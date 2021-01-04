Berlin Packaging wins four Craft Spirits Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, won four awards December 21,2020 at the first annual Craft Spirits Packaging Awards, presented by the American Crafts Spirits Association and Craft Spirits magazine. The winners from the inaugural competition, which celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging, drew from 200+ entries.

In the Rum Category, Burl & Sprig, a Muskegon, MI based rum centric distillery, won three medals including a Gold for Esencia Barrel Aged Spice Rum, a Silver for Touche 8 Years Old Rum, and a Bronze for Migration 23 Years Old Rum. Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging, was inspired by the co-owner's art background and love of surrealism. Partnering with artists from all over the world to create one-of-a-kind pieces for each product within the line, Studio One Eleven married surreal artwork with a simple wrap label on a bottle with clean lines and a heavy feel.

"I absolutely love the design and the direction that the brand took. It definitely sets us apart from everyone else," said Cody Wasilchenko, owner Burl & Sprig. "We just went into distribution in July and the feedback on the packaging has been extremely positive."

Berlin Packaging also garnered a Bronze in the Brandy Category for Palisade, Colorado based Peach Street Distillers Peach Brandy.

"First impressions are critical," says Crafts Spirits magazine Editor in Chief Jeff Cioletti. "The initial connection a consumer makes with a spirits brand is often through its packaging. The medalists in our inaugural Craft Spirits Packaging Awards demonstrate the right way to make a first impression."

Berlin Packaging works with distillers of all sizes to provide a complete spirits packaging offering including a variety of in-stock bottles and closures ready to ship; a large collection of innovative shapes from Bruni Glass, the company's Italian headquartered division and leading distributor of premium glass in Europe; warehouse and inventory management programs from their 130+ locations; and design and innovation centers on two continents including Studio One Eleven, a world-class agency that provides complete package design including structural, branding, and graphics.

Contact:

Julie Saltzman

312-607-6642

[email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Packaging