

(4)

9

10

10





Total deposits (organic, annualized) 6

8

3

0

2





Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year) 1

3

17

22

21





Earnings per common share (compared to prior year) (20)

(7)

65

28

33





Core earnings per common share (compared to prior year)(3) (9)

(8)

32

37

36































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)























Total assets

$ 13,653

$ 12,173

$ 12,212

$ 12,030

$ 11,902





Total earning assets 12,343

11,039

11,140

10,957

10,827





Total securities 1,905

1,881

1,919

1,918

1,920





Total loans

9,942

8,947

9,043

8,905

8,710





Allowance for loan losses 62

62

61

58

56





Total intangible assets 603

551

552

553

555





Total deposits

10,566

9,166

8,982

8,766

8,839





Total shareholders' equity 1,779

1,577

1,553

1,532

1,516





Net income

25.4

23.6

14.3

32.2

34.0





Core income (3) 32.1

27.7

32.0

33.1

33.8





Purchase accounting accretion 3.2

1.3

8.2

4.6

7.3































ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS























Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.21 %



Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.27

0.26

0.28

0.30

0.20





Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.63

0.69

0.68

0.66

0.64





Loans/deposits 94

98

101

102

99





Shareholders' equity to total assets 13.03

12.95

12.72

12.74

12.74





Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 9.01

8.83

8.59

8.53

8.47



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) The Company acquired SI Financial Group, Inc. on May 17, 2019.





















(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily





related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.







(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.



(6) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters,





which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.11%, 0.05%, 0.30%, 0.17%, 0.27%.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 100,588

$ 98,689

$ 100,972

Short-term investments 128,718

68,930

82,217

Total cash and short-term investments 229,306

167,619

183,189















Trading security 11,210

11,164

11,212

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 59,121

59,121

56,638

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,410,535

1,386,768

1,399,647

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 364,463

369,331

373,763

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 59,356

54,624

77,344

Total securities 1,904,685

1,881,008

1,918,604















Loans held for sale 184,810

4,773

2,183















Commercial real estate loans 4,005,347

3,388,139

3,400,221

Commercial and industrial loans 1,987,297

1,957,339

1,980,046

Residential mortgages 2,882,380

2,544,824

2,566,424

Consumer loans 1,066,804

1,057,193

1,096,562

Total loans 9,941,828

8,947,495

9,043,253

Less: Allowance for loan losses (62,156)

(62,038)

(61,469)

Net loans 9,879,672

8,885,457

8,981,784















Premises and equipment, net 121,619

105,651

106,500

Other real estate owned 154

-

-

Goodwill 553,796

518,325

518,325

Other intangible assets 48,724

32,219

33,418

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 227,458

191,768

190,609

Deferred tax asset, net 51,118

38,783

42,434

Other assets 238,951

182,720

120,926

Assets from discontinued operations 212,745

165,078

114,259

Total assets $ 13,653,038

$ 12,173,401

$ 12,212,231















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Demand deposits $ 1,827,016

$ 1,526,584

$ 1,603,019

NOW and other deposits 997,685

820,177

1,122,321

Money market deposits 2,811,158

2,743,448

2,245,195

Savings deposits 848,699

731,711

724,129

Time deposits 4,081,398

3,344,495

3,287,717

Total deposits 10,565,956

9,166,415

8,982,381















Senior borrowings 904,814

1,120,189

1,428,298

Subordinated borrowings 96,927

89,562

89,518

Total borrowings 1,001,741

1,209,751

1,517,816















Other liabilities 280,155

204,725

149,519

Liabilities from discontinued operations 26,256

15,505

9,597

Total liabilities 11,874,108

10,596,396

10,659,313















Preferred shareholders' equity 40,633

40,633

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,738,297

1,536,372

1,512,285

Total shareholders' equity 1,778,930

1,577,005

1,552,918

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,653,038

$ 12,173,401

$ 12,212,231















Net common shares outstanding 51,045

45,522

45,417



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)

LOAN ANALYSIS

















































































Organic Annualized Growth %(1)

(in millions)

June 30, 2019

Balance

Acquired Savings

Institute Balances (2)

March 31, 2019

Balance

December 31, 2018

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2019

Year to Date

































Total commercial real estate

$ 4,006

$ 624

$ 3,388

$ 3,400

(1) % (1) %

Commercial and industrial loans

1,987

244

1,957

1,980

(44)

(24)



Total commercial loans

5,993

868

5,345

5,380

(17)

(10)

































Total residential mortgages

2,882

375

2,545

2,566

(6)

(5)

































Home equity

404

58

365

377

(21)

(16)



Auto and other

663

2

692

720

(18)

(16)



Total consumer loans

1,067

60

1,057

1,097

(19)

(16)



Total loans

$ 9,942

$ 1,303

$ 8,947

$ 9,043

(14) % (9) %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.























(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.











































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

















































Organic Annualized Growth % (1)

(in millions)

June 30, 2019

Balance

Acquired Savings

Institute Balances (2)

March 31, 2019

Balance

December 31, 2018

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2019

Year to Date



Demand

$ 1,827

$ 258

$ 1,527

$ 1,603

11 % (4) %

NOW and other

998

138

820

1,122

20

(47)



Money market

2,811

190

2,743

2,245

(18)

34



Savings

849

164

732

724

(26)

(11)



Time deposits

4,081

585

3,344

3,288

18

13



Total deposits

$ 10,566

$ 1,335

$ 9,166

$ 8,982

3 % 6 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.























(2) The acquired balances for Savings Institute are as of May 17, 2019.



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income from continuing operations













Loans $ 113,990

$ 100,254

$ 219,641

$ 191,995 Securities and other 15,248

15,230

30,706

29,635 Total interest and dividend income 129,238

115,484

250,347

221,630 Interest expense from continuing operations













Deposits 28,273

17,768

54,895

33,093 Borrowings 9,370

7,424

18,398

13,488 Total interest expense 37,643

25,192

73,293

46,581 Net interest income from continuing operations 91,595

90,292

177,054

175,049 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Mortgage banking originations 278

334

324

472 Loan related income 4,822

6,003

10,825

10,822 Deposit related fees 7,525

7,605

14,383

15,671 Insurance commissions and fees 2,738

2,549

5,591

5,574 Wealth management fees 2,348

2,280

4,789

4,877 Total fee income 17,711

18,771

35,912

37,416 Other (216)

155

754

1,423 Securities gains/(losses), net 17

718

2,568

(784) (Loss)/gain on sale of business operations and assets, net -

(21)

-

460 Total non-interest income 17,512

19,623

39,234

38,515 Total net revenue from continuing operations 109,107

109,915

216,288

213,564 Provision for loan losses 3,467

6,532

7,468

12,107 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 34,779

33,499

68,279

67,346 Occupancy and equipment 9,449

9,224

18,895

18,416 Technology and communications 6,715

7,053

12,972

13,537 Marketing and promotion 1,155

1,084

2,422

2,306 Professional services 3,953

864

6,228

2,560 FDIC premiums and assessments 1,751

1,411

3,390

2,606 Other real estate owned and foreclosures (2)

1

-

68 Amortization of intangible assets 1,475

1,246

2,675

2,514 Merger, restructuring and other expense 11,155

847

18,170

5,940 Other 6,138

6,298

15,528

11,600 Total non-interest expense 76,568

61,527

148,559

126,893















Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 29,072

$ 41,856

$ 60,261

$ 74,564 Income tax expense 5,118

8,145

12,035

15,482 Net income from continuing operations $ 23,954

$ 33,711

$ 48,226

$ 59,082















Income from discontinued operations before income taxes $ 2,082

$ 426

$ 1,228

$ 264 Income tax expense 588

106

371

67 Net income from discontinued operations $ 1,494

$ 320

$ 857

$ 197















Net income $ 25,448

$ 34,031

$ 49,083

$ 59,279 Preferred stock dividend 240

229

480

459 Income available to common shareholders $ 25,208

$ 33,802

$ 48,603

$ 58,820















Basic earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.49

$ 0.73

$ 1.01

$ 1.29 Discontinued Operations 0.03

0.01

0.02

- Total $ 0.52

$ 0.74

$ 1.03

$ 1.29















Diluted earnings per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.49

$ 0.73

$ 1.01

$ 1.28 Discontinued Operations 0.03

0.01

0.02

- Total $ 0.52

$ 0.74

$ 1.03

$ 1.28















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 48,961

46,032

47,550

45,999 Diluted 49,114

46,215

47,700

46,206















