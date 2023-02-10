BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS RELAUNCHES CULTURAL COCKTAILS CAMPAIGN with Additional Arts Organizations and Hospitality Participants

BMD created and named classic craft cocktail recipes in honor of participating arts organizations. Together they featured 15 Cultural Cocktails as signature drinks at dozens of cultural events, galas, patron lounges and summer soirées plus 25 bars and restaurants across the Berkshires and the distillery's outdoor cocktail bar.

In its first year, together with 15 arts organizations, Cultural Cocktails reached more than 1M enews subscribers, more than 1.1M followers on Instagram and 1.3M on Facebook. In addition to substantial regional media coverage, Cultural Cocktails was featured in the Berkshire roundup of 15 Easy Weekend Getaways from NYC in Conde Nast Traveler.

In 2023, BMD's goal is to increase the number of cultural participants to 20 and to double hospitality business participation. Based on marketing results and enthusiastic feedback as collected in a post-campaign survey, all of last year's arts organizations will participate again in this summer's campaign.

"We are excited to hear our cultural partners want to do this again with us and we've received inquiries from other arts organizations looking to participate this coming season," said Chris Weld, founder of BMD. "BMD's Cultural Cocktails program is a tribute to the remarkable culture we celebrate here in the Berkshires and we are honored to be a part of a supportive community that appreciates culture and the crafting of a great cocktail."

Visit BMD's Cultural Cocktails site for details. The distillery, located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, is open daily.

SOURCE Berkshire Mountain Distillers