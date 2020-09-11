Berlin Business Office, U.S. Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2020 International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. The IBAs honor accomplishments in all aspects of professional life and this year over 3,800 nominations were submitted.

"We are thrilled to win the Gold Stevie® Award and we thank all of our partners on both sides of the Atlantic who contributed to the success of our website, which was launched in June 2020. Apparently, we captured the essence of Berlin with all of our design choices," said Kristina L. García, Managing Director, Berlin Business Office. "We are able to increase the visibility of our U.S. office and help executives and entrepreneurs make well-informed investment decisions."

BerlinBusinessOffice.com showcases the capital's key industries, strategic advantages, talent, news & events, and coordinates. Each webpage incorporates vibrant images of Berlin's business, tech, science, and creative communities. A video on the homepage features the Brandenburg Gate, a national symbol of peace and unity. Clean, contemporary fonts represent Berlin's tech scene stylistically.

Feedback from the judges include: "As a non-profit organization I really like the way the main home page provides the 10,000-foot view without having to click. The call to actions for the prospective investor leads the user down various paths to very informatively designed brochures that can give immediate answers as to why Berlin may be a fantastic investor destination" and "The concept of creating a website with the purpose of bringing economic relationships between countries from BerlinBusinessOffice.com is brilliant."

BBO was established by the Berlin Senate for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises in September 2019. Services include information on Berlin's sectors, investment and cooperation opportunities, introductions to companies, government agencies and industry associations. Working to maximize Berlin's economic prosperity and global competitiveness, the office works to strengthen existing economic relations between Berlin and the United States.

Bernd Schlueter, Project Manager

Berlin Business Office, New York, NY

[email protected]

Tel: +1 646-537-7660

SOURCE Berlin Business Office

Related Links

https://www.berlin.de

