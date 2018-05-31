Berlin Packaging's Studio One Eleven Pairs Creative Design With Robust Engineering to Ensure Seamless Execution

CHICAGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of worldwide packaging supplier Berlin Packaging, continues to build on their unique business model – providing a full suite of packaging design services at no charge in exchange for packaging business – with new investments in prototyping machinery and increased capabilities.

With a 20-year history and more than 1,000 programs launched into the market, Studio One Eleven has a proven track record of creating innovative, profit-increasing packaging solutions across all applications, including prestige wine and spirits, functional dispensing in personal care, fast-moving food and beverage, and stand-out packages in household and industrial chemical. Last year alone, Studio One Eleven's designs supported more than $3 billion of sales for Berlin Packaging's clients.

Prototyping Upgrades Accelerate Design Process

To ensure the highest-quality design and to guarantee that design intent translates to manufacturable products, Studio One Eleven has made new investments in its prototyping equipment.

"Having a creative concept is just one of several milestones on the journey of launching a thrilling package," said Scott Jost, Vice President of Innovation & Design at Berlin Packaging. "Beyond the work scope of typical creative agencies, we undertake a whole series of 'design for manufacturing' steps to ensure that packages can be efficiently molded, run smoothly and quickly on filling and decorating lines, and meet or exceed our customers' performance requirements. Our new prototyping equipment allows for a more accelerated process with better-defined outcomes."

The company now uses the latest SLA prototyping technology, which is based on selective laser-curing a photo-sensitive polymer that is printed with a resolution of 4-thousandths of an inch. This 3D printing capability has several distinct benefits for the customer:

Greater detail and smooth surfaces that are much closer to production parts

Greater durability and waterproof, so prototypes can be tested for filling and dispensing

Greater speed, minimizing turnaround to make many parts available in just a few hours

"Holding a prototype in your hand makes the design real for our client," said Martin Rathgeber, Director of Engineering at Berlin Packaging. "While in-house prototyping is a capability we've had for more than a decade, our two new machines radically improve upon the older starch prototypes. It's like watching a movie in 4K HDTV instead of VHS."

"High-definition prototypes delivered at this speed are a real competitive advantage for our clients," added Jost.

Continued Focus on Engineering and Project Management

Studio One Eleven's ISO-certified design process is executed not only by its team of engineers and designers, but also by its program managers. These experts manage complex projects, identify and mitigate risks, assist in creating and maintaining regulatory and quality documentation, and ensure manufacturing robustness in the supply chain. As design concepts are finalized, Studio One Eleven seamlessly partners with Berlin Packaging's Custom Tooling and Quality teams to turn the designs into commercialized, high-quality parts.

This all translates to increased revenue for customers who utilize the no-charge design services of Studio One Eleven. Recent successes include projects for The Honest Company, Image Skin Care, Beam Suntory, Morton Salt, Mylanta, and Wholesome Sweeteners, among many others.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures. See HybridPackagingSupplier.com and GreaterFaster.com for more on how the company exists to help people and companies excel. With 40,000+ available SKUs, 200+ packaging consultants, and 100+ sales and warehouse locations across North America and Europe, the company has the right products, expertise, and geographic proximity to help customers increase their net income through packaging products and services. Berlin Packaging supplies billions of containers and closures annually as well as warehousing and logistics services for customers of all sizes in all industries. It is the only company in its sector to be ISO 9001 certified, to have Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification, and to achieve 99% on-time delivery of its shipments every month for more than 13 years. Related services and specialty product divisions include Studio One Eleven custom packaging and graphic design, Berlin Global sourcing solutions, E3 profit-oriented consulting, Berlin Financial financing for equipment and capital improvements, Berlin Quality advocacy, Dangerous Goods transport, Freund Container & Supply convenience, and Qorpak laboratory supplies.

