Berlin Business Office Officially Establishes a U.S. Presence In New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 2019, Ramona Pop, Berlin's Mayor and Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises, officially opened the Berlin Business Office (BBO) in New York City. Mrs. Pop commented, "New York is the ideal home for Berlin, which is on the forefront of the digital revolution and Germany's start-up scene."

BBO supports Berlin-based companies expanding to the U.S. and helps U.S. companies expanding to Berlin. It also promotes Berlin's start-up scene. The new office will collaborate closely with its U.S. counterparts, Berlin Partner and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Berlin (IHK Berlin). Berlin's unique offerings from industry, science, academics, and tech foster its competitive edge, while promoting the creation of new innovative products and services to find solutions in the global economy. "Our doors are now open and we look forward to becoming a larger part of the New York and U.S. business and tech community," said Kristina L. García, Managing Director.

To celebrate the office opening and to strengthen the relationship between such dynamic and visionary cities, Mayor and Senator Pop led a business delegation to New York and Boston highlighting sectors from fintech to life science. The program was organized by the German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc., NY and was built upon initiatives such as the Start Alliance and a MOU between Berlin Partner and the New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). Visits included New Labs at Brooklyn Navy Yards and the "Berlin-New York Business Forum: Visionary Cities – Integrated Solutions" with Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, who focused on urban development, energy, mobility and health. Ramona Pop added, "We invite everyone to participate in Berlin's inclusive economic growth and we look forward to our continued cooperation with our U.S. partners in business, technology, and government to empower talent and ignite innovation."

Berlin has become an economic powerhouse with 3.1% economic growth compared to Germany's 2% growth in 2018. With its population of 3.7 million, Berlin stands out as an attractive destination for innovative, and globally ambitious companies and investors. Approximately 43% of company founders are foreign, so the business language is English. VCs invested 2.6 billion euros in Berlin in 2018, making it the European leader for investments in startups such as Zalando, Home24 or N26.

