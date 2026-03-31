Berkshire Medical Center Nurses Vote to Ratify New MNA Contract Strengthening Patient Care, Staffing, and RN Retention

Agreement includes improved patient care protections, and enhanced RN wages to support high-quality care across Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC), represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), voted on Monday, March 30 to ratify a new contract agreement, concluding a bargaining process marked by strong nurse participation and collective action. The new agreement delivers significant improvements in staffing protections, workplace conditions, and compensation, all aimed at strengthening patient care and improving the hospital's ability to recruit and retain experienced nurses in the region.

"This contract reflects what nurses can accomplish when we stand together and stay engaged," said BMC RN Gerri Jakacky, RN, Co-Chair of the BMC MNA Bargaining Committee. "Our unity made the difference in achieving real gains for our patients and our profession."

More than 100 nurses participated in some of the final bargaining sessions via Zoom, demonstrating widespread engagement and helping to push negotiations forward. That collective pressure resulted in meaningful improvements across multiple areas of the contract. BMC nurses also circulated a petition among their colleagues demanding a fair union contract to protect patient care.

Contract Agreement Highlights

Patient Care & Working Conditions

Improved staffing grids to better support safe patient care across units.

Expanded pediatric care capabilities, including cross-training labor and delivery nurses to support pediatric services.

Clearer processes for posting open shifts to ensure equitable distribution of work opportunities.

New protections addressing the use of artificial intelligence to safeguard nursing roles.

Gender identity sensitivity language updates to ensure inclusive and respectful contract language.

Protection for nurses in North Adams amid system changes and new unit openings.

Expanded bereavement leave benefits.

Wages & Differentials

Across-the-board wage increases of 4.25% in 2025, 3.5% in 2026, and 3% in 2027–2028, alongside enhanced step progression.

Full retroactive pay and restructuring of wage steps, reducing steps and creating a clearer path for future increases.

New wage scale ranging from $48.21 at Step 1 to $76.11 at the top step.

Many nurses will see substantial increases in their earnings over the life of the contract, with an average of $15,000 to $20,000 in additional income over the next two and a half years.

A new $4.50/hour float differential aimed at reducing unnecessary floating and stabilizing unit staffing.

Increased differentials for First Assist, Certification, Night Shift, and On-Call.

"This agreement is about creating the conditions to keep nurses at BMC and enable us to provide the best possible care," said BMC RN Sarah Roberts, RN, Member of the BMC MNA Bargaining Committee. "These improvements will help ensure Berkshire Medical Center remains a place where nurses want to work and patients can rely on safe, high-quality care."

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association