Berlin Packaging Acquires Consolidated Bottle - Significant Expansion in Canada

Transaction Increases Canadian Rigid Packaging Offering and Value-Added Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Consolidated Bottle Corporation, a leading packaging supplier in Canada. The transaction significantly expands Berlin Packaging's footprint in Canada, enabling the combined businesses to offer even more packaging solutions and value-added services to their customers.

As one of Canada's most established companies, Consolidated Bottle has 110+ years of experience supplying innovative plastic, glass and metal containers and closures across various industries, including personal care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, food, beverage and industrial.

Berlin Packaging is a global supplier of rigid packaging products and services designed to streamline packaging supply chains and help companies grow their profits. In 2016, Berlin Packaging established a Montreal location focused on supplying specialty glass packaging for food, spirits and wine.

Berlin Packaging and Consolidated Bottle customers can now enjoy added product depth and breadth, as well as new value-added services, including Berlin Packaging's award-winning design studio for custom packaging solutions and Consolidated Bottle's injection molding, decorating and shrink sleeving capabilities. Suppliers of packaging also benefit by leveraging the 150+ person sales force across the combined organizations.

"Consolidated Bottle has an extraordinary history and shares our focus on quality, service and results for customers," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We are extremely committed to the Canadian market and see tremendous growth opportunities for our employees, customers and suppliers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Berlin Packaging for our next chapter," said Jonathan Rutman, CEO of Consolidated Bottle. "Our team and our customer base have enjoyed phenomenal growth over the past several years, and we are confident that our shared future is bright with Berlin Packaging."

All Consolidated Bottle employees and locations will be retained.

Following the acquisition, the company will be known as Consolidated Bottle Corporation, a Berlin Packaging company.

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

