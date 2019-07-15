Berlin Packaging Joins the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's leading supplier of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures, has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS). The APASS program was developed by Amazon to support vendors in certifying their products under Amazon's Frustration-Free Packaging Programs and 3 Tiers of Certification: Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP). All APASS network companies have received guidance from Amazon on how to test, design, and supply packaging in line with meeting Amazon's Packaging Certifications.

Berlin Packaging is pleased to now offer packaging design services to CPG companies and other product manufacturers interested in reducing their ecommerce costs, minimizing Amazon prep chargebacks and improving the overall customer/consumer ecommerce experience with their products in line with Amazon's guidance.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures. See HybridPackagingSupplier.com and GreaterFaster.com for more on how the company exists to help people and companies excel. With 40,000+ available SKUs, 200+ packaging consultants, and 100+ sales and warehouse locations across North America, Europe, and South Africa, the company has the right products, expertise, and geographic proximity to help customers increase their net income through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging supplies billions of containers and closures annually as well as warehousing and logistics services for customers of all sizes in all industries. It is the only company in its sector to be ISO 9001 certified, to have Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification, and to achieve 99% on-time delivery of its shipments every month for more than 14 years. Related services and specialty product divisions include Studio One Eleven custom packaging and graphic design, Berlin Global sourcing solutions, E3 profit-oriented consulting, Berlin Financial financing for equipment and capital improvements, Berlin Quality advocacy, Dangerous Goods transport, and Qorpak laboratory supplies. Much more information and e-commerce shopping are available at BerlinPackaging.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Saltzman

218062@email4pr.com

312-607-6642

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

http://BerlinPackaging.com

