Berlin Packaging's expansion in Europe continues with the acquisition of Newpack

MILAN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisition of Newpack, a leading glass packaging company based in Savona, Italy.

Newpack was founded by a team of entrepreneurs experienced in glass packaging and the food and beverage markets, particularly the Italian wine sector. Newpack has a strong distribution network throughout Northern Italy, including the Liguria, Piedmont, and Veneto regions.

Newpack is Berlin Packaging's tenth European acquisition since 2016, confirming its commitment to supplying packaging across all geographies, substrates, and market verticals in Europe.

"The acquisition of Newpack allows us to increase our offering in the wine sector, an important market in Europe," explained Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe. "We expect our European sales force to help accelerate Newpack's growth in the wine sector. Bruni Glass, our premium brand for specialty glass, also has a renowned innovation center headquartered in Milan, enabling us to bring our expertise in wine bottle design to Newpack."

"We are excited that our company will join with Berlin Packaging," said Newpack executives Damiano Cavedon and Giorgio Pirotti. "Our customers will benefit by having access to Berlin Packaging's product portfolio, distribution network, and design capabilities."

"Newpack is a great strategic fit for our European business," added Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We remain committed to building out our European presence through both organic means and strategic acquisitions."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging distributor in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

