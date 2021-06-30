Berlin Packaging Names Balaji Jayaseelan as Vice President of Sustainability

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced that Balaji Jayaseelan has joined the company as Vice President of Sustainability. Jayaseelan, a leader in sustainability strategy and implementation, will be responsible for refining and executing the company's sustainability strategy. In addition, Jayaseelan will work across the Berlin enterprise to fortify its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework and ensure alignment with globally recognized reporting standards.

"We are thrilled to have Balaji joining our team to extend Berlin Packaging's leadership in sustainable packaging solutions," said Scott Jost, Berlin Packaging's Vice President of Innovation & Design. "With his extensive experience and education, Balaji brings a formidable blend of deep technical expertise and commercial acumen. In conjunction with our design, engineering, procurement, and quality teams, Balaji will help our clients develop holistic sustainability strategies that decrease their environmental impacts while building their brands and driving profitable growth."

"Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Berlin Packaging's culture, and one of the basic responsibilities we owe to our people and our planet," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Balaji has a proven track record of success in driving positive environmental improvements at the enterprise scale. We're eager to bring his expertise to bear for Berlin and our customers."

Jayaseelan joins Berlin Packaging with over 15 years of experience leading sustainability programs for B2B and B2C firms. He recently served as Graham Packaging's Director of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, where he played a vital role in that firm earning the top Sustainalytics ESG ranking among 54 other firms in the plastic, metal, and glass packaging industry category.

