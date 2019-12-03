Berlin Packaging Adds Emily Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer and Amath Fall as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the leading full-service supplier of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures, announced two new members of their executive team, Emily Campbell, who joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer on November 4, 2019 and Amath Fall, who started as Chief Financial Officer on October 7, 2019. With an over 25-year track record of driving organizational growth and successful brand building experience, Campbell will lead all global marketing initiatives, including developing a cohesive eCommerce and digital strategy, establishing a unified brand presence, and improving the current customer experience. Fall, a proven executive with diverse experience leading complex financial strategy, developing organizational talent, and strengthening business results, will play a key role in helping the company achieve its next level of performance and growth.

Campbell brings an impressive set of experiences to Berlin Packaging, most recently serving as head of global marketing and digital innovation for Arrow Electronics Enterprise Computing Division. In that role, she was responsible for extending Arrow's reach by accelerating the development of Arrow's digital capabilities, expanding engagement with customers, suppliers, channel partners, and end-users; building scalable, end-to-end capabilities in demand generation and lead management; and enhancing Arrow's global business intelligence. Prior to that, she led the eCommerce business as the senior director and general manager of Global eCommerce.

Campbell also has vast experience in the enterprise computing industry from 17 years at Dell and Compaq, in addition to her leadership roles at other industry-leading technology companies.

"Berlin Packaging has experienced meteoric growth and has needed a strong CMO. Emily is the perfect addition to the team with her proven ability to grow revenue through her marketing leadership," said Michael Grebe, Executive Chairman of the Board of Berlin Packaging. "In addition to adding deep digital marketing expertise, she will help us to build a stronger global brand, while ensuring an even more thrilling customer experience."

With nearly 25 years of progressive finance focus and leadership, Fall brings to Berlin Packaging a wealth of experience in the distribution space, most recently acting as the CFO for FleetPride, a distributor of aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts. Prior to FleetPride, he served as CFO for several highly successful private equity-backed distribution companies including Ryan Herco Flow Solutions and Performance Team.

"We are thrilled to have Amath as our CFO to continue to drive Belin Packaging's strong revenue growth and profitability," said Grebe. "His extensive experience, progressive financial ideas, strong leadership and commitment to ethical standards make him the ideal choice."

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

