Berman Tabacco, Sperling Kenny Nachwalter, LLC and Hilliard Shadowen LLP Announce a Class Action Settlement If You Purchased, Paid For, or Provided Reimbursement for QVAR® and/or QVAR RediHaler® Inhalers From January 1, 2015 through July 31, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

Did You Purchase, Pay for, or Provide Reimbursement for QVAR® and/or QVAR RediHaler® Inhalers?

You Could Get Money from a Settlement.

There is a Settlement in a class action lawsuit with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.; and Norton (Waterford) Ltd. (collectively, "Teva"). The lawsuit claims that Teva unlawfully kept generic versions of QVAR® and QVAR RediHaler® off the market, so consumers and third-party payors paid more for QVAR® and QVAR RediHaler® inhalers than they should have. Teva denies it did anything wrong. No one is claiming that QVAR® or QVAR RediHaler® Products are unsafe.

Who is included in the Settlement?

You may be included in the Settlement if you are a person or entity that, for consumption by yourself, your families, or your members, insureds, or beneficiaries, purchased, paid, and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price of QVAR® and/or QVAR RediHaler® inhalers, from January 1, 2015, through July 31, 2025, other than for resale, in the following states and territories: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and who is not included, is available at www.QVARAntitrustSettlement.com.

What does the Settlement provide?

Teva will pay $35 million into a Settlement Fund that will pay (1) money to eligible Class Members; (2) notice and administration costs; (3) service awards to the class representatives who brought the lawsuit; and (4) attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses. Teva will also remove/delist certain patents from the Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book, removing certain barriers to bringing generic versions of QVAR® to market.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a valid Claim Form to apply for payment from the Settlement Fund. The amount of your payment will depend on the amount of QVAR® and QVAR RediHaler® products you purchased, the number of valid claims filed, and the amount of purchases represented by those valid claims. Claim Forms, and information on how to submit them, are available at www.QVARAntitrustSettlement.com. Claim Forms must be postmarked (if mailed) or received (if submitted online) on or before July 31, 2026.

What are my rights?

Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue Teva yourself, you must exclude yourself by June 15, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by June 15, 2026. Detailed instructions about how to act on these rights are available at www.QVARAntitrustSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a hearing on August 5, 2026 to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for attorneys' fees of up to 33% of the Settlement Fund, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses up to $890,000, payment of reasonable notice and claims administration costs, and service awards of $25,000 to each of the four class representatives. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date and time. Check the website below for updates. Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for information about the Settlement.

For more information: 1-866-588-8524 www.QVARAntitrustSettlement.com

SOURCE Berman Tabacco, Sperling Kenny Nachwalter, LLC and Hilliard Shadowen LLP