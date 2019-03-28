Berlin Packaging Promotes Mark Lobring to Vice President of Supply Chain

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest supplier of plastic, glass and metal containers and closures, announced that Mark Lobring has been promoted to vice president of supply chain and now joins the executive leadership team.

With Lobring's promotion, Berlin Packaging strengthens its unparalleled ability to find the best packaging products by working with its network of 900-plus domestic and international manufacturing partners. From the execution surrounding 40,000-plus packaging SKUs to the creation of 600-plus new custom molds built in 2018 to the responsible sourcing of billions of packaging components across five continents each year, the company's dedication to supply chain precision and operational excellence helps its customers across all industries become more profitable.

Lobring now leads Berlin Packaging's entire supply chain organization, including domestic and international procurement as well as the quality service division, which helps establish quality as a competitive advantage – altogether representing almost 100 employees around the globe responsible for supplying more than $1.4 billion of packaging products. The company's supply chain organization supports their global team of 200-plus salespeople and 600-plus customer service professionals.

With nearly 30 years of supply chain experience, Lobring came to Berlin Packaging in 2018 and his dynamic blend of creativity, deal-making and leadership has already proven to be a win-win-win for the company's customers, manufacturing partners and employees alike.

Berlin Packaging has grown at a 19 percent compounded rate over the last 10 years, offering packaging manufacturers a channel for above-market growth. Lobring is currently implementing a series of enhancements to bolster this growth – including adding team members, further strengthening training and rolling out a new sourcing algorithm to employees – all of which will help the company offer the right packaging products to each customer with even more speed.

"Mark's positive contributions to our supply chain organization have been immediate with his ability to execute on Berlin Packaging's unique business model of growing our customers' bottom lines through our packaging products and services," stated Andrew Berlin, chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging. "Our team is comprised of individuals with relentless drive and a passion for excellence and Mark truly embodies these traits and attributes that contribute to our 'Anything is Possible' culture."

Prior to joining Berlin, Lobring spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble working and managing teams of supply chain, sourcing and category management professionals.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass and metal containers and closures. See HybridPackagingSupplier.com and GreaterFaster.com for more on how the company exists to help people and companies excel. With 40,000-plus available SKUs, 200-plus packaging consultants and 100-plus sales and warehouse locations across North America, Europe and South Africa, the company has the right products, expertise and geographic proximity to help customers increase their net income through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging supplies billions of containers and closures annually as well as warehousing and logistics services for customers of all sizes in all industries. It is the only company in its sector to be ISO 9001 certified, to have Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification and to achieve 99 percent on-time delivery of its shipments every month for more than 14 years. Related services and specialty product divisions include Studio One Eleven custom packaging and graphic design, Berlin Global sourcing solutions, E3 profit-oriented consulting, Berlin Financial financing for equipment and capital improvements, Berlin Quality advocacy, Dangerous Goods transport and Qorpak laboratory supplies. Much more information and e-commerce shopping are available at BerlinPackaging.com.

Media Contact:

Derek Serafin

dserafin@agencyinmotion.com

(312) 565.0044 x1114

Related Images

berlin-packaging-logo.png

Berlin Packaging Logo

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

http://BerlinPackaging.com

