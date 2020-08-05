Berlin Business Office in the U.S. Launches New Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Business Office (BBO), Berlin's representative office in the U.S., recently launched a new website, www.BerlinBusinessOffice.com, to showcase the capital's industry clusters, strategic advantages, talent, news & events, and coordinates. The website offers information about cost-free and confidential location advisory services for U.S. companies expanding to Berlin and for Berlin companies expanding to the U.S. Its valuable insights will help executives and entrepreneurs make well-informed investment decisions.

Ramona Pop, Berlin's Mayor and Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises commented: "Berlin welcomes you! Berlin stands out as an attractive destination for innovative and globally ambitious companies and investors. The new website promotes our exploding start-up scene, highlighting the many reasons that more and more international companies are attracted to the German capital."

The website captures the essence of Berlin in many of its design choices. Each page incorporates vibrant images of the city's business, tech, science, and creative communities, with the homepage featuring Berlin's most famous landmark, Brandenburg Gate, a national symbol of peace and unity. While the clean, contemporary fonts represent Berlin's tech scene stylistically, the red theme – drawing from Berlin's flag – evokes energy, strength, passion and determination. The word bubbles are a nod to the start of new conversations and the furthering of equitable communication. Representing forward movement and advancement are the arrows placed in the website's call to action buttons - Berlin is, after all, always on the move and reinventing itself.

"The launch of www.BerlinBusinessOffice.com allows our audience to tap into our economic news, events, success stories and resources that Berlin has to offer," said Kristina L. García, Managing Director, Berlin Business Office. "Our design team at Blue Ion, LLC, Charleston, SC, did an excellent job of using imagery to exemplify the business culture and beauty of Berlin," she added.

BBO, responsible for the U.S. market, was established by the Berlin Senate for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises in September 2019. Services include the provision of information, valuable contacts, and support for specific trade, investment and cooperation opportunities. The office works to maximize Berlin's economic prosperity and global competitiveness by strengthening existing economic relations between Berlin and the United States. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for BBO's quarterly newsletter.

