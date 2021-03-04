Berlin Packaging continues its expansion in the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Roma International PLC

MILAN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Roma International, a leading supplier of bottles, jars and closures for high-end cosmetics and personal care products.

Founded in 1965, Roma International began as a supplier of nail polish bottles, later expanding its offering to include containers and closures for perfumes, skincare, aromatherapy, and other personal care products. Today, Roma International has a large portfolio of glass and plastic bottles and jars, and pumps, sprayers, caps, and other closures, as well as custom designs and bespoke products to service luxury brands and high-end customers.

"The acquisition of Roma International will enable Berlin Packaging to further extend its range of packaging in the cosmetics and personal care sectors," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO Berlin Packaging Europe. "I am also excited about the company's industry knowledge and strong relationships with clients across the beauty sector, which will help create significant business opportunities for our group."

"Becoming part of the Berlin Packaging group offers Roma International huge opportunities, and I know our employees, customers, and suppliers will all thrive as a result," said Steve Excell, Managing Director of Roma International. "I am immensely proud of having led, nurtured, and developed Roma International for 30 years, as well as bringing the next generation of my family into the business. I am thrilled to have secured this opportunity to combine my business with the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier and all its resources and capabilities."

This is Berlin Packaging's twelfth acquisition in Europe since 2016, confirming its commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the market throughout Europe.

"Targeted acquisitions, like Roma International, ultimately help us to grow faster organically in Europe," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We are excited to expand our capabilities in the cosmetics and personal care space and utilise Roma International's capabilities in these verticals across our group."

Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ- IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

