Berkshire Hills Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Operating Results

$0.46 GAAP EPS; $0.60 Operating EPS

Operating EPS growth of 3% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year; FY2024 Operating EPS of $2.22 up 4% year-over-year

up 4% year-over-year Average deposit growth of 3% and Average loan growth of 0.4% quarter-over-quarter; Loans to deposits ratio improved further during the quarter

0.52% delinquent and non-performing loans to total loans, lowest in nearly two decades

7.6% return on tangible common equity; 9.9% operating return on tangible common equity

13.0% common equity Tier 1 ratio

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

2024

Sep. 30,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Dec. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023





















Net income (loss) $ 19.7 $ 37.5 $ (1.4) $ 61.0 $ 69.6 Per share

0.46

0.88

(0.03)

1.43

1.60 Operating earnings1

26.0

24.8

20.2

94.9

93.2 Per share

0.60

0.58

0.47

2.22

2.14





















Net interest income, non FTE $ 86.9 $ 88.1 $ 88.4 $ 351.6 $ 369.0 Net interest income, FTE

88.8

90.1

90.4

359.6

376.9 Net interest margin, FTE

3.14 %

3.16 %

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.27 % Non-interest income

23.3

37.6

(8.4)

48.4

42.8 Operating non-interest income1

23.2

21.5

16.7

82.1

67.8





















Non-interest expense $ 77.6 $ 72.0 $ 79.0 $ 296.5 $ 301.5 Operating non-interest expense1

71.0

72.3

75.3

287.0

295.2 Efficiency ratio1

62.4 %

63.7 %

67.8 %

63.9 %

63.9 %





















Average balances



















Loans $ 9,271 $ 9,233 $ 8,990 $ 9,176 $ 8,814 Deposits

9,659

9,360

9,936

9,536

9,704





















Period-end balances



















Loans

9,385

9,212

9,040

9,385

9,040 Deposits

10,375

9,577

10,633

10,375

10,633









1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.









1

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Berkshire continued its positive momentum and finished the year strong, highlighted by a year-over-year 28% increase in fourth quarter operating EPS and a 4% increase for full year operating EPS. This reflected the cumulative benefit of ongoing growth initiatives together with strategic optimization initiatives including the branch network sales and consolidations, and the sales of securities and targeted loan portfolios. Our results also benefited from strong credit discipline, rigorous expense management, investments in new client-facing bankers and enhancements to our digital platform and consumer product offerings. We achieved a 9.9% operating return on tangible common equity in the fourth quarter, and 9.6% for the full year, following a 10.1% result for the year 2023. Berkshire has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks for the third year in a row, and our positive impact in the community was recognized by the American Bankers Association."

Mr. Mhatre continued, "In December we announced a definitive agreement with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for a merger of equals to create a preeminent Northeast banking franchise positioned to deliver an exceptional client experience and create greater value for shareholders. We had a strong response from investors and successfully executed a capital raise of $100 million of common stock to support the merger, a reflection of confidence in our plans and accomplishments. I want to thank our teams for their continued dedication to transforming our franchise and for their service to our stakeholders as we work toward an exciting new chapter."

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic added, "Quarter-over-quarter operating income increased 5% on higher fee revenue and lower operating expense. The efficiency ratio was 62.4%, an improvement over prior periods. We posted a solid 3% growth in average deposits improving our loans to deposits profile further. The 4Q24 net interest margin was 3.14%, down 2 basis points linked quarter and up 3 basis points year over year. Asset quality remained solid, and liquidity and capital strength improved. Tangible book value per share advanced 1% linked quarter and 9% year-over-year."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.14 %

0.24 %

0.20 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.26 %

0.26 %

0.24 %











Returns









Return on average assets 0.68 %

1.28 %

(0.05) % Operating return on average assets1 0.90 %

0.85 %

0.68 % Return on tangible common equity1 7.59 %

14.83 %

(0.24) % Operating return on tangible common equity1 9.93 %

9.91 %

8.90 %























Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 9.4 %

9.1 %

8.0 % Tier 1 leverage 11.0 %

9.9 %

9.6 % Common equity Tier 1 13.0 %

11.9 %

12.0 % Tier 1 risk-based 13.2 %

12.2 %

12.3 % Total risk-based 15.4 %

14.4 %

14.4 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based

on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for December 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

















2

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.3 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions. Berkshire has a pending agreement to merge with Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company with $12 billion in assets and branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. Fourth quarter GAAP income was $20 million, or $0.46 per share. Operating earnings totaled $26 million, or $0.60 per share. GAAP results included $6.6 million in non-operating expenses related primarily to the pending merger. Operating earnings increased $1.2 million, or 5%, linked quarter primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in operating non-interest expense. The fourth quarter was the first full quarter after the ten branch sale. Fourth quarter operating EPS increased 3% linked quarter and 28% year-over-year, reflecting full year organic growth, improved efficiency, and lower provision expense.

For the full year 2024, GAAP income was $61 million, or $1.43 per share, compared to $70 million, or $1.60 per share, in 2023. Full year 2024 operating income was $95 million, or $2.22 per share, increasing from $93 million, or $2.14 per share, in 2023. The increase in operating income included the benefit of decreases in credit loss provision expense and in operating expenses, offset by the impact of a lower net interest margin.

The fourth quarter efficiency ratio improved to 62.4% from 63.7% linked quarter.

Quarterly net interest income decreased linked quarter by $1.2 million to $87 million in 4Q24.

The net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.14%.

The earning asset yield decreased 20 basis points.



The loan yield decreased 23 basis points.



The cost of funds decreased 17 basis points.



The cost of deposits decreased 12 basis points.

Provision for credit losses totaled $6 million, increasing $0.5 million linked quarter.

linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million , compared to $5.6 million linked quarter.

, compared to linked quarter.

The annualized loan net charge-off ratio was 0.14% for the quarter and 0.16% for the year.

GAAP and operating non-interest income was $23 million .

. GAAP non-interest income decreased $14 million linked quarter due to a $16 million branch sale gain recorded in the prior quarter.

linked quarter due to a branch sale gain recorded in the prior quarter.

Operating non-interest income increased $1.7 million linked quarter due primarily to higher SBA loan sale gains.

linked quarter due primarily to higher SBA loan sale gains. Non-interest expense totaled $78 million on a GAAP basis and $71 million on an operating basis.

on an operating basis. GAAP non-interest expense increased $6 million linked quarter due to merger expenses recorded in the fourth quarter.

linked quarter due to merger expenses recorded in the fourth quarter.

Operating non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million linked quarter.

linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 26% for the quarter and 23% for the year.

The tax rate on operating income was 21% for the quarter and 23% for the year.

3

Loans. Compared to the linked quarter, total loans increased $173 million, or 2% to $9.4 billion. For the year, total loans increased $489 million, or 5%, excluding $144 million in consumer and mortgage loans sold in the branch sale and other transactions.

Commercial real estate loans increased $107 million , or 2%, to $4.8 billion compared to the linked quarter.

, or 2%, to compared to the linked quarter. Commercial and industrial loans increased $52 million , or 4%, to $1.5 billion .

, or 4%, to . Residential mortgage loans increased $13 million to $2.7 billion .

to . Consumer loans increased $1 million to $374 million .

to . The quarter-end allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged linked quarter at 1.22% of total loans, and up from 1.17% at year-end 2023.

Non-performing loans to total loans was unchanged at 0.26% for the quarter.

Delinquent and non-performing loans were 0.52% of total loans, the lowest level in nearly two decades.

Deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, total deposits increased $798 million to $10.4 billion. Total deposits excluding payroll and brokered deposits increased 3% linked quarter. For the year, total deposits increased $125 million, or 1%, excluding $383 million in deposits sold in the branch sale.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased linked quarter by $57 million , or 3%,to $2.3 billion .

, or 3%,to . Time deposits increased linked quarter by $57 million , or 2%, to $2.6 billion .

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased linked quarter by $97 million, or 9%, to $1.2 billion including a successful $100 million common stock issuance. For the year, equity increased by $155 million, or 15%. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets measured 9.4% at period end.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

4

5

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)





At or for the Quarters Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,







2024

2024

2024

2024

2023





























NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)





Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.60

0.58

0.55

0.49

0.47





Net income/(loss), (thousands) 19,657

37,509

24,025

(20,188)

(1,445)





Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 25,982

24,789

23,168

20,934

20,190





Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 86,855

88,059

88,532

88,140

88,421





Net interest income, FTE (5) 88,798

90,082

90,545

90,146

90,442





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 46,424

42,982

42,959

43,415

43,501





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101





Total book value per common share, end of period 25.15

24.90

23.58

23.26

23.27





Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 24.82

24.53

23.18

22.84

22.82





Dividends declared per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18





Dividend payout ratio (7) 39.40 % 20.63 % 32.74 % N/M % N/M %



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on equity 7.18 % 14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60) %



Operating return on equity (2)(3) 9.49

9.44

9.15

8.23

8.36





Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 7.59

14.83

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)





Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.93

9.91

9.65

8.73

8.90





Return on assets 0.68

1.28

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)





Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.90

0.85

0.79

0.71

0.68





Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.14

3.16

3.20

3.15

3.11





Efficiency ratio (3) 62.43

63.74

63.40

66.26

67.77





























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets $ 12,273

$ 11,605

$ 12,219

$ 12,147

$ 12,431





Total earning assets 11,523

10,922

11,510

11,430

11,705





Total loans 9,385

9,212

9,229

9,086

9,040





Total funding liabilities 10,813

10,285

10,907

10,826

11,140





Total deposits 10,375

9,577

9,621

9,883

10,633





Loans/deposits (%) 90 % 96 % 96 % 92 % 85 %



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (106)

$ (89)

$ (115)

$ (114)

$ (143)





Total shareholders' equity 1,167

1,070

1,013

1,010

1,012





























ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 115

$ 112

$ 112

$ 107

$ 105





Net charge-offs, (millions) (3)

(6)

(2)

(4)

(4)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.20 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 7





Non-performing assets, (millions) 27

27

24

24

24





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.24 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 469

467

525

500

492





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22

1.22

1.22

1.18

1.17





























CAPITAL RATIOS























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,747

$ 9,651

$ 9,604

$ 9,615

$ 9,552





Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 13.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.6 % 12.0 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 11.0

9.9

9.6

9.5

9.6





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 9.4

9.1

8.2

8.2

8.0























































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.





















(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.



(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges



primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.



(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.



(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.



(6) Presented as projected for December 31, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.



(7) Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.



6

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 182,776 $ 134,056 $ 148,148 Short-term investments 945,633 435,911 1,055,096 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,128,409 569,967 1,203,244







Trading securities, at fair value 5,258 5,560 6,142 Equity securities, at fair value 655 13,278 13,029 Securities available for sale, at fair value 655,723 661,740 1,022,285 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 507,658 512,277 543,351 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,565 30,685 22,689 Total securities 1,188,859 1,223,540 1,607,496 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (64) (65) (68) Net securities 1,188,795 1,223,475 1,607,428







Loans held for sale 3,076 50,634 2,237







Commercial real estate loans 4,848,824 4,741,689 4,527,012 Commercial and industrial loans 1,461,341 1,409,538 1,352,834 Residential mortgages 2,701,227 2,688,709 2,672,677 Consumer loans 373,602 372,386 487,163 Total loans 9,384,994 9,212,322 9,039,686 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (114,700) (112,047) (105,357) Net loans 9,270,294 9,100,275 8,934,329







Premises and equipment, net 56,609 54,667 68,915 Other intangible assets 15,064 16,192 19,664 Other assets 604,231 582,422 584,066 Assets held for sale 6,930 6,930 10,938 Total assets $ 12,273,408 $ 11,604,562 $ 12,430,821







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,324,879 $ 2,267,595 $ 2,469,164 NOW and other deposits 841,406 748,737 858,644 Money market deposits 3,610,521 3,042,712 3,565,516 Savings deposits 1,021,716 998,549 1,053,810 Time deposits 2,576,682 2,519,896 2,686,250 Total deposits 10,375,204 9,577,489 10,633,384







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 316,482 585,542 385,223 Subordinated borrowings 121,612 121,549 121,363 Total borrowings 438,094 707,091 506,586







Other liabilities 292,686 249,531 278,630 Total liabilities 11,105,984 10,534,111 11,418,600







Common shareholders' equity 1,167,424 1,070,451 1,012,221 Total shareholders' equity 1,167,424 1,070,451 1,012,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,273,408 $ 11,604,562 $ 12,430,821

7

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income $ 150,555

$ 150,537

$ 613,938

$ 576,299 Interest expense 63,700

62,116

262,352

207,252 Net interest income, non FTE 86,855

88,421

351,586

369,047 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,237

8,481

33,759

34,155 Loan related fees 3,039

2,058

11,280

10,595 Gain on SBA loans 4,635

2,382

12,648

10,334 Wealth management fees 2,658

2,394

10,840

10,197 Fair value adjustments on securities (352)

768

7

513 Other 4,943

591

13,576

2,045 Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses 23,160

16,674

82,110

67,839 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 193

-

16,241

- (Loss) on sale of securities (28)

(25,057)

(49,937)

(25,057) Total non-interest income 23,325

(8,383)

48,414

42,782 Total net revenue 110,180

80,038

400,000

411,829















Provision expense for credit losses 6,000

7,000

23,999

31,999 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 38,929

40,095

160,453

159,281 Occupancy and equipment 7,334

8,553

31,469

35,718 Technology 10,241

11,326

40,395

41,878 Professional services 2,765

3,417

10,307

11,643 Regulatory expenses 1,851

1,854

7,395

7,019 Amortization of intangible assets 1,128

1,205

4,601

4,820 Marketing 2,013

1,107

4,522

5,377 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 6,557

3,669

9,493

6,261 Other expenses 6,757

7,766

27,851

29,511 Total non-interest expense 77,575

78,992

296,486

301,508 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses 71,018

75,323

286,993

295,247















Income before income taxes $ 26,605

$ (5,954)

$ 79,515

$ 78,322 Income tax expense 6,948

(4,509)

18,512

8,724 Net income $ 19,657

$ (1,445)

$ 61,003

$ 69,598















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46

$ (0.03)

$ 1.44

$ 1.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.46

$ (0.03)

$ 1.43

$ 1.60















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,661

42,852

42,508

43,288 Diluted 43,064

43,101

42,761

43,504

















8

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Interest income

$ 150,555

$ 157,268

$ 154,109

$ 152,006

$ 150,537

Interest expense

63,700

69,209

65,577

63,866

62,116

Net interest income, non FTE

86,855

88,059

88,532

88,140

88,421

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,237

8,656

8,561

8,305

8,481

Loan related fees

3,039

3,214

2,364

2,663

2,058

Gain on SBA loans

4,635

3,020

3,294

1,699

2,382

Wealth management fees

2,658

2,685

2,613

2,884

2,394

Fair value adjustments on securities

(352)

516

(42)

(115)

768

Other

4,943

3,416

3,343

1,874

591

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

23,160

21,507

20,133

17,310

16,674

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

193

16,048

-

-

-

Loss on sale of securities

(28)

-

-

(49,909)

(25,057)

Total non-interest income

23,325

37,555

20,133

(32,599)

(8,383)

Total net revenue

110,180

125,614

108,665

55,541

80,038

























Provision expense for credit losses

6,000

5,500

6,499

6,000

7,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

38,929

40,663

40,126

40,735

40,095

Occupancy and equipment

7,334

7,373

8,064

8,698

8,553

Technology

10,241

10,014

10,236

9,904

11,326

Professional services

2,765

2,109

2,757

2,676

3,417

Regulatory expenses

1,851

1,851

1,848

1,845

1,854

Amortization of intangible assets

1,128

1,128

1,140

1,205

1,205

Marketing

2,013

861

532

1,116

1,107

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

6,557

(297)

(384)

3,617

3,669

Other expenses

6,757

8,258

6,612

6,224

7,766

Total non-interest expense

77,575

71,960

70,931

76,020

78,992

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

71,018

72,257

71,315

72,403

75,323

















































Income/(loss) before income taxes

$ 26,605

$ 48,154

$ 31,235

$ (26,479)

$ (5,954)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

6,948

10,645

7,210

(6,291)

(4,509)

Net income/(loss)

$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025

$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

















































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

42,661

42,170

42,437

42,777

42,852

Diluted

43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101



















































9

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS



Quarters Ended





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023











(in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Assets































Commercial real estate

$ 4,772 $ 77 6.32 %

$ 4,717 $ 79 6.54 %

$ 4,469 $ 74 6.45 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,435 27 7.24



1,380 27 7.79



1,367 26 7.60



Residential mortgages

2,690 29 4.32



2,712 30 4.31



2,656 27 4.06



Consumer loans

374 6 6.29



424 8 7.43



498 9 7.31



Total loans

9,271 139 5.88



9,233 144 6.11



8,990 136 5.97



Securities (2)

1,347 9 2.66



1,340 8 2.49



2,080 12 2.40



Short-term investments and loans held for sale

466 5 4.25



563 7 4.98



350 4 4.22



New York branch loans held for sale (3)

- - -



31 - 5.44



- - -



Total earning assets

11,084 153 5.42



11,167 159 5.62



11,420 152 5.26



Goodwill and other intangible assets

15







17







20







Other assets

497







511







422







Total assets

$ 11,596







$ 11,695







$ 11,862









































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,293 $ - - %

$ 2,250 $ - - %

$ 2,488 $ - - % NOW and other

764 3 1.44



743 3 1.54



833 3 1.38



Money market

3,046 23 3.02



2,935 25 3.35



2,995 23 3.08



Savings

1,003 3 1.09



1,002 3 1.17



1,062 2 0.90



Time

2,553 27 4.22



2,430 26 4.31



2,558 25 3.77



Total deposits

9,659 56 2.30



9,360 57 2.42



9,936 53 2.11



Borrowings (4)

602 8 5.20



782 11 5.44



668 9 5.45



New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3) - - -



51 - -



- - -



New York branch interest-bearing deposits

held for sale (3)

- - -



207 1 2.87



- - -



Total funding liabilities

10,261 64 2.47



10,400 69 2.64



10,604 62 2.32





































Other liabilities

240







245







292







Total liabilities

10,501







10,645







10,896









































Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,095







1,050







966







Total shareholders' equity

1,095







1,050







966







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,596







$ 11,695







$ 11,862







Net interest margin, FTE





3.14







3.16







3.11





































Supplementary data































Net Interest Income, non FTE

86.855







88.059







88.421







FTE income adjustment

1.943







2.023







2.021







Net Interest Income, FTE

88.798







90.082







90.442











































































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.







(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. (4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.





10

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 10,393

$ 10,270

$ 5,976

$ 4,762

$ 4,453

Commercial and industrial loans 9,156

8,227

8,489

9,174

8,712

Residential mortgages 3,830

4,348

5,491

5,992

6,404

Consumer loans 1,068

1,124

1,392

1,526

1,838

Total non-performing loans 24,447

23,969

21,348

21,454

21,407

Repossessed assets 2,280

2,563

2,549

2,689

2,601

Total non-performing assets $ 26,727

$ 26,532

$ 23,897

$ 24,143

$ 24,008























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.26 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.22 %

0.23 %

0.20 %

0.20 %

0.19 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period $ 112,047

$ 112,167

$ 107,331

$ 105,357

$ 102,792

Charged-off loans (4,553)

(7,091)

(3,246)

(5,636)

(6,891)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,206

1,471

1,583

1,610

2,456

Net loans charged-off (3,347)

(5,620)

(1,663)

(4,026)

(4,435)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 6,000

5,500

6,499

6,000

7,000

Balance at end of period $ 114,700

$ 112,047

$ 112,167

$ 107,331

$ 105,357























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22 %

1.22 %

1.22 %

1.18 %

1.17 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 469 %

467 %

525 %

500 %

492 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ (121)

$ (999)

$ 22

$ 292

$ 316

Commercial and industrial loans (2,309)

(1,009)

(711)

(1,772)

(2,309)

Residential mortgages 552

273

316

98

55

Home equity 1

3

8

193

83

Other consumer loans (1,470)

(3,888)

(1,298)

(2,837)

(2,580)

Total, net $ (3,347)

$ (5,620)

$ (1,663)

$ (4,026)

$ (4,435)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.14 %

0.24 %

0.07 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.16 %

0.16 %

0.13 %

0.18 %

0.26 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 17,591 0.19 % $ 18,526 0.20 % $ 18,494 0.20 % $ 27,682 0.30 % $ 22,140 0.24 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 6,417 0.07 % 6,280 0.07 % 11,672 0.13 % 5,882 0.06 % 5,537 0.06 % Total accruing delinquent loans 24,008 0.26 % 24,806 0.27 % 30,166 0.33 % 33,564 0.36 % 27,677 0.30 % Non-performing loans 24,447 0.26 % 23,969 0.26 % 21,348 0.23 % 21,454 0.24 % 21,407 0.24 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 48,455 0.52 % $ 48,775 0.53 % $ 51,514 0.56 % $ 55,018 0.60 % $ 49,084 0.54 %

11

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to the pending merger, branch sales and consolidations, and loss on sale of securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

12

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Total non-interest income



$ 23,325

$ 37,555

$ 20,133

$ (32,599)

$ (8,383)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(193)

(16,048)

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



28

-

-

49,909

25,057

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 23,160

$ 21,507

$ 20,133

$ 17,310

$ 16,674



























Total revenue (A)

$ 110,180

$ 125,614

$ 108,665

$ 55,541

$ 80,038

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(193)

(16,048)

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



28

-

-

49,909

25,057

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 110,015

$ 109,566

$ 108,665

$ 105,450

$ 105,095



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 77,575

$ 71,960

$ 70,931

$ 76,020

$ 78,992

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(6,557)

297

384

(3,617)

(3,669)

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 71,018

$ 72,257

$ 71,315

$ 72,403

$ 75,323



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 32,605

$ 53,654

$ 37,734

$ (20,479)

$ 1,046

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

38,997

37,309

37,350

33,047

29,772



























Net income/(loss)



$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025

$ (20,188)

$ (1,445)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(193)

(16,048)

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



28

-

-

49,909

25,057

Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



6,557

(297)

(384)

3,617

3,669

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(67)

3,625

(473)

(12,404)

(7,091)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 25,982

$ 24,789

$ 23,168

$ 20,934

$ 20,190



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,596

$ 11,695

$ 11,692

$ 11,755

$ 11,862

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,095

1,050

1,013

1,018

966

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

1,080

1,034

995

999

946

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(106)

(89)

(115)

(114)

(143)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

1,152

1,054

996

991

993

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

12,258

11,588

12,202

12,128

12,411



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

46,424

42,982

42,959

43,415

43,501

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101



























Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)



$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

$ (0.03)

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

0.60

0.58

0.55

0.49

0.47

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

24.82

24.53

23.18

22.84

22.82

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

9.40

9.10

8.16

8.17

8.00



























Performance ratios (2)























Return on equity



7.18 % 14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60) % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

9.49

9.44

9.15

8.23

8.36

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



7.59

14.83

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.93

9.91

9.65

8.73

8.90

Return on assets



0.68

1.28

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.90

0.85

0.79

0.71

0.68

Efficiency ratio (1)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

62.43

63.74

63.40

66.26

67.77





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

$ 2,252

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5) (P)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

(2,060)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

193

Effective tax rate



26.1 % 22.1 % 23.1 % 23.8 % 75.7 %

























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,128

$ 1,128

$ 1,140

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,943

2,023

2,013

2,006

2,021















































































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.























(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated. (6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts. Excluding

the impact of tax credits in 2023, the efficiency ratio for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 was 69.19%.



13

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Years Ended





December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands)



2024

2023

Total non-interest income



$ 48,414

$ 42,782

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,241)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



49,937

25,057

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 82,110

$ 67,839















Total revenue (A)

$ 400,000

$ 411,829

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,241)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



49,937

25,057

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 433,696

$ 436,886















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 296,486

$ 301,508

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(9,493)

(6,261)

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 286,993

$ 295,247















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 103,514

$ 110,321

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

146,703

141,639















Net income



$ 61,003

$ 69,598

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,241)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



49,937

25,057

Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



9,493

6,261

Adj: Income taxes (expense)



(9,319)

(7,723)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 94,873

$ 93,193















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 11,683

$ 11,838

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,044

984

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

1,027

962

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(106)

(143)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

1,152

993

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

12,258

12,411















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

46,424

43,501

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

42,761

43,504















Earnings per common share, diluted (1)



$ 1.43

$ 1.60

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

2.22

2.14

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

24.82

22.82

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

9.40

8.00















Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity



5.84 % 7.07 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

9.09

9.47

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



6.27

7.60

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.56

10.05

Return on assets



0.52

0.59

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.81

0.79

Efficiency ratio (1)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.94

63.88

Net interest margin, FTE



3.16

3.27





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

$ 9,863

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5) (P)

N/M

(8,018)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

1,845















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 4,601

$ 4,820

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

7,985

7,870









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio

for tax credit impacts. Excluding the impact of tax credits in 2023, the efficiency ratio for the year ending December 31, 2023 was 65.30%.

14

