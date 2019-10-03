Berkshire Hills Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10135510.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of our website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, November 5, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10135510. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a premier regional bank distinguished by its local responsiveness and engagement. With corporate headquarters in Boston, the Company operates in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $13.7 billion in assets and 132 banking offices. Berkshire Bank is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience, and distinctive culture embracing and celebrating the diversity of all customers, employees and, suppliers.

CONTACT

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director; 413-281-1973

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.berkshirebank.com

