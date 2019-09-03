Berlin Packaging Continues European Expansion with Acquisition of Vincap & Adolfse Packaging in the Netherlands

MILAN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the largest full-service supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, announced today the acquisition of Vincap B.V. & Adolfse Packaging B.V. (jointly, Vincap & Adolfse), an important packaging supplier strategically located in Utrecht, Netherlands. Vincap & Adolfse brings extensive experience in food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging and well-established, customer-thrilling operations in Northern Europe.

Berlin Packaging is a $2.6 billion global supplier of rigid packaging products and services to customers of all types across all sectors. The company has a stronghold in North America, where it has operated since 1898, and a rapidly expanding global footprint, including operations in China, South Africa, and five European countries. Berlin Packaging operates in Europe through its Bruni Glass division, headquartered in Milan, Italy and its Bruni Erben division, headquartered in Hadleigh, England.

As a significant supplier of plastic, cork, and metal closures and plastic packaging in the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) for 20+ years, Vincap & Adolfse offers a broad array of products and packaging expertise for customers of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to established food and beverage brands across Northern Europe. See more at Vincap.com.

Vincap & Adolfse, which will be integrated into the Bruni Glass organization, marks Berlin's tenth overall acquisition since 2010 and the fourth in Europe since 2016. Considering Berlin Packaging's track record of seamless integrations and history of strong organic growth, customers and suppliers of both companies will reap significant benefits from the combined operations of Europe's largest packaging distributor.

Berlin and Bruni customers now benefit from Vincap & Adolfse's deep expertise in the closure market, with added product depth and breadth and expanded geographic coverage across the Benelux. Vincap & Adolfse's customers can avail themselves of a dramatically larger European impression, a wide array of containers (in glass, plastic, and metal), and Berlin's unique suite of income-boosting services that are offered at no charge in exchange for new packaging business; these services include world-class design and innovation centers on two continents, quality consulting, and capital lending.

Suppliers of packaging also benefit by tapping into the combined company's 200+ person sales force, an integral part of the company's 1,100+ global work force. This team, in conjunction with Berlin's multi-channel marketing efforts, targets every market that uses rigid packaging, including food, beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, personal care, household care, and industrial.

"As Berlin Packaging continues to acquire companies that share our commitment to quality, service, and bottom line growth for our customers, we further separate ourselves from the competition with a tremendous global footprint, an unparalleled product and service offering, and a long history of double-digit organic growth," said Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging.

"We are excited to become part of the Berlin Packaging family and to embrace our new Bruni Glass colleagues. We are proud of what we have built, and we know this new partnership will bring much more opportunity for our customers, suppliers and employees," said Paul Devilee and Joost Wurth, Owners of Vincap & Adolfse.

"The Vincap & Adolfse integration will strengthen our business proposition and support our growth across Northern Europe," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company. "With the combined expertise in so many vertical markets and in so many packaging types, we are extremely optimistic about the future."

The deal has closed, and integration planning is already underway.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Julie Saltzman, Julie.saltzman@berlinpackaging.com +1 312 869 7554 for North America

Annalia Martinelli, martinelli@gruppoarete.it +39 02 33004 397 - Mob. +39 3494330142

for Rest of World

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

http://www.berlinpackaging.com

