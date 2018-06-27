Berkshire Hills Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10121614.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The BHLB earnings call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Additionally, you may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of our website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com.

For those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, you may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726. Please ask the Operator to join you to the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through Thursday, July 26, 2018 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10121614. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank - America's Most Exciting Bank®. The Company has approximately $11.5 billion in assets and 115 full service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania providing personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The Company also offers mortgages and specialized commercial lending services in targeted national markets.

CONTACT

Erin E. Duggan; Investor Relations Manager; 413-236-3773

