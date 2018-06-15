Berlin School of Business and Innovation Welcomes First Students to its Global MBA

Students arrived in Berlin to be introduced to the school by the Senior Programme Manager Beate Appel, receiving useful information on the courses and all the services that will be provided throughout their studies. Following the induction they took part in a study week dedicated to German language and culture, to then start their lessons in early June.

BSBI officially launched in 2018, with programmes of bachelors and master in business administration, marketing, finance, tourism, hospitality events management, and fashion retail. These first candidates will all study for the Global MBA, a programme designed to build a career in international business giving learners a truly global perspective.

Sagi Hartov, Managing Director at BSBI, said: "We are excited to welcome our first students here in Berlin. This is a highly sought after destination for higher education, and we are happy to see that our academic offer has already been able to attract candidates eager to further their studies with us.

"At BSBI we are truly committed to helping our students build a successful future. Our goal is to create new opportunities and provide them with a platform to excel in their chosen field, offering affordable quality education with career oriented programmes that will equip them with the necessary skills to become accomplished professionals."

The Berlin School of Business and Innovation's postgraduate programmes have been selected among those offered by Università Telematica Internazionale UNINETTUNO. The programmes will be delivered by BSBI faculty through a blended method of on-campus lectures and study activities in Berlin, as well via the UNINETTUNO e-learning platform and didactic model.

To deliver a complete and inclusive educational experience, BSBI works in collaboration with several international institutions. The Language Gallery (TLG) will provide the German language classes for students across all courses, whilst e-learning provider InterActive Pro will support with the online delivery.

All courses use hands-on teaching methods, such as case studies, visits to businesses, guest speakers, and classroom discussions. Students will be provided with free German language lessons, and will also undertake an internship within the relevant sector to enhance their understanding of the German workplace.

Further assistance will be provided by a wide range of services, including student support, employability counselling and career guidance.

"We want our graduates to be able to enter the job market as highly qualified professionals, and we will be helping them throughout their studies and after their graduation," added Mr Hartov.

For more information please visit: https://berlinsbi.com/

About Berlin School of Business and Innovation

The Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is located in the heart of Berlin, on Potsdamer Strasse. The cosmopolitan Schöneberg area will provide graduates with the opportunity to be close to some of the biggest international corporations, enhancing their chances to become exceptional leaders in their chosen field.

Every course is designed with three principles in mind - Enterprise, Leadership and Success - which is why each programme focuses on improving practical business skills and understanding of the industry. Students will receive the tools and information they need for professional success, as well as support from industry focused academics who are at the top of their field. They will also benefit from extensive career support for guidance and advice.

SOURCE Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI)