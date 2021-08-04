Berlin Packaging Receives Prestigious AmeriStar Award for Third Straight Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, has received a 2021 AmeriStar Award from the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) for their Pravana Pure Light custom package design. The AmeriStar Awards, one of the oldest and most exclusive competitions in the industry, recognizes package design excellence in innovation, performance, economics, environmental impact, marketing and product protection.

This is the third year in a row that Berlin Packaging has been honored by the IoPP with an AmeriStar Award. This latest accomplishment follows a strong showing earlier in the year at the National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) packaging competition. In May, the company was awarded fourteen medals by the NACD, including Bronze for the Pravana Pure Light package.

The AmeriStar judging panel, comprised of leading industry experts, gave the Pravana package design top honors in the Health and Beauty Aids category. Pure Light is a line of hair colorants used by salon professionals. Traditional hair color powders come in large, cumbersome tubs with a scoop for dispensing. These tubs take up a lot of space and the scoop often gets buried, creating an unpleasant, messy user experience. The new Pravana Pure Light design uses a taller, thinner bottle that is easier to grip than a bulky tub, with a smaller footprint that saves much-needed space for stylists working in small areas or on-the-go. A revolutionary pour cap with built-in funnel replaces the standard scoop for a mess-free, accurate pour that reduces contamination and waste. A second over cap acts as a dosing cup, adding all-in-one time-saving convenience.

The Pravana packaging was created by Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging's in-house design and innovation division. The Studio offers custom structural package design and branding services at no charge in exchange for packaging supply opportunities. "It is always an honor to receive an AmeriStar award given their high standards and extensive judging criteria," said Scott Jost, Berlin Packaging's Vice President of Innovation and Design. "Berlin Packaging is committed to creating smart solutions that exceed the expectations not only of our customers, but consumers as well. The Pravana package is a great example of how innovative design can improve the user experience, drive brand loyalty, and create a true point-of-difference in the marketplace."

