Berlin Packaging continues to expand in Canada with Cannasupplies acquisition

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Cannasupplies, one of Canada's largest suppliers of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The transaction expands Berlin Packaging's product offering for cannabis packaging and adds significant expertise in the Canadian cannabis end-market.

Formerly a division of PharmaSystems Inc., a leading supplier of hospital and pharmacy supplies, Cannasupplies has been at the forefront of cannabis packaging since 2014, with innovative packaging solutions for all categories of cannabis products and a deep understanding of the Canadian regulatory framework.

Cannasupplies will operate as a division of Consolidated Bottle Corporation, the Canadian packaging supplier Berlin Packaging acquired in November 2020. Consolidated Bottle provides packaging solutions across multiple end-markets, including personal care, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and industrial, in addition to cannabis.

"Acquiring Cannasupplies positions Berlin Packaging to capitalize on the incredible opportunities in this rapidly growing industry, not only in Canada, but across the United States, as more states permit medical and recreational cannabis use," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Cannasupplies shares our entrepreneurial mindset, our drive for constant growth, and our commitment to compliant packaging solutions for our valued customers."

"Partnering with Cannasupplies will help us better serve our customers and will advance our business in the Canadian cannabis market," said Jonathan Rutman, CEO of Consolidated Bottle. "We are uniquely positioned in the Canadian market and this partnership will benefit our customers, our suppliers, and our employees."

"Cannasupplies has experienced meteoric growth, and our partnership with Berlin Packaging and Consolidated Bottle will accelerate this trajectory as we expand our cannabis packaging footprint across North America," said Mark Finkelstein, President of Cannasupplies.

Following the acquisition, the company will be known as Cannasupplies, a division of Consolidated Bottle Corporation. All Cannasupplies employees and locations will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Consolidated Bottle, a Berlin Packaging Company

Established in 1910, Consolidated Bottle supplies innovative plastic, glass and metal containers and closures across various industries, including personal care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, food, beverage and industrial. With sales and warehouse operations in Toronto and Montreal, the company brings a unique service-oriented approach to their broad customer base including innovation & design, global sourcing, quality assurance, inventory control, and logistics management.

See ConsolidatedBottle.com for more information

Contact: Julie Saltzman, [email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Packaging