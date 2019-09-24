Berlin Packaging's Significant European Expansion Continues with Acquisition of Vetroservice

MILAN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the largest full-service supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, announced today the acquisition of Vetroservice srl, a packaging supplier strategically located in the heart of central Italy's food and olive oil region. Vetroservice has a long and rich history, starting in the early 1900s as a rope covering company for the famous "Fiasco Chianti" wine bottle, and expanding operations to serve as an important supplier of glass packaging for the food and wine markets.

Berlin Packaging is a $2.6 billion global supplier of rigid packaging products and services to customers of all types across all sectors. The company has a stronghold in North America, where it has operated since 1898, and a rapidly expanding global footprint, including operations in China, South Africa, and five European countries. Berlin Packaging operates in Europe through its Bruni Glass division, headquartered in Milan, Italy and its Bruni Erben division, headquartered in Hadleigh, England.

The global packaging juggernaut continues its rapid expansion in Europe with Vetroservice, marking Berlin's eleventh overall acquisition since 2010, the fifth in Europe since 2016, and the third in 2019. Considering Berlin Packaging's track record of seamless integrations and history of strong organic growth, customers and suppliers of both companies will reap significant benefits from the combined operations of Europe's largest packaging distributor.

With Berlin Packaging's 40,000+ SKUs, world-class design and innovation centers on two continents, quality consulting, and capital lending, Vetroservice's customers now have access to a fulsome packaging offering and a wide array of income-boosting services provided at no charge in exchange for new packaging business. Vetroservice customers can also expect bottom line growth, as Berlin Packaging's mission is to improve the net income of their customers through their unparalleled offering of packaging products and services.

Vetroservice's deep experience in packaging for the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and wine verticals and strategic location in central Italy augments Berlin Packaging's ability to offer European customers the most complete offering of premium and specialty glass, innovative designs, and unparalleled service for the food and wine markets.

Suppliers of packaging also benefit by tapping into the combined company's 200+ person sales force, an integral part of the company's 1,100+ global work force. This team, in conjunction with Berlin's multi-channel marketing efforts, targets every market that uses rigid packaging, including food, beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, personal care, household care, and industrial.

"Having acquired two important European suppliers in the past two months and with more acquisitions in the works, we are well positioned to provide bottom line growth to customers around the world," said Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging. "Like Berlin Packaging, Vetroservice has a long and storied history and over a hundred years' experience thrilling customers and revolutionizing the packaging business."

"The Vetroservice acquisition will strengthen our business proposition and support our growth across Italy," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company. "With our unparalleled European offering and our deep experience, especially in the food, wine, and spirits verticals, we can continue to grow our company, and more important, help our customers be more profitable."

The deal has closed, and integration planning is already underway.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

About Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company

Bruni Glass, the largest packaging supplier in Europe, has 40+ years' experience supplying premium and specialty glass packaging to the wine, spirits, food, and gourmet markets. Headquartered in Italy and with locations across Europe, Bruni offers thousands of custom-designed products along with popular standard items. The company has a world-class design studio, a network of high-quality manufacturing partners, a team dedicated to thrilling service, and is certified by CISQ-IMQ (Italian Institute for the Quality Mark) to ISO 9001 standards.

See BruniGlass.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Julie Saltzman, Julie.saltzman@berlinpackaging.com +1 312 869 7554 for North America

Annalia Martinelli, martinelli@gruppoarete.it +39 02 33004 397 - Mob. +39 3494330142 for Rest of World

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

https://www.berlinpackaging.com

