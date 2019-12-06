Berlin Packaging Completes Acquisition of Novio Packaging

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging today announced it has completed its acquisition of Novio Packaging Group B.V., a Netherlands-based supplier of plastic packaging with expertise in personal care, pharmaceutical, food, and sports nutrition verticals. The addition of Novio Packaging to Berlin Packaging's existing European companies, comprised of specialty glass market leader Bruni Glass, closure experts Bruni Erben, and four other companies acquired in 2019, creates the continent's first packaging supplier for all markets and substrates. Berlin Packaging announced a definitive agreement to acquire Novio Packaging on October 29, 2019.

The combined businesses will end 2019 with annual sales in excess of $1.5 billion, 130+ sales and warehouse locations across North America and Europe, and a portfolio of more than 40,000 glass, plastic, and metal container and closure items.

Novio Packaging's customers can now leverage Berlin Packaging's specialty glass expertise, income-boosting services, and world-class design studios on two continents, and Berlin Packaging's customers can now take advantage of Novio Packaging's strong norther European footprint, expansive plastic offering, and significant expertise in key market verticals.

"Having completed four European acquisitions and four seamless integrations in 2019, we are confident that adding Novio Packaging will benefit our customers, suppliers, and employees alike," said Paolo Recrosio, Chief Executive Officer of Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company. "There are so many synergies between our two wonderful companies, and we know there will be no disruption during the integration process."

"As with our company, Novio Packaging's strong performance is a testament to their creative solutions, strong supply chain, and emphasis on exceptional customer service," said Michael Grebe, Executive Chairman of the Board of Berlin Packaging. "By combining the strengths of both companies, this acquisition helps us meet our high growth goals and solidifies our position as the largest, most comprehensive, and most customer-focused rigid packaging supplier on two continents."

"We are excited to become part of the Berlin Packaging family and to embrace our new colleagues. We are proud of what we have built, and we know this new partnership will bring much more opportunity for our customers, suppliers and employees," said Erik Trum and Marck Jansen, the Founders and Managing Directors of Novio Packaging.

All employees and locations are being retained. Novio Packaging's leadership, including Jansen and Trum, are continuing in their roles.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards. See BruniGlass.com for more information.

About Novio Packaging

The internationally operating Novio Packaging Group B.V. has been active since 1978 as a provider of primary packaging and packaging solutions for a variety of markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and domestic non-food industries. From the head office in Wijchen, the Netherlands, Novio's staff is fully focused on the needs of customers, offering advice, innovative solutions, and excellent service. With a sound knowledge of sustainability issues, reliable logistics, and a broad network in Europe and Asia, the company has grown to approximately 160 employees throughout northern Europe.

