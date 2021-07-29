Berlin Packaging Announces New Global Organizational Structure

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, recently announced its new global organizational structure designed to drive focus and strategic intent in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific), the company's three key geographic regions.

"This new organization design better reflects and enables our global growth strategy," said Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging's Global CEO and President. "We will leverage our global scale and capabilities to bring unique differentiators to our customers at the local level, where it matters."

Concurrent with these changes, the company announced that Rick Brandt will lead Berlin Packaging's newly-created Americas region as Chief Executive Officer, Americas. "Rick is incredibly qualified to take on this important leadership responsibility. In his 21 years at Berlin Packaging, not only has Rick driven the industry's leading commercial team and processes, but he's also integral to all aspects of Berlin Packaging's business, including sourcing and operations," said Hayes.

Paolo Recrosio will continue to lead Berlin Packaging's fast-growing EMEA business as Chief Executive Officer, EMEA. "In a relatively short period of time, Paolo and his team have created the clear #1 player in Europe and the UK," said Hayes. "No other competitor in the industry matches our pan-European presence, our breadth of solutions, or the outstanding regional and functional leadership teams in place under Paolo's direction."

The company is planning appropriate areas of expansion in the APAC region, and future APAC leadership will be announced as that region's strategy evolves with organic and inorganic growth.

"Our global plans are exciting, and I'm honored to take on this next challenge with Berlin Packaging's Americas region," said Brandt. "These changes will allow us to further leverage our 'Anything is Possible' culture and bring even more value to our customers at the local level."

