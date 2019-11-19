Bermuda College and Global Knowledge to Leverage State-Of-The-Art Technology to Bring Specialist Skills Training to Tech Professionals in Bermuda

CARY, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the world's leading provider of IT training, and Bermuda College, have announced an exciting new partnership to make specialist skills training available to technology students and professionals on the island.

Starting in the spring of 2020, students will be able to receive industry-accredited training via Global Knowledge's state-of-the-art virtual classroom technology. The initial course offerings will include the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, the internationally recognized gold standard for project management.

Todd Johnstone, Global Knowledge CEO, said, "I'm excited that we're working with Bermuda College on this fantastic and imaginative new venture that will enable a new generation of tech professionals in Bermuda to build the skills they need for success."

"Global Knowledge has the best instructors and the broadest and deepest portfolio of IT training programs in the world, and by using our industry-leading virtual classroom technology we can deliver that excellent experience anywhere. I am looking forward to seeing our students succeed, and to developing our relationship with Bermuda College."

Dr. Duranda Greene, president, Bermuda College, said, "Bermuda College is pleased to have the privilege of partnering with Global Knowledge, a well-known, authorized training partner for many of the biggest names in the technology industry. We are thrilled that industry professionals seeking to expand their skill set, and Bermuda College information technology students, will be able to take advantage of the full suite of resources available through Global Knowledge's extensive virtual library and online training."

"This partnership is another demonstration of delivering on our mission to provide the community with innovative programs, training, support services and access to partnerships that lead to local and global success. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to access global IT training and internationally-recognized credentials."

Courses available:

For enrollment information: Bermuda College, +1-441-239-4099, padmin@college.bm

For more information about Global Knowledge, visit www.globalknowledge.com.

Global Knowledge: www.globalknowledge.com/

Bermuda College: www.college.bm/

