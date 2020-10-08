Berlin Packaging Expands in Northern Europe with Acquisition of Vinkova

MILAN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Vinkova B.V., a Netherlands-based glass packaging supplier with expertise in food and beverage verticals. This strategic transaction, which marks Berlin's eighth acquisition in Europe since 2016, strengthens the company's glass offering in northern Europe.

As the leading Dutch supplier of glass packaging for 50+ years, Vinkova has built strong relationships with thousands of customers and leading European glass manufacturers.

With Berlin Packaging's 40,000+ SKUs, 130+ sales and warehouse locations, and world-class design and innovation centers on two continents, Vinkova's customers now have access to this expanded packaging offering. Vinkova's suppliers can expect bottom line growth, as the combined company now has a salesforce of 150+ people.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Berlin Packaging family, and I know this new partnership will bring tremendous opportunity to our customers, suppliers, and employees," said André Rombout, Director of Vinkova. "This is a case of a strong company becoming stronger, as we can now be a market leader across all categories."

"This is great news for our company, and for all our business partners too," added Ruben van der Zouw, Vinkova's commercial director. "They will all benefit from the strong capabilities the Berlin Packaging Group has to offer. The Vinkova team is ready to start this new chapter in our history."

"Acquiring an established food and beverage packaging supplier provides tremendous cross selling opportunities for our high-end specialty glass in northern Europe," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe.

"Continued expansion in Europe is a central tenant of Berlin Packaging's overall growth strategy," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Beyond solidifying our northern European positioning, this acquisition gives us the ability to help customers of all sizes and market segments increase their bottom lines and strengthens our supplier partnerships, as we continue to grow our businesses together."

All employees and locations are being retained. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

CONTACT: Julie Saltzman, 312-607-6642, [email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

http://www.BerlinPackaging.com

