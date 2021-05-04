Berlin Packaging Releases Market Trends Report for Personal Care Packaging

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, has released a market trend report for personal care packaging.

The five-page report provides insight into the current trends that are driving packaging innovation and consumer purchasing patterns within the personal care industry, including a focus on health and hygiene and use of sustainable materials.

Berlin Packaging market trends reports are released monthly and will cover topics like beverages, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, pet and vet, spirits, wine, beer, cannabis/CBD, and condiments, dressings, and sauces.

Berlin Packaging's market trends report for personal care packaging is available here https://www.berlinpackaging.com/trends-in-personal-care-packaging/?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210430-PersonalCareTrends&utm_content=landingpage

