Berman and Company Takes Home Eight New Awards, Including a 40 Under 40 Award and Best in Show

DC-based PR Firm Celebrates Four Pollie Awards, Three NYX Awards, and a 40 Under 40 Win

ROSSLYN, Va., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berman and Company, a cutting-edge full-service public relations firm, announced eight award wins for the firm's issue advocacy work in 2023. These wins include:

Four Pollie Awards;

Three NYX Awards, and;

An American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) 40 under 40 win, awarded to Berman owner and partner Jack Hubbard .

Sponsored by the AAPC, the Pollie Awards "set the standard for excellence in the political communications and public affairs industries."

Berman took home four Pollie Awards for the firm's compelling and creative issue-advocacy campaigns. Winning campaigns included "Homeless Hotels"– an education campaign run by the Berman-managed Center for Union Facts. The high-profile campaign successfully educated Californians on a union-backed ballot measure that would have forced hotels to house homeless individuals.

"We're unafraid to call out labor unions for their harmful and often self-interested policies," said Mike Saltsman, firm owner and partner who serves as the executive director of the Center for Union Facts. "We're thrilled to see the impact of our education campaigns recognized, especially on an issue as important as protecting hotel workers from union antics."

The Homeless Hotel campaign won Bronze for "Best in Show" and Gold for best local television spot. You can see the award-winning TV spot and learn more about the campaign here .

The AAPC's 40 under 40 award "recognizes leaders and innovators in the political business community (including media, advertising, polling, and public affairs) who are making a mark in their organizations and their professions."

"I'm honored to be included among the 2024 class of 40 under 40 winners, but the award is really a recognition of our talented and aggressive team," said Hubbard. "At Berman, we specialize in changing the debate. We appreciate the recognition for our unique form of advocacy and issue management."

Berman also took home three NYX Awards , "a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the creative and marketing industries." Among the winners was the Homeless Hotels campaign, which won a Gold NYX Award for television placement.

The Berman-managed Center for the Environment and Welfare also won Gold for television placement with its Charity Pirates ad. The commercial used a "Pirates of the Caribbean" premise that characterized two national animal charities—the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States—as "charity pirates" hoarding donations instead of giving to local pet shelters.

Learn more about the campaign and watch the award-winning TV spot here .

"Creating catchy ad concepts and striking visuals is our real bread and butter," said Berman owner and partner Jamey Bowers, who manages the firm's award-winning creative team. "In my three decades at Berman, we continually try to push the envelope with memorable ads."

Berman and Company has received more than 100 national awards for creative and conversation-starting work. Our dynamic campaigns have been featured in 36 college textbooks as examples of compelling issue advocacy advertising.

Learn more at BermanCo.com .

