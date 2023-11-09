Bermuda or Bust: Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Eager to Compete at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to compete here in Bermuda. I feel good going into this week, and I look forward to getting back out there," said Bennett.

After a month off from tournament play, Bennett is eager to get back on the course and compete. "I've used this time off to work on my game, recalibrate and prepare for the home stretch at Bermuda and Q-School next month," said Bennett.

To watch Sam compete for the $6.5 million purse, fans can tune in to the Golf Channel, where the tournament will be aired all weekend long.

"We're excited to tune in and watch Sam compete in Bermuda. It's been a pleasure to watch him grow as a professional in this first year," said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

