Berlin Packaging Names Ben Adams as Chief Digital Officer

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced that Ben Adams has joined the Company's senior leadership team, serving in the newly-created role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Adams will partner with Berlin's industry-leading Commercial team to develop and execute the Company's global digital strategy and lead the next phase of digital transformation, including cutting-edge omnichannel capabilities that matter to Berlin's customers, suppliers, and other business partners.

"A best-in-class omnichannel experience and a well-executed global digital strategy are key growth and improvement drivers for our Company," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Ben is a proven digital leader and has made a career of developing and implementing digital transformation strategies. We're excited to leverage Ben's know-how and experience to enhance and improve how our customers interact with us."

Adams joins Berlin Packaging with more than 20 years of experience in digital strategy and e-commerce. Most recently, he served as CDO for Rexel, a multichannel distributor of electrical products and services for the energy industry.

"I'm excited to join this industry leader to drive the next level of customer thrill through digital transformation," said Adams. "I see tremendous opportunity to build on Berlin Packaging's strong foundation as we create an enhanced customer experience using data driven solutions and innovation."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only global Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies packaging solutions for large and small customers across a broad range of products, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

