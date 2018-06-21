This addition expands BSM's leadership core which can be viewed on our website.

"Jeremy is a key part of the senior management team, and we are thrilled to have him join BSM in this important position," said Shawn Kinney, President of BSM.

Mr. Griffin, MBA, PMP, joined BSM in January of 2018 as Vice President of Engineering responsible for validation and process engineering at BSM. Mr. Griffin was previously with ProPharma Group as a Project Manager, consulting in engineering, process development, quality, regulatory, and validation for Merck, Pfizer, Elanco, and others. In 2017, Mr. Griffin received a Master's of Business Administration from Limestone College and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University. Prior to his work with ProPharma Group Jeremy held senior level management positions at Alcami and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing. Jeremy oversees a team of nearly a dozen process and validation engineering professionals and has performed numerous development activities with BSM as well as in his prior employment capacities.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Inc.

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials and syringes, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Please visit the Company's web site (www.berkshiresterile.com) or contact us at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.

Contact: Andrea Wagner

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Phone: (413) 243-0330 Email: awagner@berkshiresterile.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-sterile-manufacturing-announces-new-addition-of-jeremy-griffin-to-vice-president-of-engineering-300670321.html

SOURCE Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Related Links

http://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com

