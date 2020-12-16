Berlin Packaging's expansion in Europe continues with the acquisitions of Repli and Pentapackaging

MILAN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced today the acquisitions of Repli and Pentapackaging, two leading plastic packaging companies.

Repli, based in Barcelona, Spain, and Pentapackaging, based in Bergamo, Italy, will significantly expand Berlin Packaging's product portfolio for several key end markets, including industrial and specialty chemicals, food and beverage, household care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Repli and Pentapackaging also bring over 9,000 square meters of additional warehouse space in Spain and Italy.

With Berlin Packaging's 40,000+ SKUs, 130+ sales and warehouse locations, and design and innovation centers on two continents, Repli and Pentapackaging's customers will now have access to these world-class packaging and service offerings. Repli and Pentapackaging's suppliers can also expect to grow more rapidly, as Berlin Packaging has a salesforce of 150+ representatives.

This is Berlin Packaging's ninth acquisition in Europe since 2016, demonstrating its strong commitment to offer packaging solutions across all substrates and end markets throughout Europe.

"The additions of Repli and Pentapackaging strengthen our offering in southern Europe, enabling us to better support customers of all sizes across all verticals," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe.

"Repli and Pentapackaging have grown consistently over the past six years. We are excited about our future with Berlin Packaging," said Marc Bartomeus, CEO of Repli and Fabrizio Mondolfo, Managing Director of Pentapackaging. "We are confident that all our customers and suppliers will benefit from this combination."

"Completing these acquisitions safely during these unprecedented times reaffirms the strength of our company and our commitment to the region," added Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We continue to execute on our strategic growth plans for Europe."

