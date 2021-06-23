Berlin Packaging Continues to Invest in Omnichannel Customer Experience

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced leadership updates as part of a strategic initiative to create an industry-leading omnichannel customer experience. Given its rapidly growing online presence, and in anticipation of purchasing trends continuing to shift among packaging customers, Berlin Packaging has invested in three key management positions to further enhance its digital capabilities.

As previously announced, Ben Adams joined Berlin Packaging as its Chief Digital Officer in May of this year. Ben previously led Rexel's highly successful digital effort and brings 20 years of experience to Berlin Packaging developing omnichannel and digital capabilities.

Jared Burk will lead Berlin Packaging's E-commerce business as General Manager. Jared joins Berlin Packaging after 12 years at W.W. Grainger, where he led continuous improvement and operational effectiveness efforts, most recently as Director of Sales Execution & Operations. Jared will lead the Berlin Packaging Online commercial team and further develop its omnichannel experiences for customers and suppliers.

Rebecca Gummerson has been promoted to the newly-created position of Vice President, Marketing. Rebecca will lead Berlin Packaging's marketing efforts across its online and traditional channels and will help ensure a seamless omnichannel customer experience. Rebecca joined Berlin Packaging in 2016 and played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the Company's e-commerce website in 2018. Rebecca posted outstanding results in her prior role as Berlin's Senior Director of E-Commerce. In her new role, she will leverage her experience developing global branding strategies and creating compelling social media campaigns.

"We're thrilled to have Ben and Jared join our digital transformation team – and we congratulate Rebecca on her well-deserved promotion," said Rick Brandt, Berlin's Chief Commercial Officer. "These strategic moves enhance our digital presence to create an industry-leading omnichannel solution to serve our customers. Ben, Jared, and Rebecca are proven leaders in the digital space, and these organizational moves will accelerate our e-commerce strategy and further align both traditional and digital marketing efforts."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, [email protected], (708) 272-7046

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

https://www.berlinpackaging.com

