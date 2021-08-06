Berlin Packaging Acquires the Juvasa Group

MILAN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of the Juvasa Group, a group of companies focused on the supply of glass, plastic, and metal packaging for the food and beverage industry.

Founded in 1987, this family-owned business began when the founder, Juan Valle Santos, needed to source glass jars to market his honey. Today, the Juvasa Group is led by Jesús Valle Sánchez, the founder's son, and is a leading supplier of bottles and jars for olive oil, wine, spirits, sauces, vegetable preserves, honey, and more.

Based in Sevilla, Spain, and with locations throughout Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands, the Juvasa Group has an extensive commercial presence and logistical capabilities. The Juvasa Group also offers custom packaging design services through Avanza Packaging, its in-house design studio, and has a robust online store at juvasa.com.

"With the addition of the Juvasa Group, Berlin Packaging is by far the largest packaging distributor in Iberia, a crucial market in Europe. More importantly, our combination with the Juvasa Group allows us to offer even more products and services to our customers, helps our suppliers continue to grow their businesses, and creates more career opportunities for our employees," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging, EMEA.

"As a family business, it was of the utmost importance that we select the best partner for the future," said Jesús Valle Sánchez, CEO of the Juvasa Group. "We are confident that our relationship with Berlin Packaging will enable us to bring even more value to our customers and strengthen our position as a market leader in Iberia and beyond."

"The addition of the Juvasa Group continues our efforts to expand our presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa," said Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging's Global CEO and President. "This partnership also enhances our already formidable design capabilities, with design studios located in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and now Spain."

This is the 16th acquisition that Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) since 2016 and its 6th acquisition in EMEA during 2021.

All employees and locations for the Juvasa Group will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

