Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Announces New Addition of Jeremy Griffin to Vice President of Engineering

LEE, Mass., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee Massachusetts ("BSM") hires Jeremy Griffin as Vice President of Engineering. BSM, a provider of sterile filling and formulation services for clinical scale and small volume commercial drug and sterile medical devices, announces the hiring of Jeremy Griffin to Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Griffin assumed responsibility for validation and process engineering at Berkshire Sterile in January of 2018. BSM is a fully compliant cGMP facility, which uses isolators for filling to ensure the highest sterility assurance for their client's programs. BSM offers their clients sterile filling of vials, syringes, cartridges and lyophilization as well as analytical method development services, full ICH stability programs, and formulation scale-up expertise. The position of the Vice President of Engineering is integral to BSM's current and future offerings.
This addition expands BSM's leadership core which can be viewed on our website.
"Jeremy is a key part of the senior management team, and we are thrilled to have him join BSM in this important position," said Shawn Kinney, President of BSM.
Mr. Griffin, MBA, PMP, joined BSM in January of 2018 as Vice President of Engineering responsible for validation and process engineering at BSM. Mr. Griffin was previously with ProPharma Group as a Project Manager, consulting in engineering, process development, quality, regulatory, and validation for Merck, Pfizer, Elanco, and others. In 2017, Mr. Griffin received a Master's of Business Administration from Limestone College and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Prior to his work with ProPharma Group Jeremy held senior level management positions at Alcami and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing. Jeremy oversees a team of nearly a dozen process and validation engineering professionals and has performed numerous development activities with BSM as well as in his prior employment capacities.
About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Inc.
Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials and syringes, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Please visit the Company's web site (www.berkshiresterile.com) or contact us at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.
Contact:
Andrea Wagner
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
Phone:
(413) 243-0330
Email:
