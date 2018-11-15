Berlin Packaging's Southern California Capabilities Grow With Opening of New Ontario Mega-Warehouse

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's leading supplier of plastic, glass and metal containers and closures, announced the opening of its newest mega-warehouse in Ontario, California. Strategically located near the busiest seaport in the United States, the adjoining ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and with easy access to highways I-10 and I-15, the 231,000-square-foot Ontario mega-warehouse strengthens Berlin Packaging's operations in Southern California, complementing the company's existing almost 100,000-square-foot facility in Santa Ana.

Working in coordination with Santa Ana and other Berlin warehouse locations, the new Ontario facility is staffed with an experienced team who help West Coast customers in all market segments – including food, beverage, cosmetics, personal care and industrial chemical – create efficiencies and boost overall supply chain smoothness.

Superior Facilities for Maximum Customer Thrill

The build-out of the Ontario space took every detail into consideration to ensure customers reap the maximum benefits from Berlin Packaging's time- and money-saving inventory-management programs. The warehouse has 23 dock doors to allow for efficient loading and unloading, while a fully secured yard with two separate entryways helps Berlin Packaging maintain their track record of 99-plus percent on-time delivery every month for 14 consecutive years.

Recognizing no two customers have the same needs, Berlin Packaging offers a customizable experience. Backed by the latest ISO 9001:2015 certification, customers can work with Berlin experts to develop dynamic inventory programs to match their exact needs. Examining pallet configuration, providing smart barcoding and administering special packaging requirements are just a few of the specialized services that Berlin Packaging offers at no-charge in exchange for packaging business.

Ongoing Commitment to Training and Process Improvement

Designed to provide a superior overall customer experience, the Ontario space includes a state-of-the-art training facility. This large space provides Berlin Packaging's employees and customers an area to engage in personal, career and business growth. This space helps catalyze new training programs the company has been rolling out, all with the aim of strengthening its competitive advantage through people.

"Our investments in Southern California, combined with our significant presence in Napa Valley with our 430,000-square-foot warehouse and our locations in neighboring Arizona and Nevada, provide outstanding, unrivaled service to our customers in California and beyond," said Kyle Boyd, vice president, Southern California, for Berlin Packaging. "The opening of our Ontario office and warehouse reflects our mission to increase the bottom line of our customers, be it through low packaging costs, exceptional service, reliable logistics or additional capabilities that are above and beyond what many have come to expect in the industry."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass and metal containers and closures. See HybridPackagingSupplier.com and GreaterFaster.com for more on how the company exists to help people and companies excel. With more than 40,000 available SKUs, more than 200 packaging consultants and more than 100 sales and warehouse locations across North America, Europe and South Africa, the company has the right products, expertise and geographic proximity to help customers increase their net income through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging supplies billions of containers and closures annually as well as warehousing and logistics services for customers of all sizes in all industries. It is the only company in its sector to be ISO 9001-certified, to have Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification and to achieve 99 percent on-time delivery of its shipments every month for more than 14 years. Related services and specialty product divisions include Studio One Eleven custom packaging and graphic design, Berlin Global sourcing solutions, E3 profit-oriented consulting, Berlin Financial financing for equipment and capital improvements, Berlin Quality advocacy, Dangerous Goods transport and Qorpak laboratory supplies. Much more information and e-commerce shopping are available at BerlinPackaging.com.

