BerlinRosen Holdings is now Orchestra

Eight firms come together to form a new communications company built for today's media landscape

Orchestra to be made up of BerlinRosen, Derris, Glen Echo Group, Inkhouse, M18, Message Lab, Onward & Brightmode

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BerlinRosen Holdings today became Orchestra, a new company built for the future of communications that provides clients with access to the top storytellers and strategists in the industry. Orchestra is a network of eight leading agency partners with more than 600 employees from 12 cities across North America and Europe.

The Orchestra network partners with companies, organizations and leaders that span a variety of industries including consumer, technology, climate and sustainability, education, healthcare, philanthropy, real estate, travel, hospitality and arts and culture to name a few. The newly formed company is backed by O2 Investment Partners and spearheaded by the co-founders of BerlinRosen , who are guiding Orchestra's growth strategy and building the leadership team.

"Today's media landscape is complex and requires a whole new approach to capture and sustain attention," said Jonathan Rosen, CEO of Orchestra. "We've invested in the best agency players across key disciplines and assembled integrated teams to offer our clients unparalleled expertise and flexibility for all of their strategic business and communications needs."

"We're building a network that allows us to partner with clients facing the most complex challenges at any point in their growth – from brand positioning and influencer activations to regulatory challenges and crisis mitigation," said Valerie Berlin, executive chair of Orchestra. "It's more important than ever to show up in the right channels at the right times with the right story, and companies often need a mix of specialties to be successful."

"We are creating storytelling engines to help future-proof brands," said Jesse Derris, chief strategy officer of Orchestra. "Orchestra will continue to expand and grow as the industry quickly evolves and innovates with AI and data analytics tools."

Orchestra agency partners include:

BerlinRosen , co-founded by Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin , is built to operate with the speed and intensity of a political campaign and takes a 360-degree approach to communications—activating audiences and elevating story above all.





, co-founded by and , is built to operate with the speed and intensity of a political campaign and takes a 360-degree approach to communications—activating audiences and elevating story above all. Derris , founded by Lisa Frank and Jesse Derris, is dedicated to building and growing the world's most impactful brands, starting with the story and ensuring a unified vision, voice and narrative.





, founded by and Jesse Derris, is dedicated to building and growing the world's most impactful brands, starting with the story and ensuring a unified vision, voice and narrative. Glen Echo Group , founded by Maura Corbett , transforms complicated tech and innovation challenges into positive outcomes for the digital world through coalition building and public affairs campaigns.





, founded by , transforms complicated tech and innovation challenges into positive outcomes for the digital world through coalition building and public affairs campaigns. Inkhouse , founded by Beth Monaghan , partners with innovators of all growth stages who are creating new markets or disrupting old ones.





, founded by , partners with innovators of all growth stages who are creating new markets or disrupting old ones. Message Lab , founded by Ben Worthen , combines journalistic rigor with design and analytics expertise and offers full-service editorial content programs.





, founded by , combines journalistic rigor with design and analytics expertise and offers full-service editorial content programs. M18 , co-founded by Michael Tavani , creates award-winning awareness campaigns for the world's most dynamic real estate and hospitality ventures.





, co-founded by , creates award-winning awareness campaigns for the world's most dynamic real estate and hospitality ventures. Onward , founded by Thaly Germain , empowers partners to create inclusive organizations through organizational strategy, executive coaching programs, learning opportunities, assessments and tools to support partners in promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.





, founded by , empowers partners to create inclusive organizations through organizational strategy, executive coaching programs, learning opportunities, assessments and tools to support partners in promoting equity, diversity and inclusion. Brightmode , led by Tammy Phan , is a talent recruitment agency that finds and places top communications professionals and provides recruitment expertise for in-house talent teams.

The agency partners owned by Orchestra will remain independent companies. In addition to sharing operational resources, Orchestra partners will collaborate on joint business development opportunities and team staffing to provide a mix of skills and specialties for each client's unique needs.

Orchestra offers strategic communications services and integrated client programs that include messaging and narrative development, branding, media relations, design and creative, content

strategy and development, thought leadership, public affairs, crisis communications, competitive analysis, measurement and reporting, and digital marketing intelligence.

About Orchestra

Orchestra is a new communications company built for today's media landscape. Since early 2022, it has grown into a network of eight strategic communications and marketing agencies including BerlinRosen, Derris, Glen Echo Group, Inkhouse, Message Lab, M18, Onward and

Brightmode, with more than 600 storytellers and strategists from 12 cities across North America and Europe. The network of leading agency partners with companies, organizations and business leaders across high-growth industries including consumer, climate and sustainability, education, healthcare, real estate and technology.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com .

SOURCE Orchestra