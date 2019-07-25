Berlin Packaging Establishes New Benchmark with a Record 180 Months in a Row, Every Single Month of 99+% On-Time Delivery

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the leading full-service supplier of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures, today announced that its 99%-or-better on-time product delivery performance has reached a record 15 years, an unrivalled achievement within the U.S. packaging industry. Every month since June 2004, Berlin has executed just-in-time delivery for over 2.4 million shipments of custom and stock packaging products, enabling its customers to enjoy exceptional benefits in supply chain smoothness, cash flow, and bottom-line profitability.



Execution Key to Growing Customers' Net Income

Berlin Packaging is a $2.6 billion supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures for customers of all types across all sectors. Almost 90% of all Berlin Packaging customers currently utilize the company's inventory stocking programs. By relying on Berlin, customers can reduce the amount of inventory they hold while enhancing their operational efficiencies. As a result, these programs help boost customer profits by cutting customer expenses—less carrying costs, shrinkage, and obsolescence; less facility costs, taxes, and insurance; and less handling costs and administration.

"Elevating your supply chain's inventory management doesn't just make operational sense; it also makes business sense," stated Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging. "Our 15-year 99+% delivery track record is a testament to our systems, processes, and people with a unified focus on helping our customers' bottom lines."

Improved Technology Delivers Improved Results

In addition to Berlin's industry-crushing, 15-year streak of 99+% on-time delivery, the company's ISO 9001 certification means customers can expect a thrilling experience during all touchpoints of the purchasing process. That process is buoyed by the company's significant technological investments, including a robust new product information management system and eEnablement portal for order management and tracking. BerlinPackaging.com, which stocks thousands of competitively priced items with many available for same-day shipping, offers customers of all sizes a multi-channel approach to get the products they want, at the price they want, delivered when they want.

Avoiding Sourcing Headaches

By working with 900+ packaging manufacturers worldwide, including many long standing, secure partnerships in the U.S., Berlin Packaging helps to ensure a stable supply chain in an often-unstable world. Through proactive tracking of supplier quality and performance and monitoring the ever-changing global landscape, the company can mitigate service disruptions or non-conformance with its unique ability to find alternative sourcing solutions.

In addition, the company offers world-class package design services and custom tooling expertise to bring innovation to market, finding customers packaging to their exact specifications, all offered at no-charge in exchange for new business.

Customers Recognize the Berlin Packaging Difference

"Our Berlin Team is second to none," said Becky Aurand, Purchasing Manager at Food Service Specialties. "The inventory management program that Berlin runs ensures that we never run out of product and our orders consistently arrive complete and on time."

"Berlin Packaging goes above and beyond as a reliable supply chain partner," said Jerry Barker, Vice President of Operations at Kill Cliff, Inc. "I appreciate Berlin's flexibility and can always count on them to have my custom bottles delivered when I need them."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures. See HybridPackagingSupplier.com and GreaterFaster.com for more on how the company exists to help people and companies excel. With 40,000+ available SKUs, 200+ packaging consultants, and 100+ sales and warehouse locations across North America, Europe, and South Africa, the company has the right products, expertise, and geographic proximity to help customers increase their net income through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging supplies billions of containers and closures annually as well as warehousing and logistics services for customers of all sizes in all industries. It is the only company in its sector to be ISO 9001 certified, to have Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification, and to achieve 99% on-time delivery of its shipments every month for more than 14 years. Related services and specialty product divisions include Studio One Eleven custom packaging and graphic design, Berlin Global sourcing solutions, E3 profit-oriented consulting, Berlin Financial financing for equipment and capital improvements, Berlin Quality advocacy, Dangerous Goods transport, and Qorpak laboratory supplies. Much more information and e-commerce shopping are available at BerlinPackaging.com.

