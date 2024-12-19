Berlucchi Franciacorta Lights Up Times Square: Celebrating Another Year of Growth in the US Market

As 2024 comes to a close, Berlucchi celebrates remarkable growth in the US market, boasting +60% increase in sales, a brilliant milestone for the Franciacorta leader.

FRANCIACORTA, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlucchi Franciacorta , the pioneering winery that introduced Franciacorta Metodo Classico to the world, has once again confirmed itself as a global symbol of Italian excellence by appearing on the legendary 55 x 31 ft Times Square billboard located at 1560 Broadway (between 46th and 47th Street) in New York City. The billboard, which launched on December 17, 2024, showcases the company's Lampadina (Lightbulb) video, sharing the vibrant message that "Berlucchi is always a good idea." This bold initiative reflects the brand's elegance, innovation, and rising prominence on the global stage.

The Lampadina video (available on Instagram here ) aired for 15 seconds every hour and not only symbolizes Berlucchi's ambition to bring Franciacorta to the world stage, but it's an initiative that comes on the heels of the brand's remarkable 60% year-over-year growth in the U.S. market, underscoring Berlucchi's leadership in introducing American consumers to premium-quality Franciacorta.

Berlucchi's success in the United States is bolstered by its strong footprint across top retailers, including Eataly, Total Wine & More, and wine.com. These partnerships have been instrumental in educating consumers about Franciacorta, a sparkling wine that rivals Champagne with its traditional method production, sustainable practices, and Italian craftsmanship. Berlucchi's ability to constantly innovate, respecting a long time heritage, has positioned it as a preferred choice for sparkling wine enthusiasts across the nation.

Cristina Ziliani, managing director of Guido Berlucchi & C. S.p.A., commented: "The Times Square campaign is more than just a spotlight for Berlucchi; it's a celebration of Franciacorta's rising reputation as a world-class sparkling wine. Our growth in the U.S. market reflects a growing appreciation for the elegance and craftsmanship that define Franciacorta. With initiatives like this, we aim to bring Italian excellence to an even wider audience, and always strive for a brighter future for Berlucchi Franciacorta."

Charles Lazzara, CEO of Volio Imports, added: "Berlucchi is doing an incredible job of elevating Franciacorta in the U.S. market. The Times Square campaign is a testament to their bold vision and dedication to sharing the unique story of Franciacorta with the world. We are proud to partner with a brand that consistently sets the standard for excellence."

It's a defining moment for sparkling wine in the US as statistics reveal a growing interest and Franciacorta emerging as a sophisticated alternative to Champagne. Franciacorta continues to grow in popularity among consumers seeking wines that deliver luxury and authenticity. According to the most recent Consumer Insight report by Statista , the audience of sparkling wine drinkers tends to be younger by year, 54% are in fact Millennials, with a typically high annual household income and most likely living in a city or urban area, compared to the average consumer. Berlucchi, a true pioneer, is at the forefront of the trends, championing the region's rich winemaking heritage and embracing modern marketing strategies to connect with this new audience of younger consumers, such as the Times Square campaign.

About Berlucchi Franciacorta

Guido Berlucchi is a winery established in 1961 where the skilled hands of Franco Ziliani and Guido Berlucchi created the area's first classic method wine: the first Franciacorta. The Berlucchi winery is today run by the three sons of Ziliani: Cristina, Arturo and Paolo, who led it into the new millennium. Their father's mission, which is centred on innovation and promotion of the local area, has been carried forward by creating a brand that is now internationally recognised as being synonymous with quality, research and sustainability. Producing iconic Franciacorta wines, the Guido Berlucchi winery has also become a destination for wine lovers from all over the world. Constructed ten metres below ground level, the historic wine cellar still amazes and fascinates its visitors now as it did in the past. A complex of galleries and large vaults, built around the impressive central heart dating from the end of the 17th century, still houses the first bottle, vintage 1961. Above the historic wine cellar stands Palazzo Lana, the place where it all began.

SOURCE Guido Berlucchi & C. S.p.A