Berlin Packaging Acquires Elias Valavanis S.A.

MILAN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Elias Valavanis S.A., a supplier of glass packaging for the food and beverage industry.

Based in Larissa, Greece, with locations in Bulgaria, Romania, and throughout Greece, Elias Valavanis has been synonymous with glass packaging in the region and is a key supplier of bottles and jars for olive oil, wine, spirits, soft drinks, and water. Elias Valavanis has long-term relationships with its supplier partners and its 1,500+ customers, who benefit from the company's value-added services, including package structural design, decoration capabilities, and the company's own glass recycling facility.

"Elias Valavanis is the perfect partner for Berlin Packaging as we expand our operations to the Balkans and continue to augment our Mediterranean glass business," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe. "Elias Valavanis shares our passion for glass design and artistry and our commitment to help our customers grow their business by offering industry-leading packaging products and services."

"We take tremendous pride in all aspects of our business, and we know we've found a like-minded partner," said Elias Valavanis, CEO of Elias Valavanis S.A. "I am excited about combining our company with Berlin Packaging, as I know together, we can accelerate investments in our products, capabilities, and employees like never before."

"As we enter important new regions like the Balkans, Berlin Packaging looks for industry-leading companies that share our strategic focus, growth mindset, our dedication to customer thrill, and our winning culture," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Elias Valavanis checks all these boxes and more, and they will help us extend our Mediterranean coverage, while adding an exciting new customer base."

This is the 15th acquisition that Berlin Packaging has completed in Europe since 2016, and its 5th acquisition in Europe during 2021.



All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

