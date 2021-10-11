Berman Tabacco Announces Proposed Settlement in the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Securities Litigation

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA





UTAH RETIREMENT SYSTEMS, Individually

and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Case No. 2:19-CV-01227-ER







HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.,

DANIEL P. MCCARTNEY, THEODORE

WAHL, JOHN C. SHEA, and MATTHEW J.

Defendants.







SUMMARY Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement, Final Approval Hearing, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses

TO: All Persons that purchased or otherwise acquired Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ("HCSG") common stock during the period from April 8, 2014, through and including February 9, 2021 (the "Settlement Class Period").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, HCSG, OR ANY OTHER DEFENDANT OR THEIR COUNSEL, REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO LEAD COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR, WHOSE CONTACT INFORMATION ARE PROVIDED BELOW. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON THE SETTLEMENT WEBSITE: www.HCSGSecuritiesLitigation.com .

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the Court, that the Settlement Class in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been preliminarily certified for the purposes of the proposed settlement only.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Utah Retirement Systems ("Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class, and the Defendants have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $16,800,000 in cash (the "Settlement Amount"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action (the "Settlement").

A hearing (the "Final Approval Hearing") will be held before the Honorable Eduardo C. Robreno, United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Courtroom 15-A at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 at 10:00 a.m. on January 10, 2022 to, among other things, determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement ("Stipulation"), dated June 29, 2021; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement Fund, and any interest earned thereon, less Taxes, Notice and Administration Costs, Litigation Expenses awarded by the Court, attorneys' fees awarded by the Court, and any other costs, expenses, or amounts as may be approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund") should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved. The Court may change the date of the Final Approval Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Final Approval Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE NET SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not yet received (i) the printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement, Final Approval Hearing, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses ("Notice"), or (ii) the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you can obtain a copy of those documents on the website www.HCSGSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Healthcare Services Group Securities Litigation

Claims Administrator

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173002

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Telephone: (877) 777-9675

Please refer to the website for more detailed information and to review the Settlement documents. Inquiries other than requests for information about the status of a Claim may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Patrick T. Egan

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, MA 02109

Telephone: (617) 542-8300

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund you must timely submit a valid Claim Form, which can be found on the website listed above, postmarked no later than February 7, 2022. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, but wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, which can also be found on the website, postmarked no later than December 17, 2021. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not timely exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses must be submitted to the Court in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, received no later than December 17, 2021, and filed with the Court no later than December 17, 2021.

DATED: October 11, 2021





THE HONORABLE EDUARDO C. ROBRENO







District Judge, United States District Court for







the Eastern District of Pennsylvania

