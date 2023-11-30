Berkshire VNA Nurses and Healthcare Professionals will Picket December 4 to Shed a Light on Berkshire Health Systems Refusing to Agree to a Fair Contract and the Basic Worker Right of a Wage Step Scale

News provided by

Massachusetts Nurses Association

30 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

Berkshire Medical Center nurses, community members, and union supporters will join Berkshire VNA clinicians in calling on BHS to agree to a wage step scale and realistic productivity standards

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association (BVNA) nurses and healthcare professionals, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), will hold an informational picket on Monday, December 4. BVNA clinicians will join with their colleagues at Berkshire Medical Center and supporters from across Berkshire County to protest Berkshire Health Systems' (BHS) refusal to agree to a fair contract with a wage step scale and realistic productivity standards.

Informational Picket Info
Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
Time: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Outside Berkshire Medical Center at 742 North St., Pittsfield
Details: The picket will include a food truck with hot chocolate and coffee, as well as holiday-themed picket signs, lights, and the Grinch himself.

The picket is the latest in a series of actions BVNA nurses and healthcare professionals have taken as they negotiate their first union contract. In October, the clinicians delivered a petition to BHS CEO Darlene M. Rodowicz emphasizing the fact that the BVNA has experienced a significant loss of permanent staff since at least December 2021, destabilizing homecare service access and posing a serious risk to continuity of patient care. To stem the flood of staff departures and ensure access to high-quality homecare throughout Berkshire County, BVNA nurses and healthcare professionals are seeking:

  • A wage step scale of the kind that MNA-represented nurses and health professionals and other union members have in contracts throughout the Commonwealth, including at BHS-owned Berkshire Medical Center. A wage scale is a basic worker right that replaces secrecy and favoritism with transparency and fairness.
  • Productivity language that reflects the reality of homecare today and allows BVNA clinicians to spend an appropriate amount of time providing patient care and support and documenting. Patients are being discharged from the hospital faster and with more medical complications.

Click here for more details about BVNA staffing levels, turnover, and why clinicians are leaving.

In May, BVNA nurses and healthcare professionals held a virtual community forum on the changing state of home care. In April, they delivered a petition signed by community members urging BHS to move quickly to settle a fair contract.

BVNA registered nurses, and physical, occupational and speech therapists joined MNA in December 2021 following an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. Berkshire VNA is owned by Berkshire Health Systems, which also owns Berkshire Medical Center where the MNA represents approximately 900 registered nurses.

The medical needs of Berkshire VNA patients are varied and complex and may include, among other things, post-surgical conditions such as total hip or total knee replacements; stroke; Parkinson's Disease; Multiple Sclerosis; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS); cardiopulmonary conditions; amputations; and post-trauma care (breaks, fractures).

In recent years, many hospital-based services for patients have shifted to in-home services, making VNAs and their caregivers an essential and ever-expanding part of the healthcare system. Hospitals now move patients back home faster than before as doing so reduces costs and opens in-hospital beds. This has led to a dramatic increase in the size of the region's at-home patient population as well as in the complexity of those patients.

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Also from this source

Massachusetts Nurses Association Statement Regarding Healey-Driscoll Administration Reports on Maternal Child Health Access

Massachusetts Nurses Association Statement Regarding Healey-Driscoll Administration Reports on Maternal Child Health Access

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) is hereby submitting its response to two reports released today by the Healey administration addressing...
Attorney General Issues Citation and Fine Against Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital for Failure to Keep Accurate Time Records of Nurses Who Worked Through Meal Breaks

Attorney General Issues Citation and Fine Against Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital for Failure to Keep Accurate Time Records of Nurses Who Worked Through Meal Breaks

As the registered nurses at Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital (AJH) continue to engage in efforts to address longstanding concerns about the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.