Berlin Packaging Continues European Expansion with the Acquisition of Glass Line

MILAN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Glass Line, a Savona, Italy based supplier of glass and metal packaging specializing in the food and beverage end-markets.

As a family-run business, Glass Line has forged strong customer relationships and has significant expertise in the wine and olive oil markets. The company is co-led by Umberto Berruti and Patrizia Zoppi and has an established presence across Northwest Italy, including two warehouses in Liguria.

"Glass Line is an extraordinary company that not only shares Berlin's focus on quality and service, but also delights in serving its customers. As we continue to expand our presence in Northwest Italy, we are better able to serve packaging customers of all sizes and across all industries in this region," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe.

"Our family has built Glass Line over many years, and we were very deliberate in selecting a partner to help us accelerate our business," said Umberto Berruti, co-leader of Glass Line. "This combination with Berlin allows the best flow of ideas, innovations, and talent across Glass Line for the benefit of our employees, customers, and suppliers," added Patrizia Zoppi, co-leader of Glass Line.

This is Berlin Packaging's thirteenth acquisition in Europe since 2016, confirming the company's strong commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the European market.

"We have successfully partnered with many family-owned businesses during our European expansion and appreciate the trust and confidence Glass Line has placed in us," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

All Glass Line employees and locations will be retained, and Glass Line's leadership, including Umberto Berruti and Patrizia Zoppi, will continue in the same capacity.

Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com. for more information.

